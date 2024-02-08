Red 2-Film Collection arrives on 4K UHD in April

While certain stores have gotten out of stocking physical media, Walmart is keeping discs on the shelves and launching a series of 4K UHD/Blu-ray Steelbooks. Red was a big hit with Bruce Willis, Morgan Freeman, John Malkovich and Helen Mirren playing retired secret agents who can’t enjoy their day off. The film was a massive hit in 2010. Red 2 brought along Anthony Hopkins and Catherine Zeta-Jones. Now both are being upgraded to 4K UHD and brought together in a Steelbook. Here is the press release from Lionsgate with all the details:

4K UHD + Blu-ray™ + Digital Steelbook® SRP: $39.99

Available only at Walmart: 4/2/24

PROGRAM DESCRIPTION

Bruce Willis reassembles his old crew when Red 2-Film Collection becomes available on Steelbook® on April 2 by Lionsgate. This double feature comes with deleted and extra scenes, along with audio commentary and a multi-part documentary. Red 2-Film Collection will only be available at Walmart on Steelbook® for the suggested retail price of $39.99.



OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS

RED: Frank (Willis) is a former black-ops CIA agent living a quiet life alone… until the day a hit squad shows up to kill him. With his identity compromised, Frank reassembles his old team — Joe (Freeman), Marvin (Malkovich), and Victoria (Mirren) — and sets out to prove that they still have a few tricks up their sleeves. Stand back and watch the bullets fly in this explosive action-comedy that critics call “A rip-roaring good time” (Kevin Steincross, Fox-TV).



RED 2: Retired black-ops CIA agent Frank Moses (Willis) reunites his unlikely team of elite operatives for a global quest to track down a missing portable nuclear device. To succeed, they’ll need to survive assassins, terrorists, and power-crazed government officials, all eager to get their hands on the superweapon.



CAST

Bruce Willis Die Hard, The Sixth Sense, The Fifth Element

Morgan Freeman The Shawshank Redemption, Seven, Bruce Almighty

John Malkovich Being John Malkovich, Con Air, Of Mice and Men

Helen Mirren Golda, The Queen, TV’s “1923”

Mary-Louise Parker Fried Green Tomatoes, R.I.P.D, TV’s “Weeds”

Brian Cox X2, Troy, TV’s “Succession”



4K UHD STEELBOOK® SPECIAL FEATURES:

RED

Deleted And Extended Scenes

Audio Commentary with Retired CIA Field Officer Robert Baer

Theatrical Trailer

RED 2

“The Red 2 Experience” Multi-Part Documentary

Deleted Scenes

Theatrical Trailer