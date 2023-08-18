DC Comics Novembers 2023 Solicitations Spoilers Sees Launch Of New Speed Force Series!

John Babos

News

Solicitation and covers follow.

SPEED FORCE #1
Written by JARRETT WILLIAMS
Art and cover by DANIELE DI NICUOLO
Variant cover by LEIRIX
1:25 variant cover by MIKE DEODATO JR.
$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 11/14/23

Wallace West and Avery Ho: the young speedsters have been Teen Titans, Justice Leaguers, and above all, members of the Flash Family. As they become aware of mysterious changes happening to the Speed Force, they race to Keystone City, where they encounter old friends, new threats, and a chance to forge their own paths.

Spinning out of the pages of The Flash, the team of Jarrett Williams (Super Pro K.O., Rick & Morty) and Daniele Di Nicuolo (Nightwing, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers), bring the next generation of Speedsters into the Dawn of DC!

Still no Barry Allen Flash series, but Wally West continues to headline his own Flash series in November 2023 as does Jay Garrick in his own right.

