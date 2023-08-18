DC Comics Novembers 2023 Solicitations Spoilers Sees Launch Of New Speed Force Series!

Solicitation and covers follow.

SPEED FORCE #1 Written by JARRETT WILLIAMS Art and cover by DANIELE DI NICUOLO Variant cover by LEIRIX 1:25 variant cover by MIKE DEODATO JR. $3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 11/14/23

Wallace West and Avery Ho: the young speedsters have been Teen Titans, Justice Leaguers, and above all, members of the Flash Family. As they become aware of mysterious changes happening to the Speed Force, they race to Keystone City, where they encounter old friends, new threats, and a chance to forge their own paths.