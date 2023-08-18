DC Comics November 2023 Solicitations Spoilers Sees Justice Society Of America (JSA) Continue Resurgence With 5 Titles!

Can 4 JSA related series and 9 Titans related series fill the void left behind by the Justice League? Justice Society of America related solicitations and covers follow.

JUSTICE SOCIETY OF AMERICA #9

Written by GEOFF JOHNS

Art and cover by MIKEL JANIN

Variant cover by TONY HARRIS

1:25 variant cover by DAMION SCOTT

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/21/23 The JSA scour Europe on the hunt for Ruby, the daughter of the Red Lantern! But can they catch up to her before she burns the Earth in search of her father?

ALAN SCOTT: THE GREEN LANTERN #2

Written by TIM SHERIDAN

Art by CIAN TORMEY

Cover by DAVID TALASKI

Variant cover by TRAVIS MOORE

1:25 variant cover by STEPHEN BYRNE

McFarlane Action Figure variant

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/28/23

Alan’s search for the killer framing him continues! But why are the murder victims people from Alan’s past, and how does this connect to his brief stint in Arkham Asylum?!

JAY GARRICK: THE FLASH #2

Written by JEREMY ADAMS

Art by DIEGO OLORTEGUI

Cover by JORGE CORONA

Variant cover by FRANCIS MANAPUL

1:25 variant cover by EVAN “DOC” SHANER

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/21/23

Judy’s physicals are all coming back good and clear, which means only one thing: mall day with Stargirl! But when a foe from the 1940s crashes the party, Jay rushes in to save the day, much to his daughter’s chagrin!

WESLEY DODDS: THE SANDMAN #2

Written by ROBERT VENDITTI

Art and cover by RILEY ROSSMO

Variant cover by DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

1:25 variant cover by MARTIN SIMMONDS

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/14/23 Wesley’s journal of deadly gases is out there in the city, in the hands of a villain who knows he’s the Sandman! Can Wesley solve the mystery of who broke into his home before these noxious weapons are unleashed on the world, or is Sandman fated to fade away into the mists?

POWER GIRL #3

Written by LEAH WILLIAMS

Art by EDUARDO PANSICA

Cover by GARY FRANK

Variant covers by RAHZZAH and GUILLEM MARCH

1:25 variant cover by BABS TARR

1:50 variant cover by TERRY DODSON and RACHEL DODSON

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/28/23

Looking for answers, Power Girl heads to Superman’s Fortress of Solitude to study up on the mysterious Kryptonian virus sensation sweeping the nation. Turns out…she’s not alone! Something is lurking in the shadows of the Man of Steel’s most secret of headquarters, and it won’t stop its hunt until it’s the last one standing!

It’s a good time to be a JSA fan.