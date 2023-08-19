DC Comics November 2023 Solicitations Spoilers Sees Returns Of Christopher Reeve & Michael Keaton In Superman ’78 & Batman ’89 Series!

DC Comics November 2023 Solicitations Spoilers Sees Returns Of Christopher Reeve and Michael Keaton In Superman ’78 and Batman ’89 Series!

Superman '78 Batman '89 logo

Solicitations and spoilers follow.

BATMAN ’89 ECHOES #1 A

BATMAN ’89: ECHOES #1
Written by SAM HAMM
Art and cover by JOE QUINONES

BATMAN ’89 ECHOES #1 B

Variant cover by RILEY ROSSMO
1:25 variant cover by DOUG BRAITHWAITE
1:50 variant cover by BALDEMAR RIVAS
Blank sketch variant
McFarlane Action Figure variant

BATMAN ’89 ECHOES #1 D

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 11/28/23

BATMAN ’89 ECHOES #1 E

You wanna get nuts? Let’s get nuts!

BATMAN ’89 ECHOES #1 C

After Harvey Dent’s crusade against Gotham and Batman, the Caped Crusader has disappeared without a trace. In his place, ordinary citizens have taken to the streets to root out crime. As innocents get hurt, the question on everyone’s mind is the same: Where is Batman?

Batman '89 logo

Sam Hamm, screenwriter of the 1989 Batman movie, and Joe Quinones reunite for another tale in Gotham!

SUPERMAN ’78 THE METAL CURTAIN #1 A

SUPERMAN ’78: THE METAL CURTAIN #1
Written by ROBERT VENDITTI
Art and cover by GAVIN GUIDRY

SUPERMAN ’78 THE METAL CURTAIN #1 B

Variant cover by WILFREDO TORRES
1:25 variant cover by DOUG BRAITHWAITE
1:50 variant cover by ADRIAN GUTIERREZ
Blank sketch variant
McFarlane Action Figure variant

SUPERMAN ’78 THE METAL CURTAIN #1 D

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 11/7/23

SUPERMAN ’78 THE METAL CURTAIN #1 C

When the planet Krypton exploded, its last son was rocketed across the cosmos and came to settle in a small town in Kansas. But what else came with him, and what if a piece of his home landed somewhere we never knew about? As Superman has become a symbol of strength and pride for America, the Soviet Union looks to crush that image with a creation of their own, built by their own might and forged by their own power!

Superman '78 logo

Robert Venditti returns to the Man of Steel with new artist Gavin Guidry!

SUPERMAN ’78 THE METAL CURTAIN #2 A

SUPERMAN ’78: THE METAL CURTAIN #2
Written by ROBERT VENDITTI
Art and cover by GAVIN GUIDRY
Variant cover by MICHAEL CHO
1:25 variant cover by MAX DUNBAR
$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 12/5/23

SUPERMAN ’78 THE METAL CURTAIN #2 B

Superman brings Lois to the Fortress of Solitude for a private interview. Meanwhile, the Russians launch their first assault with their mighty Metallo in hopes of drawing the Man of Steel out into the open. Witness as the power of the people breaks Superman!

Cool.

