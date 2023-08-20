Marvel Comics & Dark X-Men #1 Spoilers & Review: Rising From The Fall Of X The All-New, All-Different X-Men?!

Marvel Comics and Dark X-Men #1 Spoilers and Review follows.

Rising From The Fall Of X The All-New, All-Different X-Men?!

What To Expect.

DARK X-MEN #1 (OF 5)

STEVE FOXE (W) • JONAS SCHARF (A) • Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

X-MEN CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

X-MEN CONNECTING SKETCH VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY ADAM HUGHES • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ADAM HUGHES

VARIANT COVER BY TBA WELCOME TO THE DARK X-MEN… HOPE THE WORLD SURVIVES THE EXPERIENCE! Following the explosive events of the Hellfire Gala, MADELYNE PRYOR realizes the world needs the X-Men now more than ever. HAVOK and GAMBIT have served on the team before…but never one that looks like this! And how does GIMMICK, breakout star of MARVEL’S VOICES: PRIDE, fall under the Goblin Queen’s sway? Find out in the most horrific installment of the X-Men saga yet! 32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

Dark X-Men #1 Spoilers and Review.

The book includes a page that triples as a Fall of X storyline catch-up, dramatis personae and creators’ credits page.

We learn that Cyclops brother Havok is a new relationship with his ex the Goblin Queen.

She has something called a Mercy Crown a demon Cerebro of sorts that seemingly works like Cerebro concerning sensing or touching mutant minds.

A group of X-Men are on a mission to free the captive Gimmick of the Children of the Atom X-team.

Orchis wants to keep here and has the android Wolverine named Albert on their team?!

The Goblin Queen joins those X-Men in their fight with her X-Men not called Dark X-Men in the book.

At the end of the battle, Archangel has been taken captive while Gimmick was liberated.

Orchis seems to have an ace up their sleeve in the form of another Goblin Queen who professes to be the one “true” one?!

The Pulse.

An intriguing issue with solid art and a pretty eclectic and cool roster. Pretty accessible for a debut issue. 8 out of 10.