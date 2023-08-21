Marvel Comics November 2023 Solicitations Spoilers Sees CrossGen Return!

Marvel Comics November 2023 Solicitations Spoilers Sees CrossGen Return!

Then.

CrossGen was was a comic book publisher active from 1998 to 2004 whose assets were acquired by Disney in 2004. Five years later Disney acquire multi-media company Marvel which still publishes comics to this day among other endeavors.  In 2010 and 2011 attempted to revive CrossGen properties, such as Ruse and Sojourn among others, in mini-series, but despite announcements for more CrossGen titles from Marvel 2012, they did not come to pass presumably due to low sales and interest in the previous mini-series.

Now.

In August 2022, Marvel released CrossGen Tales #1, a trade paperback with reprinted original debut issues of Ruse, Sojourn, Mystic and Sigil. Now, November 2023 sees a gargantuan reprint collection coming to stores. Solicitation and covers below.

SIGIL OMNIBUS HC A

SIGIL OMNIBUS HC
(W) Barbara Kesel, Various (A) Ben Lai, Various (CA) Claudio Castellini (VCA) Ben Lai

Experience the epic saga of galactic mercenary Samandahl Rey, fighting to survive amid a brutal war against the Saurians! When Sam suddenly receives the Sigil – a mark burned into his chest that grants him access to vast power, but without any instruction or control – it makes him a weapon… and a target! Sam and his crew must travel the cosmos, battling their enemies and trying to unravel the mystery of the Sigil. But for a mercenary like Sam, allies can quickly become enemies – and vice versa! In this complete collection of the original hit series, a grizzled space soldier grabbing his second chance at glory might become humanity’s last hope for survival! Collecting SIGIL (2000) #1-42, CROSSGEN CHRONICLES #4, SAURIANS: UNNATURAL SELECTION #1-2 and material from CROSSGEN CHRONICLES #1.

Rated T+
In Shops: Nov 29, 2023
SRP: $125.00

SIGIL OMNIBUS HC B

