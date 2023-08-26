John Wick: Chapters 1-4 arrives on Blu-ray and more in October

Keanu Reeves became the world’s favorite hitman when John Wick hit the screens in 2014. He played a grieving retired killer who gets brought out of retirement to lay down some vengeance on the people who hurt his dog. Wick delivers a level of action that goes up their with Keanu’s previous action scenes in The Matrix. The movie and three sequels take us deep inside the hitman culture and rules. Now all four films are being brought together to give us the epic journey of John Wick. The boxset arrives in October. Here’s the press release from Lionsgate:
Blu-ray™ + DVD + Digital / DVD Street Date: 10/17/23
Blu-ray™ + DVD + Digital SRP: $44.99
Experience the entire action-packed saga when John Wick: Chapters 1-4 arrives on Blu-ray™ + DVD + Digital October 17 from Lionsgate. John Wick: Chapter 4, the highest-grossing film in the franchise, serves as the bookend for this newest collection. John Wick: Chapters 1-4 will be available for the suggested retail prices of $44.99 for Blu-ray + DVD + Digital.
In this stylish, electrifying action series, legendary hit man John Wick (Keanu Reeves) is forced back into the underground world of assassins, where he embarks on a ruthless quest for revenge and redemption. This complete collection of John Wick films features four art cards, along with seven pieces of interchangeable cover art. In John Wick, young thugs push John into a merciless rampage, while a blood oath sends him to Rome in John Wick: Chapter 2. John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum sees an army of assassins hoping to collect the $14 million bounty on John’s head, and in John Wick: Chapter 4, a powerful enemy with global alliances emerges, turning John’s old friends into new foes.
JOHN WICK:
- Audio Commentary by Filmmakers Chad Stahelski and David Leitch
- Don’t F*#% With John Wick (approx 16 mins.)
- Calling In The Cavalry (approx 13 mins.)
- Destiny of a Collective (approx 6 mins.)
- Assassin’s Code (approx 5 mins.)
- Red Circle (approx 7 mins.)
- NYC Noir (approx 6 mins.)
- Theatrical Trailer
JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 2
- Audio Commentary by Keanu Reeves and Director Chad Stahelski (feature length)
- Deleted Scenes
- RetroWick: Exploring the Unexpected Success John Wick
- Training John Wick
- WICK-vizzed
- Friends, Confidantes: The Keanu/Chad Partnership
- As Above, So Below: The Underworld of John Wick
- Car Fu Ride-Along
- Chamber Check: Evolution Of A Fight Scene (10 mins.)
- Wick’s Toolbox
- Kill Count
- Dog Wick Short
- Theatrical Trailer
JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 3 — PARABELLUM
- Parabellum: Legacy of the High Table (10:52)
- Excommunicado (9:59)
- Check Your Sights (9:49)
- Saddle Up Wick (5:06)
- Bikes, Blades, Bridges, and Bits (7 mins.)
- Continental in the Desert (10:10)
- Dog Fu (7:55)
- House of Transparency (7:04)
- Shot by Shot (8:49)
- Theatrical Trailer #1 (2:18)
- Theatrical Trailer #2 (2:31)
- John Wick Hex Game Trailer (1:02)
- Behind the Scenes of John Wick Hex (6:52)
JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4
- Chad and Keanu: Through Wick and Thin (6 mins.)
- Train Like a Killer (6 mins.)
- Making A Killing (6 mins.)
- The Psychology of a Killer (4 mins.)
- The Blind Leading the Fight (9 mins.)
- Suit Up / Shoot Up (6 mins.)
- Packing a Punch (5 mins.)
- One Killer Shot (3 mins.)
- Killing at the Speed of Traffic (10 mins.)
- A Shot in the Dark (6 mins.)
- In Honor of the Dead (5 mins.)
- Theatrical Trailer 1 (2:39)
- Theatrical Trailer 2 (1:30)
CAST
Ian McShane TV’s “Deadwood,” “American Gods”
Lance Reddick TV’s “The Wire,” White House Down, Angel Has Fallen
Donnie Yen Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Ip Man, Mulan
Bill Skarsgård It, Barbarian, Eternals
Hiroyuki Sanada Bullet Train, Avengers: Endgame, 47 Ronin
