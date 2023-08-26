John Wick: Chapters 1-4 arrives on Blu-ray and more in October

Keanu Reeves became the world’s favorite hitman when John Wick hit the screens in 2014. He played a grieving retired killer who gets brought out of retirement to lay down some vengeance on the people who hurt his dog. Wick delivers a level of action that goes up their with Keanu’s previous action scenes in The Matrix. The movie and three sequels take us deep inside the hitman culture and rules. Now all four films are being brought together to give us the epic journey of John Wick. The boxset arrives in October. Here’s the press release from Lionsgate:

Blu-ray™ + DVD + Digital / DVD Street Date: 10/17/23

Blu-ray™ + DVD + Digital SRP: $44.99

PROGRAM DESCRIPTION

Experience the entire action-packed saga when John Wick: Chapters 1-4 arrives on Blu-ray™ + DVD + Digital October 17 from Lionsgate. John Wick: Chapter 4, the highest-grossing film in the franchise, serves as the bookend for this newest collection. John Wick: Chapters 1-4 will be available for the suggested retail prices of $44.99 for Blu-ray + DVD + Digital.



OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS

In this stylish, electrifying action series, legendary hit man John Wick (Keanu Reeves) is forced back into the underground world of assassins, where he embarks on a ruthless quest for revenge and redemption. This complete collection of John Wick films features four art cards, along with seven pieces of interchangeable cover art. In John Wick, young thugs push John into a merciless rampage, while a blood oath sends him to Rome in John Wick: Chapter 2. John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum sees an army of assassins hoping to collect the $14 million bounty on John’s head, and in John Wick: Chapter 4, a powerful enemy with global alliances emerges, turning John’s old friends into new foes.



BLU-RAY/DVD SPECIAL FEATURE:

JOHN WICK:

JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 2

JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 3 — PARABELLUM

JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4

