What’s Love Got To Do With It arrives on Blu-ray on Sept 19

What's Love Got To Do with It has Lily James (Pam & Tommy) getting sick of the pursuit of Mr. Right. She wants the happy marriage of a friend who was put in an arranged marriage Pakistan. Will this be the solution for her? The movie comes out on September 19 on Blu-ray. Here's the press release from Shout! Studios:
“A sweet and sensitive journey anchored by a captivating pair of lead performances,” Gary Goldstein, Los Angeles Times.
“What’s Love Got to Do with It? Elevates the Rom-Com,” James Verniere, Boston Herald.
|Charming Rom-Com Debuts On Blu-ray September 19, 2023
Directed by Shekhar Kapur and Written and Produced by Jemima Khan
Starring Lily James, Shazad Latif, Shabana Azmi, Emma Thompson
and Sajal Aly
|A delightfully charming rom-com with a modern twist, What’s Love Got to Do with It? will be available for purchase on Blu-ray format September 19, 2023 from Shout! Studios.
Directed by award-winning filmmaker Shekhar Kapur (Elizabeth) and written and produced by Jemima Khan (Impeachment: American Crime Story) What’s Love Got to Do with It? stars Primetime Emmy® Award nominee Lily James (Pam & Tommy), Shazad Latif (Star Trek: Discovery), Shabana Azmi (Halo), Academy Award® and BAFTA winner Emma Thompson (Matilda), Sajal Aly (Yakeen Ka Safar), Asim Chaudhry (Black Mirror: Bandersnatch), JeffMirza (Eternals) and Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan as himself.
Since its debut at the 2022 Toronto International Films Festival and its win of Best Comedy at the 2022 Rome Film Festival, this heartfelt cross-cultural comedy has been charming audiences worldwide since its release in theaters earlier this year. This feel-good film Blu-ray also includes a Behind-The-Scenes featurette and the theatrical trailer as bonus features.
Ivor Novello Lifetime Achievement Award-winning and Mercury Prize nominated composer, Nitin Sawhney CBE, created the music for the film with British-Pakistani record producer, DJ, songwriter, and musician Naughty Boy, who brought his production and writing skills to the soundtrack alongside three-time BRIT Award and Mercury Prize nominee Joy Crookes. The film features an original song by Naughty Boy called “Mahi Sona (The Wedding Song)” with a special vocal performance from star Lily James. Kanika Kapoor and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan are also featured on the soundtrack, with Rahat appearing in the film itself.
How do you find lasting love in today’s world? For documentary maker and dating app addict Zoe (Lily James), swiping right has only delivered an endless stream of Mr. Wrongs, to her eccentric mother Cath’s (Emma Thompson) dismay. For Zoe’s childhood friend and neighbor Kaz (Shazad Latif), the answer is to follow his parents’ example and opt for an arranged (or “assisted”) marriage to a bright and beautiful bride from Pakistan. As Zoe films his hopeful journey from London to Lahore to marry a stranger, chosen by his parents, she begins to wonder if she might have something to learn from a profoundly different approach to finding love.
|What’s Love Got to Do with It? Bonus Features
Behind-The-Scenes featurette
Theatrical Trailer
