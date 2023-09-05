Local Man New Arc Gets Covered By Peak 1990’s Image Comics?!

Image Comics reports.

LOCAL MAN KICKS OFF NEW STORY ARC WITH LINE OF ‘90S INSPIRED VARIANT COVERS

PORTLAND, Ore… Tony Fleecs & Tim Seeley’s popular superhero series Local Man will kick off a new story arc in October with a line of exciting ’90s inspired variant covers. First revealed exclusively at CBR, these variant covers will pay homage to some of the most legendary Image Comics of the ’90s.

Jack Xaver, Farmington’s very own LOCAL MAN, is called in to investigate a mysterious drowning on dry land. The problem is, Jack isn’t legally allowed to be a superhero. Oh, also, he’s sleeping with the police chief’s wife. AND there’s a conspiracy theory gaining traction that Jack murdered America’s most beloved champion, the Camo Crusader. Now, Local Man, already in over his head, is drawn into another twisted case with dark ties to his superhero past. On the flip side—meet Inga. Her stupid boyfriend just skipped town to join a superhero team. He left her with nothing…and now she has nothing to lose.

Local Man #6 will be available at comic book shopson Wednesday, October 18: Cover A by Fleecs & Seeley – Lunar Code 0823IM411

Cover B by Fleecs & Seeley – Lunar Code 0823IM412

Cover C by Fleecs & Seeley – Lunar Code 0823IM413

Cover D TWD 20th Anniversary team up variant by Seeley – Lunar Code 0823IM414

Local Man #7 will be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, November 6: Cover A by Fleecs & Seeley – Lunar Code 0923IM421

Cover B by Norm Rapmund – Lunar Code 0923IM422

Cover C by Fleecs & Seeley – Lunar Code 0923IM423 Local Man is also available across many digital platforms, including Amazon Kindle, Apple Books, and Google Play.

