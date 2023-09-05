Local Man New Arc Gets Covered By Peak 1990’s Image Comics?!

John Babos

News

Local Man New Arc Gets Covered By Peak 1990’s Image Comics?!

Image-Comics-logo

Image Comics reports.

LOCAL MAN KICKS OFF NEW STORY ARC WITH LINE OF ‘90S INSPIRED VARIANT COVERS

Local Man Image Comics 1990s inspired covers

PORTLAND, Ore… Tony Fleecs & Tim Seeley’s popular superhero series Local Man will kick off a new story arc in October with a line of exciting ’90s inspired variant covers.

First revealed exclusively at CBR, these variant covers will pay homage to some of the most legendary Image Comics of the ’90s.

Local Man #6 A

Jack Xaver, Farmington’s very own LOCAL MAN, is called in to investigate a mysterious drowning on dry land. The problem is, Jack isn’t legally allowed to be a superhero. Oh, also, he’s sleeping with the police chief’s wife. AND there’s a conspiracy theory gaining traction that Jack murdered America’s most beloved champion, the Camo Crusader.

Now, Local Man, already in over his head, is drawn into another twisted case with dark ties to his superhero past. On the flip side—meet Inga. Her stupid boyfriend just skipped town to join a superhero team. He left her with nothing…and now she has nothing to lose.

Local Man #6 B

Local Man #6 will be available at comic book shopson Wednesday, October 18:

  • Cover A by Fleecs & Seeley – Lunar Code 0823IM411
  • Cover B by Fleecs & Seeley – Lunar Code 0823IM412
  • Cover C by Fleecs & Seeley – Lunar Code 0823IM413
  • Cover D TWD 20th Anniversary team up variant by Seeley – Lunar Code 0823IM414

Local Man #6 C

Local Man #7 will be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, November 6:

  • Cover A by Fleecs & Seeley – Lunar Code 0923IM421
  • Cover B by Norm Rapmund – Lunar Code 0923IM422
  • Cover C by Fleecs & Seeley – Lunar Code 0923IM423

Local Man is also available across many digital platforms, including Amazon Kindle, Apple Books, and Google Play.

Local Man #6 D

Interesting.

Share on Reddit
Photo of author

About John Babos

John is a long-time pop culture fan, comics historian, and blogger. He is currently the Editor-in-Chief at Comics Nexus. Prior to being EIC he has produced several column series including DEMYTHIFY, NEAR MINT MEMORIES and the ONE FAN'S TRIALS at the Nexus plus a stint at Bleeding Cool producing the COMICS REALISM column. As BabosScribe, John is active on his twitter account, his facebook page, his instagram feed and welcomes any and all feedback. Bring it on!
More from this author

Keep Reading

Explore Similar Categories:

News
Ted Kaczynski

Notorious Killer ‘Unabomber’ Ted Kaczynski Passes Away At 81!

Avengers Assemble Alpha #1 0 banner

Marvel Comics & Avengers Assemble Alpha #1 Spoilers & Review: Prehistoric Avengers 1,000,000 B.C., Multiversal Avengers Forever & Core Avengers Clash In Epic Era Capping Event!

Default Featured Image

Army of Darkness marches onto 4K UHD in October

TV Movies Games Comics Fights Wrestling Figures Music Sports
About Contact Work With Us
Privacy Policy Terms of Service © 2022 Inside Pulse 
Click to learn about our free newsletter, The Pulse