Ernest Borgnine’s A Bullet For Sandoval arrives in November

You might not think of Ernest Borgnine as a western superstar. He’s mainly remembered for his Oscar winning turn in Marty or beating up Frank Sinatra in From Here To Eternity or the jovial McHale’s Navy. But he made a serious impact in The Wild Bunch as Dutch, William Holden’s right-hand man. Turns out Borgnine must have been feeling good about being in the saddle since he rode from Sam Peckinpah’s Old West to Spain to shoot the Spaghetti Western A Bullet For Sandoval. Borgnine plays Don Pedro Sandoval, a wealthy landowner who isn’t happy about his daughter hooking up with Corporal John Warner (Sartana’s Here… Trade Your Pistol for a Coffin‘s George Hilton). After playing such a likable guy, Borgnine is extra nasty on the screen. A Bullet For Sandoval arrives in November on Blu-ray. The big bonus feature is Alex Cox (director of Repo Man) doing a commentary track. Cox is a massive fan of Spaghetti Westerns and is ready to share his knowledge. Here’s the press release from VCI Entertainment.

A Bullet for Sandoval

11/7/23

A Bullet for Sandoval on Blu-Ray & DVD  

On November 7th, VCI Entertainment releases the brutal western A Bullet for Sandoval for the first time on Blu-ray and Collector’s Edition DVD, produced from new 4K scans of the 35mm negatives. 

Civil War Corporal John Warner (George Hilton) deserts the Army to be with the woman he loves and raise the child they’re expecting. A series of tragedies unfold, and Warner turns to vengeance against his lover’s father, Don Pedro Sandoval (Ernest Borgnine), who blames Warner for the loss of his daughter.  

Spanish director Julio Buchs brings this raw Spaghetti Western, in the vein of A Fistful of Dollars, to vivid life with a truly sinister performance by the legendary Borgnine.  

The special features include a commentary by actor/director/writer Alex Cox (Repo Man, Sid and Nancy), an expert on Spaghetti Western films, and the original US theatrical trailer. 

