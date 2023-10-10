Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One arrives on Home Video on Halloween

Tom Cruise has people thrilled once more in movie theaters with the arrival of Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One. Now you can bring the super spy action home. The movie is available on Digital today and arrives on physical media formats on October 31. After the last trick or treater knocks, you can see the film. Paramount has provided us with behind the scenes clips showing how Tom Cruise didn’t spend all of the film in front of green screen. He was a daredevil to get the perfect shot. Here’s the press release with all the bonus feature information and the videos from Paramount:



Hailed as “the biggest and best action movie of the year” (Screen Rant), the edge-of-your-seat, non-stop thrill ride MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE—DEAD RECKONING Part One becomes available to buy on Digital for fans to watch at home starting October 10, 2023. The blockbuster hit will debut on 4K Ultra HD SteelBook™, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray™, and DVD on October 31st.

“Tom Cruise is at the top of his game” in “the best ‘Mission’ ever” (KTLA-TV) that’s loaded with “next level action and thrills” (Entertainment Weekly). Certified Fresh with a stellar 96% critic score* on Rotten Tomatoes,® MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE—DEAD RECKONING Part One received widespread acclaim and a coveted “A” CinemaScore from fans.

Fans who purchase the film on Digital can go deeper into the mission with extensive, action-packed bonus content. Get an inside look at how Tom Cruise and the filmmaking team pulled off multiple breathtaking stunts, go behind-the-scenes of the exotic filming locations, delve into spectacular footage not seen in theatres, learn about the intricacies of the filmmaking process with director Christopher McQuarrie and editor Eddie Hamilton, and more! Bonus content is detailed below:

Commentary by director Christopher McQuarrie and editor Eddie Hamilton —McQuarrie and Hamilton take viewers through each compelling scene with in-depth commentary.

—McQuarrie and Hamilton take viewers through each compelling scene with in-depth commentary. Abu Dhabi —Explore the exotic filming locations in the desert and at the international airport and discover how each thrilling sequence was shot.

—Explore the exotic filming locations in the desert and at the international airport and discover how each thrilling sequence was shot. Rome —Take a behind-the-scenes look at the thrilling car chase through Italy’s historic capital, as Tom Cruise’s driving skills are pushed to the limit while handcuffed to Hayley Atwell!

—Take a behind-the-scenes look at the thrilling car chase through Italy’s historic capital, as Tom Cruise’s driving skills are pushed to the limit while handcuffed to Hayley Atwell! Venice —See the breathtaking city of Venice as it’s never been shown on film. Plus, witness the cast’s dedication and commitment to their training as they prepare to get “Mission Ready.”

—See the breathtaking city of Venice as it’s never been shown on film. Plus, witness the cast’s dedication and commitment to their training as they prepare to get “Mission Ready.” Freefall —An extended behind-the-scenes look at one of the biggest stunts in cinema history. Watch never-before-seen footage of the rigorous training as Tom launches a motorcycle off a cliff.

—An extended behind-the-scenes look at one of the biggest stunts in cinema history. Watch never-before-seen footage of the rigorous training as Tom launches a motorcycle off a cliff. Speed Flying —Join Tom and the crew as they explain the various training techniques involved in pulling off the dangerous speed flying stunts in the film.

—Join Tom and the crew as they explain the various training techniques involved in pulling off the dangerous speed flying stunts in the film. Train —See how the climactic train sequence was captured on film. From building an actual train from scratch to crashing it using practical effects, you don’t want to miss this!

—See how the climactic train sequence was captured on film. From building an actual train from scratch to crashing it using practical effects, you don’t want to miss this! Deleted Shots Montage —Director Christopher McQuarrie and editor Eddie Hamilton share some of the breathtaking, never-before-seen footage that didn’t make the final film.

—Director Christopher McQuarrie and editor Eddie Hamilton share some of the breathtaking, never-before-seen footage that didn’t make the final film. Editorial Featurette: The Sevastopol—Director Christopher McQuarrie and editor Eddie Hamilton take viewers through the intense opening scene.

Synopsis

Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team embark on their most dangerous mission yet: To track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity before it falls into the wrong hands. With the fate of the world at stake, a deadly race around the globe begins. Confronted by a mysterious, all-powerful enemy, Ethan is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than his mission – not even the lives of those he cares about most.



MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE—DEAD RECKONING Part One is rated PG-13 for intense sequences of violence and action, some language and suggestive material.

PARAMOUNT PICTURES and SKYDANCE Present

A TOM CRUISE Production TOM CRUISE “MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – DEAD RECKONING PART ONE”

HAYLEY ATWELL VING RHAMES SIMON PEGG REBECCA FERGUSON VANESSA KIRBY

and HENRY CZERNY Casting by MINDY MARIN, CSA

Music by LORNE BALFE Costume Designer JILL TAYLOR Film Editor EDDIE HAMILTON, ACE

Production Designer GARY FREEMAN Director of Photography FRASER TAGGART

Executive Producers DAVID ELLISON DANA GOLDBERG DON GRANGER

TOMMY GORMLEY CHRIS BROCK SUSAN E. NOVICK

Produced by TOM CRUISE CHRISTOPHER McQUARRIE

Based on the Television Series Created by BRUCE GELLER

Written by CHRISTOPHER McQUARRIE & ERIK JENDRESEN

Directed by CHRISTOPHER McQUARRIE