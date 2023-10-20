4K UHD Review: Witness

Often you’ll hear people declare, “They need to teach that movie at film school.” Having gone to film school in the mid-90s, I can assure you that we were taught Witness quite often. Any class I took during my first two years seemed to include a screening of Witness. Screenwriting instructors would have a required screening. The same was true for producing, cinematography, production design, editing, directing and even a one-hour lecture about stocking a craft service table. Every instructor demanded we watch Witness. It felt like our graduation ceremony was going to include a barn building. Ray Regis had a great 35mm print of Witness in his collection to run in the school’s theater complex. This allowed us to get the full theatrical experience from the multiple viewings. Watching the movie on the big screen was much better experience than a VHS tape on a 20-inch CRT TV. You weren’t getting a sense of the color, the details or the aspect ratio. Now you can enjoy the theatrical experience at home with Witness on 4K UHD disc.

The Amish community near Lancaster Pennsylvania gather at a house for the funeral of Jacob Lapp. His widow Rachel (Top Gun‘s Kelly McGillis) and son Samuel (Mars Attacks‘ Lukas Haas) are supported by the community. Although Daniel Hochleitner (Die Hard’s Alexander Godunov) is making moves like he’s ready to take over Jacob’s family. He even breaks out the horse and buggy to take Rachel and Samuel to the train station. She’s going to visit her sister. While waiting in the train station in Philadelphia, Samuel has to use the bathroom. This turns out to be bad timing since he witnesses a man getting murdered by the sinks. He hides from the killers in the toilet stalls until the police show up. Detective Sergeant John Book (Star Wars‘ Harrison Ford) does his best to take the kid around to spot a suspect in some of the seedier Philly bars. The kid spots the murderer back at the police station. But it is not a mugshot book, but a trophy display case. Turns out the killer is Lieutenant James McFee (Lethal Weapon‘s Danny Glover). Making it worse is that McFee is as dirty as other higher ups on the police force. They put a hit on Book. While he takes a wound, he has enough energy to drive Rachel and Samuel back to their home. He can’t get back to Philly and needs to be treated. He hides out with them disguised as an Amish man. Daniel Hochleitner doesn’t appreciate a new man attached to Rachel. How long can Book pose as an Amish man before the crooked cops come looking for him?

Witness remains a great film. I can say that after seeing it at least a dozen times during my film school days. Even after all those viewings, I’m excited to see the film on 4K UHD on my HDTV. This is one of Harrison Ford’s best roles as he puts his street-smart cop into a life where people don’t have telephones or cars. His chemistry with Kelly McGillis is potent as they do their best to not defy the ways. This is the only time he was Oscar nominated and deservedly so (William Hurt took home the Oscar for Kiss of the Spiderwoman). In a sense, Witness is the flipside to Harrison Ford’s work in Bladerunner. Instead of being in a futuristic world, he’s dealing with a culture that lives in the past. Both movies do feature synthesizer soundtracks with Maurice Jarre tweaking the keyboards here. This was one of the first major shows to give us a glimpse into the Amish life (if you didn’t already visit Lancaster County, Pennsylvania). No actual Amish believers took part in the film even as extras. Times have changed since we have various TV shows starring real Amish including Amish Mafia. They aren’t quite as distant as they were back in the Spring of 1985.

I’m not sure if they still teach Witness at my old film school. What I do know is I still learn about bit more every time I watch Witness.

In addition to the 4K UHD, Arrow Video has also released a Blu-ray version.

The Video is 1.85:1 anamorphic. The image is 4k (2160p) Ultra Hd Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (hdr10 compatible). This transfer looks great for both the gritty Philly action and the pastoral country imagery. The Audio includes the original theatrical mix in LPCM 2.0. There’s also a DTS-HD MA 5.1 mix for your home theater. The sound is clear enough to hear the wheat swaying in the wind. There is a lot of silent moments since the Amish don’t have radios in their buggies. The movie is subtitled in English.

Audio commentary by film historian Jarret Gahan. He brings up how after Peter Weir wanted to make the movie, Robert Redford called about directing. The production was under the gun with a fear of a Director’s Guild strike being threatened in a few months. He digs through interviews from cast and crew about making the film and its impact.

The Eyes of The Witness (14:48) is a recent interview with cinematographer John Seale. He talks about how he wasn’t allowed to film the nearby Amish folks. They also used an “English” farm and set dressed it to look like an Amish farm. He gets into the look he established for the film. He wanted to make things look different between the Philly cops and the Amish countryside. Peter Weir wanted a Vermeer feel and took Seale and other to the Art Musuem in Philadelphia to see the originals on display.

Show…Don’t Tell (15:16) is a visual essay by film journalist Staci Layne Wilson. She brings up how even though Witness won an Oscar for the script, it’s the wordless performances by the actors that gives the film its depth. She talks about how Weir and Harrison Ford bonded.

Harrison Ford in Conversation (7:06) has the actor talking to Bobbie Wygant in 1985 interview. He enjoyed making film and talks about how he’s eager to promote the film. He talks about what appealed to him about the script. He read it while reading Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. He praised Peter Weir. He talks about not anticipating playing Han Solo again.

Between Two Worlds (63:55) is a five-part archival documentary. The original script given to producer Edward S. Feldman was nearly 200 pages long. After he optioned the project, he got the script down to 124 pages. Feldman sent the script to Harrison Ford on a Thursday and Monday the actor committed to the role. Feldman hints that Bob Fosse wanted to make the film and the studio said, “No.” Peter Weir discusses how he came on board. Both Ford and Feldman were impressed by The Year of Living Dangerously. Among the people interviewed are Harrison Ford, Kelly McGillis, Peter Weir, John Seale, producer Edward S. Feldman, and actors Lukas Haas, Patti LuPone and Viggo Mortensen.

A Conversation with Peter Weir (7:16) is archival interview. He talks about how he got involved with the project because after his original attempt to make Mosquito Coast fell apart, he just wanted a studio picture that had already been given the green light and a budget. The script he was given was Witness with Harrison Ford already in the lead. He talked about the violence in the bathroom and what Lukas Haas really saw.

Two vintage Epk featurettes (9:22) that have Peter Weir, Harrison Ford and Kelly McGillis. Weir goes into the collision of two cultures into the framework of a cop story. Best is Harrison Ford claiming Weir directs while wearing a kangaroo suit.

Deleted scene (4:10) was part of the network TV version of the film. Lukas Hass gets to play Donkey Kong and eat Count Chocula. Kelly McGillis cleans up Patti Lupone’s kitchen and an outrage occurs.

Theatrical trailer (1:29) goes hard into the cop drama element.

Image gallery has nearly 75 press photos and behind the scenes pics.

Limited edition 60-page perfect bound booklet illustrated by Tommy Pocket, featuring new writing on the film by Dennis Capicik, Martyn Conterio, John Harrison and Amanda Reyes

Fold-out double-sided poster featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Tommy Pocket

Six double-sided collector’s postcards of press photos.

Arrow Video presents Witness. Directed by Peter Weir. Screenplay by Earl W. Wallace & William Kelley. Starring Harrison Ford, Kelly McGillis, Lukas Haas, Jan Rubeš, Danny Glover & Alexander Godunov. Running Time: 112 minutes. Rating: Rated R. Release Date: October 31, 2023.