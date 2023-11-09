Blu-ray Review: Star Trek: The Picard Legacy Collection (Limited Edition)





Almost 20 years after Captain Kirk and the crew of the USS Enterprise boldly went where no man had gone before, a new captain would take the reins of a USS Enterprise starship and continue doing the same. That man was Captain Jean-Luc Picard of the USS Enterprise, and now that I’ve put that earworm into your brain (and if you don’t know what I’m talking about, do a quick search for The Picard Song and you’ll both love and hate me at the same time) let’s get on with the review of a massive Blu-ray box set fit only for one of Starfleet’s greatest leaders, The Picard Legacy Collection.



Where to begin?! Well, I will say that I try to make my reviews as evergreen as possible by trying to avoid mentioning specific dates or seasons that may be coming up in relation to the movie or item being reviewed. With that being said, let me instantly break that rule here and say that there really isn’t a much better time to release this magnificent box set with the holidays right around the corner! I don’t want to say this is for any Star Trek fan on your list, because it’s an expensive set, so it’s something that’d be purchased for a loved one or someone dear – unless you’re just buying it for yourself in order to take out the middle man and potential risk of disappointment when you open that hefty gift that you thought contained this set, only to find that it was instead a box filled with compacted ugly Christmas sweaters! Smart move.



In all seriousness, Blu-ray collections don’t get much better than the Star Trek: The Picard Legacy Collection, as this thing has everything a fan of Picard could want, and then some. While it is a perfect release window, with the holidays coming up, this is an item that will always be desired by fans – and honestly, it’s one that’s perfect for fans who have always wanted to jump aboard The Next Generation fandom, but always felt too intimidated about where to begin.



That’s no longer a worry, however, as everything you’ll need is here in this one hefty, yet incredibly well packaged box. Now, how about we beam into this unboxing!







The box is a really nice looking red, with the Starfleet emblem sitting above the title Star Trek: The Picard Legacy Collection, all embossed in gold colouring. This pops nicely against the red, though due to the colour choice this isn’t a box set I’d be sending out on any planetary missions if you’re looking to get it back in one piece.







When you take off the lid we’re presented with a nicely placed book, as well as a certificate of authenticity! Everyone loves a numbered item, and the certificate indicating the number just ups the feel of importance. Plus, even though which number you get doesn’t really matter, we all enjoy that brief moment where anything is possible, including getting ahold of the 1/11,750 – or even 11,750/11/750! It’s inconsequential to the product overall, as it doesn’t change the goods inside, but it’s still an extra bit of fun, and who doesn’t want more fun with their purchases? As for me? I lucked out because my lucky number just happens to be 7968!







Then we’ve got a really nice hardcover book that’s larger than the palm of your hand called “The Wisdom of Picard,” The Legacy Collection Edition. This is a copy of a book by Chip Carter that was published back in 2020, though we’ve got new artwork here, as well as some new quotes! This version also has a gold-embossed line art of Picard on the front, alongside a red that matches the front of the box set.







This is a really nice-looking book, and if you do happen to already have a copy and decide to pick this box set up, well, share the wisdom! I’m sure you know someone else who would love your older copy, as this one is too nice to separate from its Legacy Collection brethren. On the inside of the 208-page book we’ve got plenty of quotes and words of wisdom by the beloved Starfleet Captain. There are also plenty of pictures with scenes from the show and movies, and chapters that break down his sense of duty.







While this book fits nicely on the shelf – or in the box if you want to keep everything together – it’s also the perfect size to sit on your desk for random browsing. Picard delivers some masterful quotes, and tidbits of knowledge, so having this handy when you’re just trying to escape the day for a moment could prove useful! Just a high-quality product and solid book all around, and a really smart inclusion for a box set like this.







Once we take out the book The Picard Legacy Collection proves to be the gift that keeps on giving, with surprise after surprise. Even if you know what’s included in the box it’s fun to reveal what’s next, and how nicely packaged everything is overall. With the removal of the box we’ve got an awesome magnet set that features all of Captain Picard’s different badges from throughout his television and movie career, which is just fracking awesome!







As I get older, I realize more and more that fridge magnets are especially useful, and when you can get unique ones that allow you to show off things you love in places you may not have thought likely – such as your fridge door – well, that’s just a bonus. Clearly those who designed this box set know this, as this easily could’ve been a one-and-done sticker sheet that likely never would’ve been used out of fear of wasting them. Instead, these are already on the fridge waiting to boldly hold up a grocery list like no other magnet has before!







Next we take off the cardboard that’s holding the book and magnets and it reveals the majority of the rest of the box’s contents, as well as a well-placed folded piece of cardboard with the gold-embossed iconic Picard saying, “Engage!” Is it just a piece of paper covering the seven seasons of The Next Generation? Yes. Is it still fun and awesome? Also, yes! It’s something that helps break up the unboxing, and is cooler than simply having it be a black piece of paper doing the job.







Once we remove that folded sectional we’re left with a plethora of red and gold Star Trek content, with some additional goodies in the middle! What’s so nice about this set is that the option to break it up once opened, place the Blu-rays in your Blu-ray entertainment area, the book on your shelf or desk, and everything else where it’ll be used is there. You don’t have to keep the box. It’s a nice box, but it really is just a box. I noticed that the sides of the front of mine were easily scuffed when transporting the set from one location to another. Nothing major, but this isn’t a box that’s coated with any sort of protective layers to help keep it unscathed.







That said, they’ve also designed it well enough that it’s a great way to store everything you receive. If you don’t want to leave the book out and would rather just read it whenever you go open the box to get a show or movie, then there’s a perfect spot for it in there. While the box isn’t what you’re paying for (The Picard Legacy Collection is everything within the box that in no way requires the box once it’s in your home), it’ll still do the trick quite well if that’s how you choose to store everything. In short, they’ve done a great job organizing the box for long term storage, or just an entertaining initial unboxing.







Sometimes things are just too nice to use, and I’m trying to get over that. We all hoard so many things that I’m trying to get to the point where if I receive an item that’s meant to be used then I’ll use it – even if that means it’ll eventually be worn down and tossed out. That’s the case with these gorgeous Chateau Picard coasters. In his retirement Picard lives the simple life on his vineyard, Chateau Picard, and that’s what these three coasters showcase in the same red and gold colours seen throughout this Legacy Collection.



These are truly beautiful coasters, though they’re also not coated with any sort of protection, so take that into account in terms of their life expectancy. Even still, they look incredibly cool, and dare I say, even fancy! The imagery of Chateau Picard looks fantastic, and the cursive font style is the perfect choice. On the bottom of the coaster we’ve got The Picard Legacy Collection written once again, which is actually something I love, as it’s something done throughout this entire box set and helps bring them together as the collection exclusive versions of all these releases that they are.







And while you’re using those coasters to protect your table from the nice, cool (or hot!) drinks you’re enjoying, why not relax even more and play some cards with your brand new, exclusive Picard Legacy playing cards! I felt like I was describing a Showcase on The Price is Right there, but it works! This is a straight-forward deck of cards, with no imagery on the card faces themselves, but some really nice-looking Starfleet art on the card backs. I honestly don’t know much about what sets a quality deck of cards apart from a cheaper one; however, these feel like a quality deck. There’s a luxury feel to them, which is really nice to see. I look forward to dominating Crazy Eights in style in the near future!







Then we reach the main event of this box set! Star Trek: The Next Generation began in 1987 and ran until 1994, which breaks down to seven seasons and 178 episodes, and they’re all right here to watch at your leisure. There are two Blu-ray cases, each of a sizeable nature, with one containing seasons 1-4 and the other seasons 5-7.







They open up in a way that I’m actually a fan of, as while it does sometimes take a bit of shuffling to flip a page, it spreads out in a way that makes it fairly easy to access whatever disc you’re after, all while showcasing the discs beautifully. These seasons have been released on Blu-ray before, but again, these discs each have Star Trek: The Picard Legacy Collection on them, which adds to the uniformity of it all. Again, red and gold dominate, as every season has the same red and gold discs, with which disc belongs to which season being clearly noted on the front as well.



For those who may not have looked up previous reviews of the prior Blu-ray releases I’ll touch on the quality now, as the shows all look marvelous! If you’ve only ever owned the DVDs, or have only watched it on TV when they come on, well, know that it’s worth the investment to upgrade for the visuals alone. The Blu-ray quality leaves the DVDs in the dust! There’s so much detail that can be seen that was fuzzier or more indistinct back then, and the colours are incredibly rich. The downside to these upgraded visuals? If you choose to look at it like that, is that some of the older special effects and set design do stand out as just that, set design, instead of another planet; however, it’s not something that is unexpected, and ultimately is a part of the show’s charm from back in the late ‘80s.



Even with some of those moments the picture quality is so above what it was prior to these latest Blu-ray releases that there’s really no complaints to be had. I’m not sure if these shows will ever get the 4K treatment, but honestly, if you’ve worn the DVDs into the ground with viewings by this point then I’d say the Blu-rays will serve you well in the years before that happens – if it ever even does.



Paramount also has a proven track record of delivering top tier quality audio as well, and Star Trek: The Next Generation’s Blu-ray releases are no different. We’ve got a DTS-HD MA 7.1 lossless track that will beam the viewer directly into the scene. We’re talking phasers going off all around you, shouting, explosions, chatter, mechanical noises, ships flying by, you name it and it’ll surround you in astonishing and completely engrossing ways over the course of your Next Generation viewing experience!







If you’re trying to hunt down a specific episode or special feature and want to find it with ease all you have to do is take the slip cover out and voila! You’ve got an index of every episode from every season in that particular case, and which disc they can be found on – as well as the special features found on each disc. While this is nothing new it’s still a welcome addition to collections of this size, as it really does make hunting down particular episodes or arcs much easier.







As if all that weren’t enough, we’ve still got quite a lot of content left in the remaining two items! First up, the Star Trek: The Next Generation 4-Movie Collection. Inside we’ve got all four of the films that TNG crew embarked on, and the first thing you’ll notice is, “Hey, these aren’t red and gold!” No, they’re gold and navy blue, which does change up the colour scheme we’ve become accustomed to; however, I like it! It separates the movies from the television shows, even if it’s just ever so slightly. We’ve still got The Picard Legacy Collection written at the bottom of each disc, and each disc is identical outside of their titles, so Borg uniformity continues on that front!







The four films inside begin with Star Trek: Generations (1994), where Picard and Kirk crossed paths and audiences erupted. Next up we’ve got Star Trek: First Contact (1996), followed by Star Trek: Insurrection (1998), and lastly, Star Trek: Nemesis (2002). I reviewed the 4K release of this box-set, which is top tier quality, and for more detail on these movies you can head over to that review, but know that while the 4K quality is superior, the Blu-ray video quality is also very high-quality, so if you’re looking for an all-in-one package like this box set, know that you’re still receiving four beautiful looking movies at the top level that Blu-rays can deliver.



On the audio side of things, well, again, Paramount delivers stellar work with a Dolby TrueHD 7.1 mix that fans will adore. Each movie sounds fantastic, and much like the show, you’ll just be transported to every scene, as the sounds will wrap themselves around you at every turn. Truly the best experience one can hope for with home viewing, and I cannot recommend saving up for any sort of surround sound system you can get, even if it’s as simple as a pair if speakers designed for it that sit behind your chair. It’s simple, yet it adds so much to the viewing experience.







That brings us to the end of our unboxing journey and the final item in the collection, Star Trek: Picard – The Complete Series. This is a very recent series, so some who are juggling multiple platforms and shows may not have seen it yet. Yes, even if you’re a Star Trek junkie, there’s just so much Star Trek happening right now that it’s possible this slipped through the cracks! If so, you’re in for a treat. Star Trek: Picard is such a fun and engaging show, bringing back old series favourites, as well as introducing new ones to the Star Trek universe.



The first season takes place 29 years after The Next Generation concluded, and we get to see Picard enjoying his retirement, to a degree, as he does miss exploration. Lucky for him a show about Picard running a vineyard likely wouldn’t be very interesting (okay, that’s a lie, I’d watch Picard sit in a rocking chair reading a book each episode if that’s what this show was) and adventure lands on his doorstep within the first episode. I won’t delve overly deep into it, as you can check out my review of the first two seasons here as well; however, know that unsurprisingly Patrick Stewart delivers the goods.



Picard: Season Two was filmed during the pandemic, so certain liberties had to be taken when writing in order to make filming possible; however, I couldn’t really notice much. For how many restrictions there were I believe the cast and crew did a superb job of making it feel as though it was filmed during any regular filming period. As a whole there’s a lot to love about the second season, though Next Generation fans will likely be clamouring for Picard: Season Three, where a lot of the previous cast returns, storylines are bookended a bit tidier, and fans can just enjoy seeing with their favourite crew members ended up.







Oh, and as you can see, the red and gold returns once again, as we’re back to a television series starring Picard and not an individual film. A small, but really nice detail done by the box set creators. You can also see that Star Trek: Picard went the same route as TNG by having the episodes and special features all found on the slipcase for those who may want to hunt down something particular with ease.



Final Thoughts:



The Star Trek: Picard Legacy Collection is the Picard box set to end all box sets. The uniformity of this entire collection is just marvelous, and there are plenty of people who may want to dive into Star Trek and just haven’t yet who can take advantage of everything they need being right here at their fingertips, all in collective unison, and with a bunch of awesome goodies to go along with them. There are also a lot of Trekkies who will likely want this to complete their collection, or to simply streamline it and have each season of The Next Generation contained nicely in two cases alongside the four films and three seasons of Picard.



Truly, you can’t go wrong with purchasing The Picard Legacy Collection, whether it’s as a gift for someone (who is guaranteed to love it, without question, even if they own everything already) or if it’s a gift for yourself because let’s face it, if anyone deserves something as cool as this for all the hard work they’ve done this year, it’s you. So, wait no longer, you’ve received all the information I can give you as to why this set should find a place in your home. Now all you have to do is make it so!



Paramount Pictures Presents Star Trek: The Picard Legacy Collection. Created Gene Roddenberry. Starring: Patrick Stewart, Brent Spiner, Jonathan Frakes, LeVar Burton, Marina Sirtis, Michael Dorn, Gates McFadden, Majel Barrett, Will Wheaton, Colm Meaney, Denise Crosby, Whoopi Goldberg, John de Lancie, Diana Muldaur, Patti Yasutake, Dennis Madalone, Michelle Forbes, Rosalind Chao, William Shatner, Malcolm McDowell, Alfre Woodard, Alice Krige, Annie Wersching, Michelle Hurd, Jeri Ryan, Alison Pill, Santiago Cabrera, Isa Briones, Evan Evagora, Orla Brady, Ed Speleers. Number of Discs: 54-Discs. Rating: PG-14A. Released on Blu-ray: Nov. 07, 2023.