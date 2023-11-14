4K UHD Review: Bloodsucking Freaks

When the 4K UHD format was announced, there was buzz about certain cinematic masterpieces getting an upgraded release so folks at home could see even more into the frame. I don’t think anyone asked, “When is Bloodsucking Freaks getting released on 4K UHD?” Why? Because most of us had a feeling that this grainy picture was shot on Super 8 film. Turns out that Joel M. Reed and his crew captured the low budget nightmare vision on 35mm. It’s perfect for the high-resolution home video format. Now you can see even more into his New York City theater and dungeon. You can feel extra dirty staring at mid-70s Manhattan. You’ll be able to enjoy Sardu’s assistant Ralphus in actual size if your HDTV is extra-large. You will be sucked into the world of Bloodsucking Freaks!

The hottest show in Manhattan wasn’t on Broadway in 1976. The elite artsy crowd made its way down to Soho to witness the bold theatrical experience of Master Sardu (Seamus O’Brien). He isn’t doing posh plays by intellectual writers. He’s giving the crowd a touch of the old Le Théâtre du Grand-Guignol in Paris. The audience marvels at scenes of torture and question what stage trickery Sardu is employing to make it all seem so real. How can performers scream, bleed, lose limbs and die on stage? In the audience that night is a serious theater critic (Alan Dellay), famous ballerina Natasha (Viju Krem) and football star Tom (Niles McMaster). The performance includes Sardu’s assistant Ralphus (Luis De Jesus) having a snack on stage. The audience just can’t quite figure out what magician tricks Sardu is employing to create the grotesque illusions. Turns out there are no tricks. Sardu is having people tortured and killed on stage. Their remains are being fed to savage slaves in a cage down below. The critic pans the show. Instead of just shrugging off the review, Sardu orders him kidnapped. Later his crew abducts Natasha since having a famous ballerina on the bill will class up the act. The football player is concerned that she’s gone missing and works with the police including a grubby Columbo-esque Sgt. Tucci (Dan Fauci). They return to the theater when word gets out that she’s given up the ballet to work in true theater. Her first performance features her doing a doubles act with the critic. Can Tom and Tucci save her from an extended engagement at Sardu’s Theater?

Bloodsucking Freaks is one those horror films that lives up to its title. There’s a lot of blood and plenty of freaks on the screen. There’s even a touch of sucking although there’s more biting and chewing. I’d read about the movie in the Psychotronic Encyclopedia, but didn’t believe it could possibly be that unrestrained. It is. Joel M. Reed, his cast and special effects crew didn’t hold back any of the nastiness. While the effects aren’t quite Tom Savini level, they’re rather gruesome for a low budget movie in the mid-70s. Everything on the screen is gruesome except the acting. The performers are rather good as they play such lowlifes or snuff superstars. Luis De Jesus becomes iconic as Ralphus. In his bright yellow shirt and overalls, he looks like an evil Chucky prototype. You can see so much in his face when he takes part in the theatrical tortures. Watching the Bloodsucking Freaks in 4K UHD makes you want to take a shower with Lava soap afterwards.

I can’t think of a bigger flex when showing off your video collection than reaching into the shelves and pulling out your 4K UHD of Bloodsucking Freaks. This movie is still disturbing after all these decades and possibly for different reasons.

The Video is 1.33:1 full frame. The print is taken from the time it was released as Sardu: Master Of the Screaming Virgins. The film would also be titled The Incredible Torture Show before Troma would retitle and release it as Bloodsucking Freaks. The 4K UHD picture brings you into basement locations. The Audio is DTS-HD MA Mono 2.0. You’ll hear all the screams from Sardu’s theater. The movie is subtitled in English in case you need to keep the volume down to not get the neighbors disturbed.

Blu-ray has the movie and video bonus features.

Commentary Track with John Szpunar. He wrote Bloodsucking Freak: The Life and Films of the Incredible Joel M. Reed. He hung out with Reed to get his stories from the source. He shares those stories with us. He even lets us where the van in the opening came. He also swears the guys in the opening made a living as Telly Savalas and Gene Hackman doubles.

Archival Commentary Track with Eli Roth was made before he became world renowned for his horror films. Roth brings in a lot of details about the cast and crew. He even identifies what actors played what characters. He brings up how Seamus O’Brien was in the Off Broadway production of the Fantasticks. The original Ralphus was supposed to be Herve Villechaize, but the contract situation fell apart. This was probably good for Herve since how do you go from Bloodsucking Freaks to Man With the Golden Gun and Fantasy Island?

Freaks Come Out At the Drive-In (14:31) is fresh from the 2023 Troma-Thon at the amazing Mahoning Drive-In Theater. Lloyd Kaufman is there for the screening of Bloodsucking Freaks. They ran the film in 35mm. Kaufman explains how he ended up buying all the rights to the movie. He does mention that Reed has died.

Live Commentary from a 2009 Screening (93:37) includes Joel M. Reed, Art Ettinger and Ken Kish. They are at a convention. He sits near the side of the stage and talks about the film. He doesn’t seem to like Eli Roth. They split the screen so you can see the film and Reed talking about the film.

Q & A with Joel M. Reed from a Screening of Bloodsucking Freaks (55:09) has it playing at a movie theater. He talks in the lobby before the screening to folks by the concession stand. He says Andy Kaufman loved the film. He goes up after the screening to talk with the audience. The theater is packed.

Random Hotel Room Interview with Joel M. Reed (24:39) has him talk about living well at conventions. He does a phone joke about a fan and her mother wanting to hook up.

Archival Introduction by Lloyd Kaufman (2:36) is from the HD Blu-ray release. He’s at his cluttered desk. He assures us the film was shot on 35mm.

Archival Cast & Crew (3:52) has a young Eli Roth talking to cast and crew members at the Troma studio. They had to shoot late at night since many of the cast members had legit acting gigs in New York City. He does get into how the film came about and if he thought there was a market for the film before they started production.

Archival Interview with Eli Roth (20:11) has him explain how he ended up doing the audio commentary for the Troma DVD. He hadn’t made Cabin Fever yet. Lloyd Kaufman didn’t want to deal with director Joel Reed. Instead of just talking, Eli tracked down various people who appeared in the film. He tells stuff that he learned from cast and crew.

Archival Interview with Chris Jericho (14:36) has the pro wrestler explain how he discovered Blood Sucking Freaks back in Manitoba as part of the Cheap Ass Movie Club. The film couldn’t be topped. He talks about how he named his “bodyguard” after Ralphus.

Alternate Title Sequence (1:02) is when they renamed the film Blood Sucking Freaks.

Vinegar Syndrome presents Bloodsucking Freaks. Directed by Joel M. Reed. Screenplay by Joel M. Reed. Starring Seamus O’Brien, Luis De Jesus, Viju Krem, Niles McMaster, Dan Fauci, Alan Dellay & Ernie Pyshe. Running Time: 89 minutes. Rating: Unrated. Release Date: November 28, 2023.