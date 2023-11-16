Marleen Gorris Trilogy arrives on Blu-ray on Nov. 21.

Before Marleen Gorris won the Best Foreign Film Oscar for Antonia’s Line, the Dutch director made three films that showed she was a cinematic force. Gorris didn’t go to film school or make short films, TV shows and commercials before making her first feature film. The film looks like she was a seasoned pro. A Question of Silence grabbed the attention of critics and viewers with a tale of three women who kill a dress store owner. Her next film Broken Mirrors mixed life in a legal brothel with a serial killer’s torture dungeon. Finally The Last Island has the survivors of a plane crash trying to survive each other on a remote island. Now all three films will be released together in the Marleen Gorris Trilogy from Cult Epics. Here’s the press release from Cult Epics:
“Gorris talent is to mobilize ideas to grip an audience, with characters that fill us with compassion and respect….” – The Los Angeles Times
Synopsis:
Cult Epics presents the Marleen Gorris Trilogy, three controversial and thought-provoking films, from the director of the Oscar-winning film Antonio’s Line.
Three women, strangers with no premeditated thoughts, kill a male shopkeeper in the middle of the day. A female psychiatrist is assigned to the case to find out why.
Situated in an Amsterdam brothel, two whores rebel against their lot in life. Meanwhile one of their customers, a serial killer, kidnaps a housewife.
Five men and two women, who survive an airplane crash, discover that they may be the only survivors
of a world disaster. The question arises: whether the human race can survive, or does man kind destroy itself.
