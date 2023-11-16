Marleen Gorris Trilogy arrives on Blu-ray on Nov. 21.

Before Marleen Gorris won the Best Foreign Film Oscar for Antonia’s Line, the Dutch director made three films that showed she was a cinematic force. Gorris didn’t go to film school or make short films, TV shows and commercials before making her first feature film. The film looks like she was a seasoned pro. A Question of Silence grabbed the attention of critics and viewers with a tale of three women who kill a dress store owner. Her next film Broken Mirrors mixed life in a legal brothel with a serial killer’s torture dungeon. Finally The Last Island has the survivors of a plane crash trying to survive each other on a remote island. Now all three films will be released together in the Marleen Gorris Trilogy from Cult Epics. Here’s the press release from Cult Epics:

Cult Epics releases MARLEEN GORRIS TRILOGY Blu-ray & DVD set, November 21, 2023.

Los Angeles, CA (November, 2023)

“Gorris talent is to mobilize ideas to grip an audience, with characters that fill us with compassion and respect….” – The Los Angeles Times

Synopsis:

Cult Epics presents the Marleen Gorris Trilogy, three controversial and thought-provoking films, from the director of the Oscar-winning film Antonio’s Line.

A Question of Silence

Three women, strangers with no premeditated thoughts, kill a male shopkeeper in the middle of the day. A female psychiatrist is assigned to the case to find out why.

Broken Mirrors

Situated in an Amsterdam brothel, two whores rebel against their lot in life. Meanwhile one of their customers, a serial killer, kidnaps a housewife.

The Last Island

Five men and two women, who survive an airplane crash, discover that they may be the only survivors

of a world disaster. The question arises: whether the human race can survive, or does man kind destroy itself.

MARLEEN GORRIS TRILOGY Blu-ray / DVD

Price: $69.95 / $59.95

Street Date: November, 2023

Production Year: 1982/1984/1990

Country: Netherlands

Video run time: Approx. 308 Mins

Language: Dutch/English language w/optional English subtitles

Aspect Ratio: 1.66:1/1.78:1

Audio: LPCM 2.0 Stereo /DTS-HD MA 2.0 Stereo (Blu-ray)

LPCM 2.0 Stereo/Dolby Digital 2.0 Stereo (DVD)

Label: Cult Epics

Distributor: MVD Entertainment Group

Blu-ray/DVD Cat.no. CE212/ CE213

BD/DVD UP 881190021293 / 881190021392

Rating: Not Rated

Region: Region Free

SPECIAL FEATURES

New HD Transfer (from original 35mm film elements) & Restoration

Audio Commentaries by Film Scholar Patricia Peters & Peter Verstraten

Vintage Interviews with Cast & Crew

Vintage Polygoon Newsreel (A Question of Silence)

Introduction by producer Dick Maas (The Last Island)

Trailers

Poster & Photo Gallery

Dual-layered Discs

Double-sided Sleeve (Blu-ray only)

20-Page illustrated Marleen Gorris Trilogy booklet with essay by Anneke Smelik (limited to first pressing)