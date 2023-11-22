Mystery Science Theater 3000’s Turkey Day Marathon is a 2 Day Feast

Thanksgiving can be celebrated without those pesky uncles that have to tell you what they heard on an Alpha Male podcast or that news channel. You can enjoy the holiday without turkey or pro football. But the one thing essential to truly feel thankful is back: The Mystery Science Theater 3000 Turkey Day marathon. This year Joel, Jonah, Emily, the Mads and the Bots will be feasting for two days. All Thanksgiving and Black Friday will be filled with 24 turkeys. I hope you get a fresh pair of eatin’ pants. The writers of the show selected their favorites that will be a mix of classic episodes and recent Satellite of Love experiments from Season 13.

There are numerous ways to watch the traditional goodness. You can watch on the specially made Gizmoplex. There’s also Shout! TV and the MST3K Channel that are on numerous free streaming services such as PlutoTV. Visit http://MST3KTurkeyDay.com for more details.

There will be fresh breaks with the characters since Turkey Day is also a bit of telethon as they raise funds for the creation of Season 14 of MST3K. They’ve already announced that Plan 9 From Outer Space will be part of the new productions. You can get more details at http://Showmaker.MST3K.com.

Here’s the press release and promotional video from Shout! Studios and MST3K:

The Mega Turkey Day Marathon Telethon

Serving Extra Helpings of Cinematic Turkey Starting 9 am ET Thanksgiving Day

This Thanksgiving, fans of cheesy movies can rejoice with the return of the Mystery Science Theater 3000 Turkey Day Marathon! Continuing a three and a half decades’-long movie-riffing tradition, this year features extra helpings of cinematic turkey, spilling some of its gravy into Black Friday and beyond for the first-ever Mega Turkey Day Marathon Telethon!

Premiering on Thanksgiving Day like the series itself did in 1988, The Mega Turkey Day Marathon Telethon will showcase a whopping 24 classic MST3K episodes over the course of two days. The event begins at 9 am ET on Thursday, November 23rd and concludes Saturday, November 25th at 9 am ET in tandem with the conclusion of the MST3K Season 14 crowdfunding campaign. Will MST3K raise $4.8 million to produce a new season of episodes? You decide, by visiting Showmaker.MST3K.com. It’s going to be bonkers in more ways than one!

This year’s marathon lineup was selected by the series’ writers, who were asked to choose their absolute favorite classic episodes, the ones that set them on the path of writing for the world’s only Peabody Award-winning moving-riffing TV series featuring plastic robots. The carefully curated collection of episodes that will be screened during the event include classic episodes such as Viking Women and the Sea Serpent, “Surgically Enhanced” classic episodes including The Pumaman that have had their visual components upgraded to 1080p from the original 480p, episodes from the show’s latest season including The Bubble, and three hilarious holiday episodes, including the Season 13 fan favorite The Christmas Dragon.

The marathon will be available to watch on a wide variety of platforms. For a complete list, please visit MST3KTurkeyDay.com. Don’t forget to set your timers for both The Mega Turkey Day Marathon Telethon and your turkey, and for the latest updates follow MST3K on TikTok (@mst3kofficial) Instagram (@MST3K), Facebook (facebook.com/MST3K) and X/Twitter (@MST3K).