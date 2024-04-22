Monkey Man arrives on Digital today

If you haven’t had a chance to see Dev Patel’s Monkey Man at the theater, he’s knocking on your door. The action-packed movie arrives on Digital today (Tuesday, April 23, 2024). Here’s the press release with all the details on the release from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment:
|Universal City, California, April 22, 2024 – Revenge is primal. As it continues bringing high energy and non-stop action in theaters, MONKEY MAN will be available exclusively on digital platforms to own or rent tomorrow, April 23, 2024, from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes and full of “staggeringly impressive action” (Collider), MONKEY MAN cuts into the world of gritty and stylized hand-to-hand combat with a fresh take on the genre, bearing the birth of a new action star.
From Oscar® winning Producer Jordan Peele (Get Out, Us, Nope) comes Oscar® nominee Dev Patel’s (Slumdog Millionaire, Lion) astonishing tour-de-force directorial debut, inspired by the legend of Hanuman, an icon embodying strength and courage. Patel stars as a man with no name, scarred by a brutal childhood, who ekes out a meager living in underground fighting rings. But when he finds a way to rise up and infiltrate his city’s corrupt elite, he kicks off an explosive campaign for retribution to settle the score with the men who took everything from him as a boy. Channeling the rage of the poor and powerless, an unexpected hero emerges in this fight-filled action epic.
MONKEY MAN is directed by Dev Patel from his original story and his screenplay with Paul Angunawela and John Collee (Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World). Dev Patel stars alongside Sharlto Copley (Hardcore Henry, District 9), Sobhita Dhulipala (Major, “The Night Manager”), Vipin Sharma (Hotel Mumbai, Gangs of Wasseypur), Sikandar Kher (“24: India,” “Sense8”), and Pitobash Tripathi (Million Dollar Arm, Shor in the City).
