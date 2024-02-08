Child’s Play (2019) Collector’s Edition hits 4K UHD in March

Chucky is the gift that keeps on taking. After being a hit in 1988 and spawning numerous sequels, Child’s Play was reimagined in 2019. Audrey Plaza was now the mother who thought she’d bought her son the ultimate toy. Like the original, the remake is now getting released by Scream Factory as a collector’s edition on 4K UHD. Are you ready to see more into the killer doll? Child’s Play (2019) Collector’s Edition arrives in March. Here’s the press release from Scream Factory.

TIME TO PLAY…﻿

CHILD’S PLAY (2019) COLLECTOR’S EDITION

Available in a Killer 4K UHD + Blu-Ray™ Combo Set on March 19, 2024 from Scream Factory™

Los Angeles, CA – Are we having fun now?… Everyone’s friend ‘til the end is here for more fun as the Child’s Play 2019 remake becomes available in a 4K UHD + Blu-Ray™ Collector’s Edition this March 19 from Scream Factory™. Chucky’s fans and friends will be treated to a wealth of bonus features including a new 4K restoration from the original master in Dolby Vision.

Fans looking to add this campy horror to their entertainment shelves can now pre-order their copy on ShoutFactory.com. Orders from the Shout! store will receive an Exclusive 18″ X 24″ Rolled Poster featuring the original theatrical artwork, available while supplies last.

From the producers of It comes this shocking re-imagining of the 1988 horror classic. Realizing that her son Andy (Gabriel Bateman, The Fabelmans, Lights Out) is lonely, Karen (Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus, Ingrid Goes West) buys him a seemingly innocent, AI-enhanced doll named Chucky. But Chucky’s safety restrictions have been disabled, and soon, a gruesome series of events unfolds. Unable to convince his mom that the doll is responsible for the carnage, Andy becomes the target of the bloodthirsty Chucky!

Special Features

4K Disc

NEW 4K Restoration From The Original Master In Dolby Vision

Audio Commentary With Director Lars Klevberg

Blu-ray Disc

NEW 4K Restoration From The Original Master

NEW “Beautiful Darkness” – Production Designer Dan Hermansen on Child’s Play

NEW “A New Start” – Actor Gabriel Bateman on Child’s Play

NEW “Head Of The Patch” – Actor David James Lewis on Child’s Play

Audio Commentary With Director Lars Klevberg

The Making of Child’s Play

Bringing Child’s Play’s Chucky To Life

Soundtrack Trailer

Lee Hardcastle Claymations

Gallery

Theatrical Trailer

Audio: English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 & 2.0

About SHOUT! STUDIOS

Shout! Studios is a multi-platform media company specializing in film and TV distribution, development, and production. The company has evolved with the changing entertainment landscape to excel in all forms of content distribution, including theatrical, digital streaming, broadcast and in-flight licensing, physical media, and more. Shout! Studios owns and manages a large portfolio of contemporary and classic feature films, series, animation, and documentaries. The company’s creative acquisition mandate has established it as a leading independent distributor, with partners and properties including Aardman Animations, ALF, The Carol Burnett Show, Stephen J. Cannell Productions, the Roger Corman New Horizons Pictures Library, GKIDS, Studio Ghibli, ITV Studios, The Johnny Carson Show, LAIKA Studios, Mystery Science Theater 3000 (in partnership with creator Joel Hodgson), and Sesame Street, alongside many others. Shout! Kids focuses on live-action and animated kids and family properties including anime, and the company releases genre and horror films and television shows under the Scream Factory imprint. Shout! Studios also produces, acquires, and distributes new films, and operates the acclaimed streaming service Shout! TV and its family of FAST channels. Shout! Studios is based in Los Angeles, California. For more on Shout! Studios, visit ShoutStudios.com