Stallone’s First Blood brings Rambo to 4K UHD Steelbook

While certain stores have gotten out of stocking physical media, Walmart is keeping discs on the shelves and launching a series of 4K UHD/Blu-ray Steelbooks. Sylvester Stallone introduced the character of John Rambo in First Blood. The Vietnam veteran. While travelling through Washington, a local sheriff arrests Rambo for being a vagrant. Things go bad when the cops rough up Rambo and learn that his military skills are no match for them. The film launched the franchise. Here’s the press release from Lions Gate:

4K UHD + Blu-ray™ + Digital Street Date: 4/2/24

4K UHD + Blu-ray™ + Digital Steelbook® SRP: $34.99
A Walmart exclusive 

PROGRAM DESCRIPTION
Rambo is revived when Rambo: First Blood releases April 2 on 4K UHD Steelbook® + Blu-ray™ + Digital from Lionsgate. Return to the roots of Sylvester Stallone’s iconic character in this beautifully restored version. Rambo: First Blood will only be available at Walmart on 4K UHD SteelBook® + Blu-ray™ + Digital for the suggested retail price of $34.99.

OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS
In the film that launched a legend, Academy Award® nominee Sylvester Stallone stars as John Rambo, a Vietnam War veteran seeking solace in the tranquil mountains of the Pacific Northwest. After he becomes the target of a cruel small-town sheriff and his deputies, Rambo must harness his combat skills in a heart-pounding struggle for survival. First Blood in stunning 4K resolution is an intense, visually immersive experience, and revitalizes Rambo’s iconic story for a new generation.

4K ULTRA HD / BLU-RAY SPECIAL FEATURES

  • 4K AND BLU-RAY™ SPECIAL FEATURES:
    • Audio Commentary with Sylvester Stallone
    • Audio Commentary with Author David Morrell
  • BLU-RAY™ SPECIAL FEATURES:
    • Rambo Takes The ’80s, Part 1
    • Making Of First Blood
    • Alternative Ending
    • Outtakes
    • Deleted Scenes
    • Restoration Featurette
    • The Real ’Nam
    •  Forging Heroes
    • How To Become Rambo, Part 1

CAST
Sylvester Stallone                               Rocky, Creed, The Expendables
Richard Crenna                                  Wait Until Dark, Hot Shots! Part Deux
Brian Dennehy                                    Silverado, Cocoon, Romeo + Juliet

PROGRAM INFORMATION
Year of Production: 1982
Title Copyright: First Blood © 1982 STUDIOCANAL. Rambo® is a Registered Trademark owned by Studio Canal S.A. Package Design and Summary: © 2024 Lions Gate Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved
Type: Catalog Re-Release
Run Time: 93 minutes
Rating: R
Genre: Adventure, Thriller
Closed-Captioned: N/A
Subtitles: Spanish, English SDH
Feature Run Time: 101 minutes
4K UHD Format: 2160p Ultra High Definition • 16×9 (2.35:1) Presentation
4K UHD Audio: English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio™ • Spanish DTS-HD Master Audio™
Artist Information: SteelBook by Phantom City Creative, Slipcase by BOND

