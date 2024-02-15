Night of the Blood Monster with Christopher Lee hits 4K UHD in March

Jess Franco was one of the Kings of European Films that didn’t play your local art house. His movies were perfect for your local theater that appealed to the Psychotronic audience. He knew how to sleaze up the screen. He also worked fast. In 1969, he teamed up with Christopher Lee for four films including Count Dracula, Eugenie… The Story of Her Journey into Perversion and The Castle of Fu Manchu. The fourth film Night of the Blood Monster (aka The Bloody Judge) is coming out on 4K UHD in March. Lee plays the brutal Judge Jeffries, England’s Lord Chief Justice during the seventeenth century. He was supposed to be finding witches, but was he a sadist using his job to get his demented kicks? Franco’s original release was tortured before release. But now you’ll get to see it uncensored and upgraded to 4K UHD (and also a Blu-ray release) so it will look better than when the tore up 35mm print played at your local drive-in. Here’s the press release from Blue Underground with all the bonus features information:

On March 26th, Blue Underground unleashes the complete, uncensored version of Jess Franco’s notorious Night of the Blood Monster (also known as The Bloody Judge), on 4K UHD and Blu-ray.

Horror legend Christopher Lee (Lord of the Rings, Dracula, The Wicker Man) stars as Judge Jeffreys, the Lord Chief Justice of 17th century England, who used his power and influence to condemn women as witches for his own political and sadistic desires. Fueled by his obsession with a bar maiden (Maria Rohm), Jeffreys’ spree of violence and carnality culminates in what Lee described as “scenes of extraordinary depravity!”

Featuring performances by Howard Vernon, Margaret Lee, Maria Schell, and Academy Award® nominee Leo Genn, Night of the Blood Monster is a mixture of horror, sexuality, and sadism that you won’t soon forget.

