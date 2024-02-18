A Place Further Than The Universe arrives on Blu-ray in April

If you enjoyed Atsuko Ishizuka’s Goodbye, Don Glees! that featured a large adventure, the director is back with an anime series that takes his characters to the end of the world: Antartica. This is a bit more of a fun with a group of young women going to the frozen extreme deep South. A Place Further Than The Universe Collector’s Edition contains a brand-new English dub for fans who’ve only read the subtitles of the show. Now you can listen and focus on the penguins. There boxset set comes out in April from Anime Limited and Shout! Factory. Here’s the press release with all the details:

THE CRITICALLY ACCLAIMED MADHOUSE ANIME SERIES

A PLACE FURTHER THAN THE UNIVERSE

AVAILABLE IN A STUNNING BLU-RAY™ COLLECTOR’S EDITION FEATURING ALL 13 HEARTFELT EPISODES, THE ORIGINAL SOUNDTRACK CD, A 92-PAGE BOOKLET, AN ALL-NEW ENGLISH DUB AND MORE!

OWN IT APRIL 22, 2024

The charming slice-of-life anime will have a new place in home entertainment shelves as A Place Further Than The Universe Collector’s Edition arrives in select North American e-commerce stores from Anime Limited, distributed by Shout! Studios. From the renowned anime studio Madhouse (Perfect Blue, Death Note, Hunter x Hunter), the feel-good series delights viewers as the spirit of youth is captured in beautiful animation, lovable characters and an incredible adventure.

A Place Further Than The Universe follows the journey of four girls in their travels to Antarctica and is directed by Atsuko Ishizuka (Goodbye, Don Glees!, No Game No Life), with script and series composition by Jukki Hanada (Steins;Gate, Love Live! Superstar!!). The lauded original anime drama won the hearts of coming-of-age enthusiasts, as well as the 2019 Anime Trending award for Anime of the Year.

Fans of the series can experience A Place Further Than The Universe like never before as it’s presented in both the Japanese version and with an all-new English dub available for the first time ever in home video. Enthusiasts purchasing the collector’s edition will be treated to an extraordinary set with a gorgeous slipcase housing all 13 episodes in a 2-disc Blu-Ray™ set, 2 CDs of the original soundtrack, 4 art cards, a poster, and a 92-page booklet! A Place Further Than The Universe Collector’s Edition is now available for pre-order at ShoutFactory.com and select participating online stores.

Anime Limited has revamped this highly sought-after anime series for the home entertainment release by bringing onboard an exciting team of English voice cast, including Xanthe Huynh (Ryoma! The Prince of Tennis, Edens Zero), Ama Lee (One Piece Film: Red, Attack on Titan), Kayli Mills (Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, The Seven Deadly Sins), Erica Mendez (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba, Suzume), Daisy Guevara (Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens, Brok the Investigator), Cassandra Lee Morris (Barbie: A Touch of Magic, My Hero Academia), Caitlyn Elizabeth (Little Witch Academia, Super Mario Bros. Wonder), Morgan Lauré (My Hero Academia, Death Parade), Cristina Vee (Sailor Moon, Miraculous Ladybug), among others.

A PLACE FURTHER THAN THE UNIVERSE | Series Overview

Scenery that we have never seen. Sounds that we have never heard. Scent that we have never smelled. Food that we have never tasted. And the surge of emotion that we have never experienced. This is the expedition of recollecting the pieces torn apart and sensation left alone. When we reach that place, what will we think?

Howling, 40 degree angle. Raging, 50 degree angle. Shouting, 60 degree angle. A wilderness beyond the heavy sea. The furthest south, far from civilization. At the top of the Earth. We will find lights through the girls’ eyes to live tomorrow.

Bonus Content for A Place Further Than The Universe Collector’s Edition:

● Original Soundtrack on 2 x CDs

● 92 page booklet

● 11.7” x 16.5” poster

● 4 art cards

● Clean opening

● Clean ending

● Making of the English dub featurette