Funko Pop! Yourself makes you a DunKing

Joe Corey

News, Press Releases

Remember the Super Bowl ad featuring Ben Affleck and Matt Damon dressed up in DunKings tracks suits? Did you you know they were selling those tracksuits? Turns out they sold out quick. But now you can see yourself in one of those suits with the Funko’s Pop! Yourself figures. You could make a Pop! of your favorite relative who can’t start the day without a visit to Dunkin. Or even the rest of the cast of Good Will Hunting. Like the donut selection at Dunkin, you have an overwhelming choice of who to put in a DunKings tracksuit. Here’s the press release from Funko:

Image 15

Capitalizing off the popularity of their recent Jason Kelce Pop! Drop, Funko is set to break the internet once again – this time with The DunKings! The viral boy band, which debuted during Dunkin’s viral Super Bowl commercial, have been an internet phenomenon, spurring meme after meme and even – a sold out tracksuit collection. 

And while fans might have missed out on owning the track suit in real life, now they can create a custom Pop! of themselves clad in the DunKing uniform courtesy of Funko! For a limited time, each custom figure will come decked out in the highly-coveted DunKing’s tracksuit and coffee accessories. Priced at $30, each Pop! will come in a special Dunkin’ branded box.

The relationship between Funko and Dunkin’ stands as the first dedicated pop culture collaboration for the Pop! Yourself initiative and further proves the brand’s dedication to product innovation for fans across the country. By consistently having their finger on the pulse of pop culture, these limited editions have captured the excitement of being caught up in the cultural zeitgeist. 

Image 15
Image 15
Image 15
