Kamen Rider Geat: The Complete Series rides onto Blu-ray in April

We’ve announced Kamen Rider series that were produced and aired a long time ago in Japan. The show has been going for over 50 years. Now we’re thrilled that the Kamen Rider installment that just finishing running last summer is going to be arriving in America on Blu-ray in April. Kamen Rider Geats: The Complete Series will make you feel up to date. Here’s the press release from Shout! Studios with all the details:

 KAMEN RIDER GEATS: THE COMPLETE SERIES

IS TAKING OVER HOME ENTERTAINMENT SHELVES IN A 8-DISC BLU-RAY™ COLLECTION

THE MUST-HAVE SET BECOMES AVAILABLE FOR THE FIRST TIME ON APRIL 23 2024 FROM SHOUT! STUDIOS
Shout! Studios in collaboration with Toei Company Ltd. proudly presents a spectacular Kamen Rider collection, Kamen Rider Geats: The Complete Seriesas it becomes available for the first time in national home entertainment shelves on April 23, 2024. Fans of the much-loved superhero franchise can add to their tokusatsu collection by pre-ordering their 8-disc set on ShoutFactory.com. Customers purchasing this Blu-ray™ collection directly from the online store will receive an exclusive poster while supplies last. 

A newer entry in the Kamen Rider franchise, Kamen Rider Geats completed airing in August 2023, making this release the shortest wait for all tokusatsu fans eager to take home all 49 action-packed and game-filled episodes. KAMEN RIDER GEATS rampages on “Survival Games!” All Kamen Riders, past and present, are set to battle against unknown enemies and compete with each other in Survival Games, getting scores on the Desire Grand Prix. Each participant transforms into a Kamen Rider and competes to win the game by defeating enemies, saving people, and surviving. Hugely popular in the online world, these games are unpredictable and thrilling. Only true heroes who win the competition will be granted the right to bring their ideal world to life! Originally premiering in 1971, the long-running Japanese television series Kamen Rider follows the exploits of a masked, motorcycle-riding hero who fights the forces of evil. The number one kids’ program in Japan for almost 50 years, Kamen Rider has proved to be beloved through multiple series iterations and generations of fans and Riders.
Kamen Rider Geats: The Complete Series – Official Trailer

About SHOUT! STUDIOS

Shout! Studios is a multi-platform media company specializing in film and TV distribution, development, and production. The company has evolved with the changing entertainment landscape to excel in all forms of content distribution, including theatrical, digital streaming, broadcast and in-flight licensing, physical media, and more. Shout! Studios owns and manages a large portfolio of contemporary and classic feature films, series, animation, and documentaries. The company’s creative acquisition mandate has established it as a leading independent distributor, with partners and properties including Aardman Animations, ALF, The Carol Burnett Show, Stephen J. Cannell Productions, the Roger Corman New Horizons Pictures Library, GKIDS, Studio Ghibli, ITV Studios, The Johnny Carson Show, LAIKA Studios, Mystery Science Theater 3000 (in partnership with creator Joel Hodgson), and Sesame Street, alongside many others. Shout! Kids focuses on live-action and animated kids and family properties including anime, and the company releases genre and horror films and television shows under the Scream Factory imprint. Shout! Studios also produces, acquires, and distributes new films, and operates the acclaimed streaming service Shout! TV and its family of FAST channels. Shout! Studios is based in Los Angeles, California. For more on Shout! Studios, visit ShoutStudios.com

