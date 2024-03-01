Fulci and Lenzi’s Houses of Doom arrive on Blu-ray in July from Cauldron

Towards the end of the ’80s, two the biggest names in scares Italian Sytle were asked to team up for a series of four movies for a TV network. After Lucio Fulci and Umberto Lenzi made their two films, the network realized these were too nightmarish for broadcast TV. Thus all the films were released in theaters. Now you can see them on your TV in Blu-ray as Cauldron releases The Houses of Doom in July. If you pre-order early, they’ll include a cool key chain. This is helpful if you like in a house of doom. Here’s the press release from Cauldron:

This item is a pre-order and ships July 2024

**LIMITED TIME OFFER: All orders placed prior to Monday 3/18/24 will receive a limited Houses of Doom metal keychain and pay the special preorder discounted price of $95!**

**International Customers can order through DiabolikDVD**

Enter The Houses of Doom …. a 4 film horror series that was made for Italian television in 1989, but things didn’t quite turn out “safe for TV” when producers enlisted cinematic madmen Lucio Fulci and Umberto Lenzi to direct! Far too gory and violent for television and essentially shelved until home video many years later, Cauldron Films is proud to release all 4 films (The House of Clocks & The Sweet House of Horrors directed by Lucio Fulci and The House of Lost Souls & The House of Witchcraft directed by Umberto Lenzi), collected on Blu-ray for the first time in a 6 disc set (4 Blu-rays / 2 CD soundtracks) fully uncut and restored from 2K scans of the film negatives, housed in a rigid outer box with 4 folded posters!

Disc 1 (Blu-ray):

The House of Clocks

1989 / Italy / 1.66:1 / 83 minutes / Horror / Director – Lucio Fulci

Three young thieves looking for a big score set their sights on the most lavish house they can find. Little do they know that this house and its inhabitants have murderous impulses of their own. Will they make it out alive? Only time will tell…

This bloody and violent tale of time and revenge is directed by Lucio Fulci (Zombie) and stars Keith Van Hoven (Black Demons), Karina Huff (The Black Cat), Paolo Paoloni (Cannibal Holocaust), Carla Cassola (The Sect), Bettine Milne (The Avengers TV series) and Al Cliver (The Beyond) with soundtrack by Vince Tempera (The Psychic)

Details

2K restoration from the negative / 1080p presentation

English audio

Optional English SDH subtitles

Italian audio w/ English subtitles

All Region

Extras

Lighting the House of Time: An interview with cinematographer Nino Celeste

Time and Music: An interview with composer Vince Tempera

Working with a Master: An interview with 1st AD Michele De Angelis

Time with Fulci: An interview with FX artist Elio Terribili

Archival interviews

Commentary by Eugenio Ercolani, Nathaniel Thompson, and Troy Howarth

Poster (folded) featuring artwork by Matthew Therrien with title treatments by Eric Lee

Disc 2 (CD):

The House of Clocks (original soundtrack by Vince Tempera)

Soundtrack artwork by Alexandros Pyromallis

Disc 3 (Blu-ray):

The Sweet House of Horrors

1989 / 1.66:1 / Italy / 83 minutes / Horror / Director – Lucio Fulci

A wealthy couple in a mansion are brutally murdered, leaving their two young children in the care of their aunt and uncle. The distraught kids seek to communicate with the ghosts of their parents, but they aren’t the only spirits in the building. Chaos ensues as the confused aunt and uncle try to sell the property, prompting the dead to clearly make their desires known.

Sitting somewhere between a ghostly episode of Goosebumps and your tried-and-true gory Italian horror film, The Sweet House of Horrors is directed by Lucio Fulci (The Beyond) and stars Cinzia Monreale (Beyond the Darkness), Jean-Christophe Brétignière (Rats: Night of Terror), Lino Salemme (Demons), Franco Diogene (Midnight Express), Vernon Dobtcheff (Day of the Jackal), Ilary Blasi, and Giuliano Gensini with soundtrack by Vince Tempera (The Paganini Horror)

Details

2K scan of the negative / 1080p presentation

English audio

Optional English SDH subtitles

Italian audio w/ English subtitles

All Region

Extras:

Fulci House of Horrors: Interview with set designer Massimo Antonello Geleng

Sweet Muse of Horrors: Interview with actress Cinzia Monreale

Editing for the masters: Interview with editor Alberto Moriani

Archival interviews

Poster (folded) featuring artwork by Matthew Therrien with title treatments by Eric Lee

Commentary TBD

Disc 4 (CD):

The Sweet House of Horrors (original soundtrack by Vince Tempera)

Soundtrack artwork by Alexandros Pyromallis

Disc 5 (Blu-ray):

The House of Witchcraft

1989 / Italy / 89 minutes / Horror / Director – Umberto Lenzi

An over-worked journalist recovering from a breakdown has been suffering from nightmares. To help ease his struggles, his wife takes him to an idyllic country home for the weekend. Nightmares soon turn to reality as the dark truth about the house threatens to undo all who dare stay the night.

Featuring haunting imagery, ghosts, twisted mysteries, and a knife wielding witch, The House of Witchcraft is directed by Umberto Lenzi (Nightmare City) and stars Andy J. Forest (Lambada), Sonia Petrovna (Indian Summer), Marina Giulia Cavalli (Alien from the Deep), Maria Stella Musy, Maria Stella Musy (Frivolous Lola), Maria Cumani Quasimodo (Five Women for the Killer), and Maria Cumani Quasimodo (The Commander) with soundtrack by Claudio Simonetti (Goblin)

Details

2K scan of the negative / 1080p presentation

English audio

Optional English SDH subtitles

Italian audio w/ English subtitles

All Region

Extras:

Artisan of Mayhem: Interview with FX artist Elio Terribili

The House of Professionals: Interview with cinematographer Nino Celeste

Commentary by Eugenio Ercolani, Nathaniel Thompson, and Troy Howarth

Poster (folded) featuring artwork by Matthew Therrien with title treatments by Eric Lee

Disc 6 (Blu-ray):

The House of Lost Souls

1989 / 1.66:1 / Italy / 87 minutes / Horror / Director – Umberto Lenzi

A group of young geologists get stranded in a dilapidated old hotel when their path home is washed out by the rain. This proves to be a wrong turn as the hotel comes alive with the vengeful spirits of the dead, hell-bent on taking their head chopping revenge upon the living. No one is safe in The House of Lost souls!

Directed by Umberto Lenzi, this bloody haunted house of horrors is full of atmosphere, skeletons, tarantulas, fire, slashers, killer washing machines, demonic forces, decapitations and more! Stars Joseph Alan Johnson (Iced), Stefania Orsola Garello (King Arthur), Matteo Gazzolo (Body Puzzle), Laurentina Guidotti (Spectres), Hal Yamanouchi (Off Balance), and Charles Borromel (Absurd) with soundtrack by Claudio Simonetti (Goblin)

Details

2K scan of the negative / 1080p presentation

English audio

Optional English SDH subtitles

Italian audio w/ English subtitles

All Region

Extras:

Working with Umberto: Interview with FX artist Elio Terribili

The House of Rock: Interview with composer Claudio Simonetti

The Criminal Cinema of Umberto Lenzi: Career spanning interview from 2001

Commentary TBD

Poster (folded) featuring artwork by Matthew Therrien with title treatments by Eric Lee

Limited to 2500 copies