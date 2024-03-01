Ninja Terminator arrives in April from Neon Eagle

Have you ever seen the movie still of a guy on a Garfield phone? This one down here:

Did you wonder what film it is from? The answer is Ninja Terminator. The movie was part of a group of Asian films that IFD Films bought and had director Godfrey Ho shoot new scenes with English speaking actors and recut. IFD Films wanted them to seem like new titles on the video shelf. You might remember this technique when we reviewed Kill Butterfly Kill. In this case Ninja Terminator was originally The Uninvited Guest of the Star Ferry. Far as I can tell, the original doesn’t have any Garfield phone. Neon Eagle Video will be releasing a Blu-ray with an HD transfer of Ninja Terminator. The Garfield phone will dazzle your eyes. Also included is The Uninvited Guest of the Star Ferry in a Grindhouse presentation because the only existing print wasn’t in great shape. Here’s the press release from Neon Eagle with all the details:

Ninja Terminator (Limited 2 Blu-ray set w/ Slipcase and book)(Neon Eagle Video)

This item is a pre-order. Estimated ship date: April 2024.

Neon Eagle Video is proud to present the first ever official HD release of the mind-melting martial arts cult classic Ninja Terminator!

As anyone who has seen the film knows, a description of the plot is almost impossible. More or less: a group of ninjas compete to control the ultimate artifact of their craft – the Golden Ninja Warrior statue! Meanwhile, a secret agent tries to bust up an organized crime ring that is somehow connected to the statue. But really, the plot is beside the point. Rather, it’s the constant display of cheesy insanity onscreen that will keep you hooked from the first minute until the final battle!

After years of ugly-looking and legally dubious copies of the film making the rounds, we are hugely excited to bring to you its first ever authorized disc release in North America, restored from a 4K scan of the original negative and in its proper widescreen aspect ratio. A host of commentaries, interviews, and trailers round out this deluxe release, but the most exciting extra is the inclusion of the original ‘source’ film The Uninvited Guest of the Star Ferry! IFD used this Korean/Taiwanese co-production as the basis for Ninja Terminator and prior to this release it has never been seen anywhere in the western world!

Limited edition includes:

2 Blu-rays/ 2 films: Ninja Terminator and The Uninvited Guest of the Star Ferry, each in their own Blu-ray case housed in a rigid side load slipcase with artwork by Justin Coffee, plus an exclusive 40 page perfect bound book featuring new writing on the film by Jesus Perez Manuel Molina and David Zuzelo!

Disc 1 (Blu-ray):

Ninja Terminator

Restored from a 4K scan of the negative / 1080p presentation

English language audio

Optional English SDH subtitles

2:39:1 / 90 minutes / All Region / 1985 / Director – Godfrey Ho

Extras:

Audio commentary by Kenneth Brorsson and Phil Gillon of the Podcast on Fire Network

Audio commentary by Asian film experts Arne Venema and Mike Leeder

Interview with director Godfrey Ho on Ninja Terminator and working at IFD

Interview with Godfrey Ho and dubber Simon Broad on the dubbing of Ninja Terminator and other IFD films

Interview with Chris Poggiali, co-author of ‘These Fists Break Bricks’

Trailer (SD)

Disc 2 (Blu-ray): **BONUS FEATURE – limited edition only**

The Uninvited Guest of the Star Ferry

1080p presentation from a 2K scan of the original ‘source’ film of Ninja Terminator, taken from an ultra-rare 16mm print.

**Please note: This feature is assembled from a salvaged print that was once thought lost. Due to large amounts of dust, mold, and scratches, what you see is what you get! This HD version, “grindhouse presentation” of the film is only available with the limited edition Ninja Terminator set**