Ken Russell’s The Lair of the White Worm arrive on Blu-ray SteelBook in May

Ken Russell was a director noted for his wild ways and excessive visual ways on screen. You things were going to get physical and out of control at some point in the movie. The Lair of the White Worm has Russell adapting the story by Bram Stoker (Dracula). An archeologist discovers a massive snake skull and thinks its linked to a legendary creature that roamed the countryside. The cast included Amanda Donohoe, Hugh Grant, Catherine Oxenberg and Peter Capaldi (future Doctor Who). Now The Lair of the White Worm is coming to a Walmart exclusive Blu-ray SteelBook in May. Here’s the press release from Lionsgate:

Blu-ray™ + Digital SteelBook® Street Date: 5/14/24

Blu-ray™ + Digital SteelBook® SRP: $23.99

Available only at Walmart

PROGRAM DESCRIPTION

Embark on a horror-fantasy adventure with Hugh Grant when The Lair of the White Worm arrives on May 14th, available on Blu-ray™ SteelBook® from Lionsgate. With art by Vance Kelly, this SteelBook® is a striking reimagining of the 1988 horror romp. The Lair of the White Worm will be available for the suggested retail price of $23.99 for Blu-ray™ SteelBook® , exclusively at Walmart.



OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS

Hugh Grant, Amanda Donohoe, and Catherine Oxenberg star in this mix of heart-stopping horror and campy humor. James D’Ampton (Grant) returns to his country castle in England. Legend has it that James’s distant ancestor once slayed the local dragon — a monstrous white worm with a fondness for the sweet flesh of virgins. The young lord dismisses the legend as folklore, until archaeology student Angus Flint explores James’s property and unearths a massive reptilian skull and a pagan snake god’s ancient site of worship. When James’s virtuous girlfriend, Eve Trent (Oxenberg), suddenly disappears, James and Angus set out to investigate the foreboding cavern said to be the worm’s lair, where a centuries-old mystery begins to uncoil.



SPECIAL FEATURES (Previously Released)

Audio Commentaries: Director Ken Russell Lisi Russell, in conversation with Film Historian Matthew Melia

Featurette: “Worm Food: The Effects of The Lair of the White Worm”

Interviews “Cutting for Ken” with Editor Peter Davies “Mary, Mary” with Actress Sammi Davis

Trailers and Gallery “Trailers from Hell” featuring Producer Dan Ireland Theatrical Trailers Still Gallery

