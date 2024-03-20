Ken Russell’s The Lair of the White Worm arrive on Blu-ray SteelBook in May

Joe Corey

Disc Announcements, News

Ken Russell was a director noted for his wild ways and excessive visual ways on screen. You things were going to get physical and out of control at some point in the movie. The Lair of the White Worm has Russell adapting the story by Bram Stoker (Dracula). An archeologist discovers a massive snake skull and thinks its linked to a legendary creature that roamed the countryside. The cast included Amanda Donohoe, Hugh Grant, Catherine Oxenberg and Peter Capaldi (future Doctor Who). Now The Lair of the White Worm is coming to a Walmart exclusive Blu-ray SteelBook in May. Here’s the press release from Lionsgate:

Image 15
Image 15

Blu-ray™ + Digital SteelBook® Street Date: 5/14/24
Blu-ray™ + Digital SteelBook® SRP: $23.99
Available only at Walmart
PROGRAM DESCRIPTION
Embark on a horror-fantasy adventure with Hugh Grant when The Lair of the White Worm arrives on May 14th, available on Blu-ray™ SteelBook® from Lionsgate. With art by Vance Kelly, this SteelBook® is a striking reimagining of the 1988 horror romp. The Lair of the White Worm will be available for the suggested retail price of $23.99 for Blu-ray™ SteelBook® , exclusively at Walmart.

OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS
Hugh Grant, Amanda Donohoe, and Catherine Oxenberg star in this mix of heart-stopping horror and campy humor. James D’Ampton (Grant) returns to his country castle in England. Legend has it that James’s distant ancestor once slayed the local dragon — a monstrous white worm with a fondness for the sweet flesh of virgins. The young lord dismisses the legend as folklore, until archaeology student Angus Flint explores James’s property and unearths a massive reptilian skull and a pagan snake god’s ancient site of worship. When James’s virtuous girlfriend, Eve Trent (Oxenberg), suddenly disappears, James and Angus set out to investigate the foreboding cavern said to be the worm’s lair, where a centuries-old mystery begins to uncoil.

SPECIAL FEATURES (Previously Released)

  • Audio Commentaries:
    • Director Ken Russell
    • Lisi Russell, in conversation with Film Historian Matthew Melia
  • Featurette: “Worm Food: The Effects of The Lair of the White Worm
  • Interviews
    • “Cutting for Ken” with Editor Peter Davies
    • “Mary, Mary” with Actress Sammi Davis
  • Trailers and Gallery
    • “Trailers from Hell” featuring Producer Dan Ireland
    • Theatrical Trailers
    • Still Gallery

CAST
Amanda Donohoe                  TV’s “LA Law,” Liar, Liar
Hugh Grant                             Wonka, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves
Catherine Oxenberg               TV’s “Dynasty,” “Watch Over Me”
Peter Capaldi                          TV’s “Doctor Who,” The Suicide Squad
Sammi Davis                          Four Rooms, A Prayer for the Dying

PROGRAM INFORMATION
Year of Production: 1988
Title Copyright: The Lair of the White Worm © 1988 Vestron Pictures Inc. Artwork & Supplementary Materials ®, ™ & © 2024 Lions Gate Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Type:  Catalog Re-Release
Rating: R
Genre: Horror, Comedy
Closed-Captioned: N/A
Subtitles: English SDH
Run Time: 94 Minutes
BD Format: 1080p High Definition 16×9 Widescreen (1.78:1) Presentation
BD Audio: Original 2.0 Stereo Audio (DTS)
Artist Information: Vance Kelly

Share on Reddit
Photo of author

About Joe Corey

Joe Corey is the writer and director of "Danger! Health Films" currently streaming on Night Flight and Amazon Prime. He's the author of "The Seven Secrets of Great Walmart People Greeters." This is the last how to get a job book you'll ever need. He was Associate Producer of the documentary "Moving Midway." He's worked as local crew on several reality shows including Candid Camera, American's Most Wanted, Extreme Makeover Home Edition and ESPN's Gaters. He's been featured on The Today Show and CBS's 48 Hours. Dom DeLuise once said, "Joe, you look like an axe murderer." He was in charge of research and programming at the Moving Image Archive.
More from this author

Keep Reading

Explore Similar Categories:

Disc Announcements News
Silver Surfer Rebirth Of Thanos Tpb Banner Silver Surfer 34 E1643213600595

Retro Review: Silver Surfer Vol. 3 #34-50 By Starlin, Lim, Christopher & Others For Marvel Comics

Scarlet Witch #7 Banner 0 Hexfinder

Marvel Comics August 2023 Solicitations Spoilers Sees New Villain Emerge To Tangle With Iconic Avengers Stalwart!

Marvel X Men Fall Of X Checklist Banner

Marvel Comics August 2023 Solicitations Spoilers Sees An X-Men Icon Headline Their Own New Series For Fall Of X Event!

Inside Pulse Reverse Logo A

TV

Movies

Games

Comics

Fights

Wrestling

Figures

Music

Sports

About

Contact

Work With Us

Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© Inside Pulse
Woman With Phone Pop Art Style Vector