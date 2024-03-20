Ken Russell’s The Lair of the White Worm arrive on Blu-ray SteelBook in May

Ken Russell was a director noted for his wild ways and excessive visual ways on screen. You things were going to get physical and out of control at some point in the movie. The Lair of the White Worm has Russell adapting the story by Bram Stoker (Dracula). An archeologist discovers a massive snake skull and thinks its linked to a legendary creature that roamed the countryside. The cast included Amanda Donohoe, Hugh Grant, Catherine Oxenberg and Peter Capaldi (future Doctor Who). Now The Lair of the White Worm is coming to a Walmart exclusive Blu-ray SteelBook in May. Here’s the press release from Lionsgate:
Blu-ray™ + Digital SteelBook® Street Date: 5/14/24
Blu-ray™ + Digital SteelBook® SRP: $23.99
Available only at Walmart
PROGRAM DESCRIPTION
Embark on a horror-fantasy adventure with Hugh Grant when The Lair of the White Worm arrives on May 14th, available on Blu-ray™ SteelBook® from Lionsgate. With art by Vance Kelly, this SteelBook® is a striking reimagining of the 1988 horror romp. The Lair of the White Worm will be available for the suggested retail price of $23.99 for Blu-ray™ SteelBook® , exclusively at Walmart.
OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS
Hugh Grant, Amanda Donohoe, and Catherine Oxenberg star in this mix of heart-stopping horror and campy humor. James D’Ampton (Grant) returns to his country castle in England. Legend has it that James’s distant ancestor once slayed the local dragon — a monstrous white worm with a fondness for the sweet flesh of virgins. The young lord dismisses the legend as folklore, until archaeology student Angus Flint explores James’s property and unearths a massive reptilian skull and a pagan snake god’s ancient site of worship. When James’s virtuous girlfriend, Eve Trent (Oxenberg), suddenly disappears, James and Angus set out to investigate the foreboding cavern said to be the worm’s lair, where a centuries-old mystery begins to uncoil.
SPECIAL FEATURES (Previously Released)
- Audio Commentaries:
- Director Ken Russell
- Lisi Russell, in conversation with Film Historian Matthew Melia
- Featurette: “Worm Food: The Effects of The Lair of the White Worm”
- Interviews
- “Cutting for Ken” with Editor Peter Davies
- “Mary, Mary” with Actress Sammi Davis
- Trailers and Gallery
- “Trailers from Hell” featuring Producer Dan Ireland
- Theatrical Trailers
- Still Gallery
CAST
Amanda Donohoe TV’s “LA Law,” Liar, Liar
Hugh Grant Wonka, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves
Catherine Oxenberg TV’s “Dynasty,” “Watch Over Me”
Peter Capaldi TV’s “Doctor Who,” The Suicide Squad
Sammi Davis Four Rooms, A Prayer for the Dying
PROGRAM INFORMATION
Year of Production: 1988
Title Copyright: The Lair of the White Worm © 1988 Vestron Pictures Inc. Artwork & Supplementary Materials ®, ™ & © 2024 Lions Gate Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Type: Catalog Re-Release
Rating: R
Genre: Horror, Comedy
Closed-Captioned: N/A
Subtitles: English SDH
Run Time: 94 Minutes
BD Format: 1080p High Definition 16×9 Widescreen (1.78:1) Presentation
BD Audio: Original 2.0 Stereo Audio (DTS)
Artist Information: Vance Kelly