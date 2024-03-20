She Is Conann arrives on home video in May



MVD Entertainment Group and Altered Innocence are thrilled to announce a new home video distribution partnership for North America, starting with the May 7th release of She is Conann, Bertrand Mandico’s sci-fi / fantasy adventure, along with the June 25th release of Ozon’s Transgressive Triple: Sitcom, Criminal Lovers, and Water Drops on Burning Rocks, which will bring three of François Ozon’s early features to Blu-ray for the first time in North America.Frank Jaffe, owner of Altered Innocence, said, “We’re excited to partner with a company that’s been championing indie home media for years and will grow our vision of bringing a curated selection of exciting and edgy LGBTQ and Coming-of-Age cinema to even more audiences!”



MVD’s Director of Acquisitions, Eric D. Wilkinson, agrees, stating, “MVD is committed to supporting a diverse range of content that appeals to every film lover and collector and is delighted to be working with Frank and the renowned Altered Innocence brand. With Altered Innocence’s strong catalog of critically acclaimed films and content, both our retail and wholesale partners will be able to meet the needs of every customer, starting with the May 7th release of She is Conann, Bertrand Mandico’s sci-fi / fantasy adventure. Welcome aboard, Frank and Altered Innocence!”



ABOUT ALTERED INNOCENCE

Altered Innocence was founded in 2015 with a focus on bringing international and cutting-edge LGBTQ and Coming-of-Age cinema to North American audiences. Notable releases have included Gaspar Noé’s Irreversible: Straight Cut, the Cannes Competition film Knife+Heart, Iceland’s Submission for the 95th Academy Awards® Beautiful Beings, the U.S. premiere of Spain’s previously unreleased cult title Arrebato (Rapture), the first U.S. theatrical release of Paul Vecchiali’s The Strangler (L’Étrangleur), and the films of celebrated French auteur filmmaker Bertrand Mandico (The Wild Boys, After Blue (Dirty Paradise), She Is Conann).