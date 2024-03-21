Paul Schrader’s Affliction arrives on Blu-ray in April

What happens when you pit James Coburn (The Magnificent Seven) and Nick Nolte (The Deep) inside a Paul Schrader movie? You get Affliction. Coburn won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in 1998 as a man that never received a World’s Greatest Dad coffeemug. Schrader (Cat People) really gets to the core of Russell Banks’ novel. The film is getting a revival thanks to being released on Blu-ray as part of Shout! Studios’ Shout Select Series. Here’s the press release from Shout! Studios:

Affliction

Stirring Drama Makes Blu-ray Debut April 16, 2024

from Shout! Studios

Written and directed by critically acclaimed filmmaker Paul Schrader (Taxi Driver, First Reformed), the lauded drama Affliction makes its Blu-ray debut April 16, 2024 from Shout! Studios. Featuring a new 2k scan, the film stars Nick Nolte (Cape Fear, The Thin Red Line), Sissy Spacek (The Help, In the Bedroom), James Coburn (The Player, Charade), and Willem Dafoe (American Psycho, The Grand Budapest Hotel).

In Affliction, Boston University professor Whitehouse tells of the events leading up to the disappearance of his older Wade. The police officer who investigates is deeply troubled, and the murder case drains his mental acuity to the point of a total mental collapse.

