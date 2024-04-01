No April Fools joke from Vinegar Syndrome with Cynthia Rothrock, Paul Schrader & Klaus Kinski

The pollen is in the air and you need more reasons to stay inside. Vinegar Syndrome is providing 5 fresh reasons with a new batch of Blue-rays. Lady Reporter is one of Cynthia Rothrock’s early martial arts films. The House Where Death Lives gets restored to its longest running time yet. Witch Story is bound to scare you in a new 4K UHD. Paganini has Klaus Kinski as the legendary violinist. Paul Schrader (American Gigolo) has his film Touch given a revival release. You won’t be sneezing with these Blu-rays and 4K UHD next to your home entertainment system. Here’s the press release from Vinegar Syndrome:

It’s April 1st aka April Fools Day, but our new assortment of titles are no laughing matter!

We’ve concocted another diabolical selection of exploitation heavy hitters sure to wet the whistle of any discerning devotee of genre cinema.

Kicking off the lineup is our latest foray into Cynthia Rothrock worship with the US Blu-ray debut of Mang Hoi’s outrageous action classic, LADY REPORTER (1988). In fine Vinegar Syndrome tradition, we’ve not only newly restored the film to our usual impeccable standards but have packed it full of new and archival extras, making this the best presentation the film has ever received, both in image quality and bonus materials.

Making the leap to UHD, Alessandro Capone’s grisly Italian made/U.S. lensed shocker, WITCH STORY (1989) which offers a grisly array of supernatural action and which has never looked better (or worse, depending on how squeamish you might be) thanks to our stunning 4K restoration of its original negative. Of course, we’ve rounded up everyone we could find and produced an exciting set of new interviews which includes loads of rare archival BTS material!

And finally for VS, we’re proud to continue our noble tradition of unleashing deluxe Blu-ray editions of never-on-disc slashers, this time with Alan Beattie’s So-Cal rarity, THE HOUSE WHERE DEATH LIVES aka DELUSION (1980). This old fashioned mix of feuding family members and bloody killings offers the allure of class, but don’t let that fool you…it’s pure drive-in sleaze with plenty of nasty touches lurking beneath its polished surface. And it’s been newly restored in 4k from its original negative…and it’s the longest version ever on video.

Think that’s an overwhelming trio? We’re not done yet! VS Labs is here to take insanity to new heights with Klaus Kinski’s sole spot in the director’s chair with PAGANINI (1989) a stunningly beautiful, thoroughly depraved, and extremely controversial biography of the notorious violinist and composer, played by Kinski himself. Our Blu-ray debut, from our own 2K restoration of the original negative, will floor you with its image quality and then shock you with its array of extras.

And finally, Cinématographe is back to offer another Blu-ray debut, this time of a forgotten work from one of America’s greatest living filmmakers, Paul Schrader with his impressive theological character study, TOUCH (1997). Featuring a cast headlined by Bridget Fonda, Christopher Walken, and Tom Arnold, our (of course) extras jammed edition, which housed in the Cinématographe exclusive mediabook, will lend new appreciation to this under-seen treat from a bonafide auteur.