Eureka! brings Golden Harvest’s The Double Crossers to Blu-ray in July

More of the Golden Age of Hong Kong’s Golden Harvest films is arriving in America. Eureka! is bringing the Blu-ray debut of action packed The Double Crossers in July. Shin Il-ryong (Long Live The Island Frogs) plays a police detective who has to track down the man who killed his parents. When he’s told he has to stop his investigation, he gives up his badge and keeps going after the underworld figure instead of letting another officer tag the guy. In the midst of this pursuit, he crosses paths with Sammo Hung (Wheels on Meals). Here’s the press release from Eureka!:

Eureka Entertainment announces the July 23rd release of The Double Crossers, the action-packed thriller from director Jeong Chang-hwa (The Skyhawk, Broken Oath and King Boxer). Produced by Golden Harvest, the film stars South Korean actor and martial artist Shin Il-ryong and features the legendary Sammo Hung (The Magnificent Butcher). Presented on Blu-ray in its worldwide debut from a brand new 2K restoration, the Eureka Classics release will have an initial print run of 2000 copies only (in each territory), and will exclusively feature an O-card slipcase and collector’s booklet.

Following his late father’s murder, police officer Detective Lung (Shin) discovers that both of his parents were involved in a smuggling ring – and that his father was killed by its leader, a violent criminal now living in Hong Kong under the name Wang (Chao Hsiung, The One Armed Swordsman). Determined to avenge his father’s death, Lung resigns from the police force to take matters into his own hands. Teaming up with a smuggler who was once a close friend and partner-in-crime to his parents, Chang (Chen Sing, The Chinese Boxer), Lung heads for Hong Kong and sets about drawing Wang into a trap.

Following in the footsteps of Golden Harvest’s earlier Bruce Lee vehicles, The Double Crossers was made in the years following Lee’s death, when the company was in search of a new generation of martial arts stars.

