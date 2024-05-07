Speed Racer roars onto Digital Platforms in June

There were few cartoons cooler than Speed Racer. Gen X kids raced off the bus to their home in the ’70s to catch the episodes that aired after school. Because this was the time before the internet, few of us knew that Speed got behind the wheel in 1968 in Japan. Even more important was our lack of knowing there were only 52 episodes. We didn’t care because we just wanted 30 minutes of serious racing and wrecking around the world. The show was so cool. And now the original series is coming to digital platforms thanks to Shout! Studios. This means you can watch the episodes on your time instead of rushing home to beat the UHF signal to the TV in the family room. What’s even cooler is they will also have the Japanese cuts of the show. Did you know the Japanese theme song has more music? Here’s the press release from Shout! Studios:

THE CLASSIC ANIME SERIES

SPEED RACER

STEERS ONTO MAJOR DIGITAL PLATFORMS JUNE 1 FROM SHOUT! STUDIOS

MACH GOGOGO ALSO RIDES ON DIGITAL JUNE 1, 2024

Los Angeles, CA – The innovative car racing anime series Speed Racer will be revving up for all major digital platforms on June 1, 2024 from Shout! Studios. Fans of the iconic racing adventure will be treated to all 52 episodes as it becomes available for video-on-demand.

Mach GoGoGo, the original 1967 Japanese-language television series adaptation from Tatsunoko Production, will also be available for video-on-demand on all major digital platforms.

The popular Japanese franchise originated as a manga series created by anime pioneer, and founder of Tatsunoko Production, Tatsuo Yoshida. The manga’s success in Japan spawned the adapted TV series Mach GoGoGo. It later gained popularity in the United States as Speed Racer, an early genre-defining anime series.

Speed Racer is a young and upcoming racer who dreams of winning with his family. His car, the Mach 5, contains features that enable him to race around the world. The adventures of Speed in exotic settings around the globe prove that quick wits and fair play are always sure winners!

