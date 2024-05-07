The Guyver with Mark Hamill comes to 4K UHD in June

Joe Corey

Disc Announcements, News

The Guyver became a cult sensation when it arrived in 1991. Mark Hamill (Star Wars) plays a CIA operative who has to help a guy who has become a cyborg fighting machine thanks to alien technology. The VHS of the movie was constantly checked out at Video Bar. You don’t have to wait for the tape to return to the shelf. Unearthed Films is releasing The Guyver on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD with a new transfer from the R-rated original negative. The 4K UHD, Blu-ray and CD soundtrack boxset is limited to 5,000 copies. Here’s the press release from Unearthed Films:

Unearthed Films Announces
the Release of the Cult Classic

The Guyver

in 4K UHD, Blu-ray & DVD Collector Editions

6/25/24

On June 25th, Unearthed Films brings the Sci-Fi/Fantasy classic The Guyver, starring Mark Hamill, to Limited Collector’s Edition 4K UHD and Collector’s Edition Blu-ray for the first time. Each edition features a new 4K restoration packed with bonus materials.  

When college student Sean Barker (Jack Armstrong) finds the Guyver, an alien device that transforms him into a cyborg fighting machine, he inadvertently makes himself a target of the evil Chronos Corporation, who will stop at nothing to get the Guvyer back, including kidnapping Sean’s girlfriend Mizuki (Vivian Wu). Sean’s only hope is a mysterious CIA agent named Max Reed (Mark Hamill). Together they fight to save Mizuki, keep the Guyver out of Chronos’ hands and stop their ultimate goal of world domination. Directed by Screaming Mad George (Freaked) and Steve Wang (Drive) and produced by Brian Yuzna (Re-AnimatorHoney, I Shrunk the KidsThe Guyver is an epic superhero action adventure that you won’t soon forget.  

The 4K UHD + Blu-ray + CD Soundtrack Limited Collector’s Edition includes new commentary with co-directors Screaming Mad George and Steve Wang, a new interview with producer Brian Yuzna and co-director Screaming Mad George, outtakes with commentary by co-directors Screaming Mad George and Steve Wang, a new gag reel, a new production and artwork gallery, an alternate title sequence, trailers, and The Guyver soundtrack, composed by Matthew Morse. 

The Blu-ray Collector’s Edition includes new commentary, a new interview with producer Brian Yuzna and co-director Screaming Mad George, outtakes with commentary by co directors Screaming Mad George and Steve Wang, a new gag reel, a new production and artwork gallery, an alternate title sequence, and trailers. 

The DVD Edition special features include a commentary with co-directors Screaming Mad George and Steve Wang, moderated by Dom O’Brien, the author of Budget Biomorphs: The Making of The Guyver Films.  

View the official trailer here.

The Guyver (Limited Collector’s Edition) [4k Ultra HD + Blu-ray + CD Soundtrack]

A young man discovers a mechanical device that merges with his own body, turning him into a cyborg superhero.

The Guyver (Limited Collector

In this thrill-a-minute action adventure, Sean Barker (Jack Armstrong) is a college student who discovers the “Guyver”, an alien mechanical device that merges with his own body, turning him into a super-powerful cyborg fighting machine. The device belongs to Chronos, an evil corporation run by human mutants that metamorphize into monstrous soldiers called “Zoanoids”. Chronos badly wants the Guyver back and sends a gang of Zoanoids to kidnap Sean’s girlfriend, Mizuki (Vivian Wu). Sean rescues Mizuki with the help of Max Reed (Mark Hamill), a CIA agent determined to keep the device from falling into the hands of Chronos. However, the rescue attempt is not completely successful, thereby triggering a series of epic battles between the forces of good and evil.

Bonus Materials

  • 4K ULTRA HD + BLU-RAY + CD SOUNDTRACK | LIMITED COLLECTOR’S EDITION CONTENTS
  • NEW 4K restoration of the original R-rated 35mm camera negative by Unearthed Films
  • Blu-ray of the feature film and all new extras
  • The Guyver Soundtrack composed by Matthew Morse
  • Booklet
  • DISC ONE – FEATURE (4K ULTRA HD BLU-RAY)
  • NEW 4K restoration of the original R-rated 35mm camera negative by Unearthed Films presented in its original 1.85:1 aspect ratio in HDR
  • NEW Commentary with co-directors Screaming Mad George and Steve Wang, moderated by Dom O’Brien, the author of Budget Biomorphs: The Making of The Guyver Films
  • DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1
  • DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0
  • Optional English SDH Subtitles
  • DISC TWO – FEATURE & EXTRAS (BLU-RAY)
  • NEW 4K restoration of the original R-rated 35mm camera negative by Unearthed Films presented in 1080p HD in its original 1.85:1 aspect ratio
  • DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1
  • DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0
  • Optional English SDH Subtitles
  • NEW Commentary with co-directors Screaming Mad George and Steve Wang, moderated by Dom O’Brien, the author of Budget Biomorphs: The Making of The Guyver Films
  • NEW Interview with producer Brian Yuzna
  • NEW Interview with co-director Screaming Mad George
  • NEW Suit Tests with commentary by co-directors Screaming Mad George and Steve Wang
  • NEW Outtakes with commentary by co-directors Screaming Mad George and Steve Wang
  • NEW Gag Reel with commentary by co-directors Screaming Mad George and Steve Wang
  • NEW Production & Artwork Gallery
  • Alternate Title Sequence
  • Trailers
  • DISC THREE – SOUNDTRACK (COMPACT DISC)
  • The Guyver Soundtrack composed by Matthew Morse
Photo of author

About Joe Corey

Joe Corey is the writer and director of "Danger! Health Films" currently streaming on Night Flight and Amazon Prime. He's the author of "The Seven Secrets of Great Walmart People Greeters." This is the last how to get a job book you'll ever need. He was Associate Producer of the documentary "Moving Midway." He's worked as local crew on several reality shows including Candid Camera, American's Most Wanted, Extreme Makeover Home Edition and ESPN's Gaters. He's been featured on The Today Show and CBS's 48 Hours. Dom DeLuise once said, "Joe, you look like an axe murderer." He was in charge of research and programming at the Moving Image Archive.
Woman With Phone Pop Art Style Vector