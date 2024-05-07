The Guyver with Mark Hamill comes to 4K UHD in June

The Guyver became a cult sensation when it arrived in 1991. Mark Hamill (Star Wars) plays a CIA operative who has to help a guy who has become a cyborg fighting machine thanks to alien technology. The VHS of the movie was constantly checked out at Video Bar. You don’t have to wait for the tape to return to the shelf. Unearthed Films is releasing The Guyver on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD with a new transfer from the R-rated original negative. The 4K UHD, Blu-ray and CD soundtrack boxset is limited to 5,000 copies. Here’s the press release from Unearthed Films:

6/25/24

On June 25th, Unearthed Films brings the Sci-Fi/Fantasy classic The Guyver, starring Mark Hamill, to Limited Collector’s Edition 4K UHD and Collector’s Edition Blu-ray for the first time. Each edition features a new 4K restoration packed with bonus materials.

When college student Sean Barker (Jack Armstrong) finds the Guyver, an alien device that transforms him into a cyborg fighting machine, he inadvertently makes himself a target of the evil Chronos Corporation, who will stop at nothing to get the Guvyer back, including kidnapping Sean’s girlfriend Mizuki (Vivian Wu). Sean’s only hope is a mysterious CIA agent named Max Reed (Mark Hamill). Together they fight to save Mizuki, keep the Guyver out of Chronos’ hands and stop their ultimate goal of world domination. Directed by Screaming Mad George (Freaked) and Steve Wang (Drive) and produced by Brian Yuzna (Re-Animator, Honey, I Shrunk the Kids) The Guyver is an epic superhero action adventure that you won’t soon forget.

The 4K UHD + Blu-ray + CD Soundtrack Limited Collector’s Edition includes new commentary with co-directors Screaming Mad George and Steve Wang, a new interview with producer Brian Yuzna and co-director Screaming Mad George, outtakes with commentary by co-directors Screaming Mad George and Steve Wang, a new gag reel, a new production and artwork gallery, an alternate title sequence, trailers, and The Guyver soundtrack, composed by Matthew Morse.

The Blu-ray Collector’s Edition includes new commentary, a new interview with producer Brian Yuzna and co-director Screaming Mad George, outtakes with commentary by co directors Screaming Mad George and Steve Wang, a new gag reel, a new production and artwork gallery, an alternate title sequence, and trailers.

The DVD Edition special features include a commentary with co-directors Screaming Mad George and Steve Wang, moderated by Dom O’Brien, the author of Budget Biomorphs: The Making of The Guyver Films.

The Guyver (Limited Collector’s Edition) [4k Ultra HD + Blu-ray + CD Soundtrack]

A young man discovers a mechanical device that merges with his own body, turning him into a cyborg superhero.

In this thrill-a-minute action adventure, Sean Barker (Jack Armstrong) is a college student who discovers the "Guyver", an alien mechanical device that merges with his own body, turning him into a super-powerful cyborg fighting machine. The device belongs to Chronos, an evil corporation run by human mutants that metamorphize into monstrous soldiers called "Zoanoids". Chronos badly wants the Guyver back and sends a gang of Zoanoids to kidnap Sean's girlfriend, Mizuki (Vivian Wu). Sean rescues Mizuki with the help of Max Reed (Mark Hamill), a CIA agent determined to keep the device from falling into the hands of Chronos. However, the rescue attempt is not completely successful, thereby triggering a series of epic battles between the forces of good and evil.

