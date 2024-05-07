The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare hits OnDemand

Joe Corey

Guy Ritchie’s The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is coming home while still playing in theaters. The movie is about Ian Fleming’s big adventure during World War II that led to this writing the James Bond books. Here’s the press release from Lionsgate for those wanting bring the action to their HDTV on May 10th:

“Guy Ritchie’s Best Action Film Yet!”—   Chris Van Vliet, KLAS-TV (CBS Las Vegas)On Premium Video on Demand and Premium Electronic Sell-Through May 10 from Lionsgate® 
SANTA MONICA, CA (May 7, 2024) – Based on the true story of the first special forces mission in history, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare arrives on Premium Video on Demand and Premium Electronic Sell-Through on May 10 — while still in theaters — from Lionsgate. From Director Guy Ritchie (The Gentlemen) and Producer Jerry Bruckheimer (Top Gun: Maverick), this high-octane, history-changing story inspired author Ian Fleming to write the postwar James Bond spy novels. The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare stars Henry Cavill (The Man from U.N.C.L.E.), Eiza González (Baby Driver), Alan Ritchson (Fast X), Alex Pettyfer (I Am Number Four), Hero Fiennes Tiffin (Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince), Til Schweiger (Inglourious Basterds), with Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians), and Cary Elwes (The Princess Bride).
 
Directed and co-written by Guy Ritchie, this action-comedy tells the incredible true story of the first-ever special forces organization formed during WWII by UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill and a small group of military officials including author Ian Fleming. The top secret combat unit, composed of a motley crew of rogues and mavericks led by Gus March-Phillipps (Henry Cavill), goes on a daring mission against the Nazis using entirely unconventional and utterly “ungentlemanly” fighting techniques. Ultimately, the task force’s audacious approach changed the course of the war and laid the foundation for the British SAS and modern black ops warfare.
 
Produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, p.g.a., Guy Ritchie, p.g.a., Chad Oman, p.g.a., Ivan Atkinson, John Friedberg. Based on the book The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare: How Churchill’s Secret Warriors Set Europe Ablaze and Gave Birth to Modern Black Ops by Damien Lewis. Screenplay by Paul Tamasy & Eric Johnson and Arash Amel and Guy Ritchie. Directed by Guy Ritchie.
 
On May 10, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare will be available to buy for $24.99 and to rent at $19.99 (48-hour period) on participating digital platforms from which movies are purchased, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu, and more.
CAST:Henry Cavill              The Man from U.N.C.L.E., Mission: Impossible – Fallout, Justice League, ArgylleEiza González          Baby Driver, Alita: Battle Angel, Hobbs & Shaw, Godzilla vs. KongAlan Ritchson           Fast X, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, “Blue Mountain State,” “Reacher”Alex Pettyfer             I Am Number Four, Elvis & NixonHero Fiennes Tiffin   Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, The Woman KingTil Schweiger            Inglourious Basterds, This Means War, The Three Musketeers, Atomic Blondewith Henry Golding    Crazy Rich Asians, The Gentlemen, The Man from U.N.C.L.E.and Cary Elwes          The Princess Bride, Saw
