Blu-ray Review: Bend Her Will (The Director’s Cut)

When Exploitation movies started in America, smart distributors marketed them as educational films. Decades ago, a guy went around filming people who had died in car crashes. He didn’t give us a movie of dead bodies and twisted on the screen. He created a fictional story about how these people got into this nasty wreck by bad behavior and then showed us the real footage. This “educational” element allowed his films to be shown to teenagers in driver’s education classes. The same was true with movies about nudist camps and drugs. They’d have a narrator class up the footage to make it all educational. Breaking Her Will could easily be dismissed as exploitation, but it’s really educational. There’s probably not a better film to be shown to troubled young adults as the ultimate warning why you shouldn’t hitchhike.

A woman (Jackie Stevens) is hitchhiking along a busy road when a car pulls up eager to give her a ride. She doesn’t have a problem with the guy (Brian Gleitz) behind the wheel. This fun time doesn’t last long when he pulls off the road and produces a knife. He’s not interested in robbing, killing and dumping her body on the side of the road. He’s got a diabolical plan. He blindfolds and gags her and takes her down to his basement. In between sessions with her, he’s upstairs checking out the internet and outdoor grilling. The neighbors probably think he’s just a goofy schlub. He’s really a creepy freak who is torturing and brainwashing with his victim. What is his endgame with her?

Breaking Her Will is the harsh reality of the whole 50 Shades of Grey fantasy. He isn’t some extremely rich guy pushing a young woman’s boundaries and reward her with an amazing lifestyle in between the kinky times. There’s no opulent penthouse living here. The woman in this film gets tortured in a basement near a rack with a bunch of pickle jars. Writer-director-cameraman-editor Bill Zebub doesn’t glamorize anything in this film. I’d be fearful of anyone who finds themselves attracted to the guy character. If a single viewer swears to never put their thumb out near traffic and hop in a stranger’s car, Breaking Her Will has been a success.

The Video is 1.78:1 anamorphic. You’ll see those pickle jars in the basement. The Audio is Dolby Digital 2.0. You’ll hear his strange rants clearly. There are no subtitles.

Behind The Scenes (149:20) will remind you that this was acting and not actual video shot of these acts. We see how certain performances are simulated.

Pictures (6:24) is a montage of still from the shoot. These were not sent to your local newspaper.

Bill Zebub presents Breaking Her Will: Directors’ Cut. Directed by Bill Zebub, Screenplay by Bill Zebub. Starring Jackie Stevens, Brian Joseph Gleitz, Carl Williamson, Bill Zebub & Kathy Rice. Running Time: 109 minutes. Rating: Unrated. Release Date: May 7, 2024.