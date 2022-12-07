Marvel Comics & Venom #13 Spoilers & Review: Bedlam, Venoms & Spinning A Dark Web… Event?!

John Babos

Spoilers

Marvel Comics and Venom #13 Spoilers and Review follows.

Amazing-Spider-Man-Venom-logo-e1652416694828

Bedlam, Venoms and Spinning A Dark Web… Event?!

What To Expect:

Venom #13 spoilers 0-1

VENOM #13
AL EWING (W) • BRYAN HITCH (A/C) • Variant Cover by BRYAN HITCH
“DARK WEB” PRELUDE!

Forced to watch his son die from across the timestream, Eddie Brock finds himself surrounded by enemies. Alone, and with no one to trust, an unexpected ally lends a hand, and she’s setting the stage for the MOST EPIC CROSSOVER OF THE YEAR!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Venom #13 spoilers 0-2

Spoilers and Review:

This has been a series that has delivered big ideas that has been equal parts confusing, entertaining yet intriguing.

Venom #13 spoilers 1 Bedlam

Eddie Brock, the OG Venom host and current King in Black, is also the villainous Bedlam from the future I believe whose Venom Volume 5 exploits are primarily chronicled here.

Venom #13 spoilers 2 Bedlam

His son Dylan Brock is the Venom host now, with his dad as Bedlam, over the last two issues, but this issue doesn’t appear to pick up in last issue’s cliffhanger page.

Venom #13 spoilers 3 Bedlam

That doesn’t include the time-travelling other King in Black Meridius who seems to have a grudge against Eddie Brock and plans for the Venom symbiote.

Venom #13 spoilers 4

Well, Eddie Brock is back in the real world as the King in Black in the form of space Venom.

Venom #13 spoilers 5

He’s looking for his son Dylan Brock aka the Codex and no longer Venom… or something.

Venom #13 spoilers 6

During the battle to get to his son he is interrupted by a villainess with an offer.

Venom #13 spoilers 6-1

That villainess as teamed with Chasm to orchestrate the Amazing Spider-Man Venom and X-Men event Dark Web.

Venom #13 spoilers 7

That villainess is the Goblin Queen aka Madelyne Pryor, but not sign of fellow clone Chasm aka Ben Reilly.

Venom #13 spoilers 8 Dark Web

This leads into Dark Web: Alpha #1 in stores now.

Dark-Web-Alpha-1-A

Next Up:

The Dark Web checklist may come in handy for the next few months.

Dark Web checklist Marvel Comics

The Pulse:

Gorgeous art telling a story that opened as convoluted again, but Eddie is back and going head first into Dark Web. Still intrigued by Bedlam, Meridius and Codex, but am curious how Dark Web will help advance the existing stories of this fifth volume of Venom as well give Venom more profile event-style. 6.5 out of 10.

Share on Reddit
Photo of author

About John Babos

John is a long-time pop culture fan, comics historian, and blogger. He is currently the Editor-in-Chief at Comics Nexus. Prior to being EIC he has produced several column series including DEMYTHIFY, NEAR MINT MEMORIES and the ONE FAN'S TRIALS at the Nexus plus a stint at Bleeding Cool producing the COMICS REALISM column. As BabosScribe, John is active on his twitter account, his facebook page, his instagram feed and welcomes any and all feedback. Bring it on!
More from this author

Keep Reading

Explore Similar Categories:

Spoilers
Flash-779-spoilers-0-2-1-e1644940334993

DC Comics & The Flash #779 Spoilers & Review: Wally West’s Flash Family Gets Amped Up For The Next War?!

New-AEW-TBS-Championship-final-bracket-banner-Jade-Cargill-vs-Ruby-Soho-e1641442660455

AEW Dynamite’s TBS Debut Sees New Champions (Plural) Crowned!

WWE-Clash-at-the-Castle-logo-1-300x181

WWE Clash At The Castle 2022 Saw How Many Championships Change Hands?! Plus Top 5 BIG Moments!

TV Movies Games Comics Fights Wrestling Figures Music Sports
About Contact Work With Us
Privacy Policy Terms of Service © 2022 Inside Pulse

Click to learn about our free newsletter, The Pulse.