Marvel Comics & Venom #13 Spoilers & Review: Bedlam, Venoms & Spinning A Dark Web… Event?!

Marvel Comics and Venom #13 Spoilers and Review follows.

Bedlam, Venoms and Spinning A Dark Web… Event?!

What To Expect:

VENOM #13

AL EWING (W) • BRYAN HITCH (A/C) • Variant Cover by BRYAN HITCH

“DARK WEB” PRELUDE! Forced to watch his son die from across the timestream, Eddie Brock finds himself surrounded by enemies. Alone, and with no one to trust, an unexpected ally lends a hand, and she’s setting the stage for the MOST EPIC CROSSOVER OF THE YEAR! 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Spoilers and Review:

This has been a series that has delivered big ideas that has been equal parts confusing, entertaining yet intriguing.

Eddie Brock, the OG Venom host and current King in Black, is also the villainous Bedlam from the future I believe whose Venom Volume 5 exploits are primarily chronicled here.

His son Dylan Brock is the Venom host now, with his dad as Bedlam, over the last two issues, but this issue doesn’t appear to pick up in last issue’s cliffhanger page.

That doesn’t include the time-travelling other King in Black Meridius who seems to have a grudge against Eddie Brock and plans for the Venom symbiote.

Well, Eddie Brock is back in the real world as the King in Black in the form of space Venom.

He’s looking for his son Dylan Brock aka the Codex and no longer Venom… or something.

During the battle to get to his son he is interrupted by a villainess with an offer.

That villainess as teamed with Chasm to orchestrate the Amazing Spider-Man Venom and X-Men event Dark Web.

That villainess is the Goblin Queen aka Madelyne Pryor, but not sign of fellow clone Chasm aka Ben Reilly.

This leads into Dark Web: Alpha #1 in stores now.

Next Up:

The Dark Web checklist may come in handy for the next few months.

The Pulse:

Gorgeous art telling a story that opened as convoluted again, but Eddie is back and going head first into Dark Web. Still intrigued by Bedlam, Meridius and Codex, but am curious how Dark Web will help advance the existing stories of this fifth volume of Venom as well give Venom more profile event-style. 6.5 out of 10.