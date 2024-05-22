Amelia’s Children arrives May 28 on DVD & On Demand

Sometimes it’s not good to reunite with long lost family members. Amelia’s Children is about Edward discovering more about his real family than he needed to know. Amelia’s Children comes out on DVD and OnDemand next week. Here’s the press release from Magnet:

OFFICIAL SELECTION OF THE 2023 TORONTO INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL

AMELIA’S CHILDREN

After Meeting His Biological Family, One Man Soon Finds Out the Haunting Family Secret in the Supernatural Horror Film Arriving on DVD and On Demand May 28

From Magnolia Home Entertainment Under the Magnet Label

Synopsis

AMELIA’S CHILDREN is a story of family. When Edward’s search for his biological family leads him and his girlfriend Ryley to a magnificent villa high in the mountains of Northern Portugal, he is full of excitement at meeting his long-lost mother and twin brother. Finally, he will discover who he is and where he comes from. But nothing is as it seems, and Edward will soon learn that he is linked to them by a monstrous secret. Written and directed by Gabriel Abrantes (Diamantino), the film stars Brigette Lundy-Paine (Atypical) and Carloto Cotta (Élite).

Release Details

Street Date: May 28, 2024

Digital Availability: Apple TV, Prime Video, Fandango at Home, Google Play, DirecTV and more

Run Time: 92 Minutes

Rating: Not Rated

SRP: $26.98

Catalog: 11817

