Shawscope Vol. 2, The Leech, Silent Running & Nightmare at Noon coming from Arrow Video in December

Holidays the Arrow way! Kung Fu Classics, Post-ApocalypticSci-Fi, and Modern Christmas Noir



Arrow ends the year with a bang on December 6 with the release of the highly anticipated Shawscope Volume 2. This limited-edition box set picks right up where last year’s first volume left off. Featuring 14 films from the golden age of the legendary kung fu studio – 9 with brand-new 2K restorations – Shawscope Volume 2 is sure to be the must-own Blu-ray set of the year. In addition to the great selection of martial arts masterpieces, Shawscope Volume 2 comes fully loaded with bonus content and special features, including an illustrated 60-page collectors’ book featuring new writing by David Desser, Jonathan Clements, Lovely Jon and David West, plus cast and crew listings and notes on each film by Simon Abrams, never-before-seen archival interviews, and two CDs of music from the De Wolfe Music library as heard in several of the films, exclusive to this collection.



In The 36th Chamber of Shaolin, San Te (Gordon Liu) prepares to fight back against the oppressive Manchu government by studying kung fu in the Shaolin Temple. Arguably the greatest kung fu movie of all, The 36th Chamber of Shaolin was hailed as an “exhilarating rendition of the legendary dissemination of the Shaolin martial arts” by the Harvard Film Archive and ranked as one of the best action films of all time by Time Out. Notably, the film had a massive impact on rap legends the Wu-Tang Clan.

Return to the 36th Chamber brings the action with a more comedic approach. Liu stars once again, but this time as Chu Jen-chieh, a small-time con man that devises a plan to trick the Manchu by posing as the head abbot of the 36th Chamber. Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s debut album, Return to the 36 Chambers: The Dirty Version, was named after this film.

Director Lau Kar-leung closes out his trilogy with Disciples of the 36th Chamber. Liu once again reprises his role as San Te, but the action this time around is centered on Fong Sai-yuk (Hsiao Ho), a skilled martial artist but a poor student and a bit of a troublemaker. While less seen than the first two entries, the trilogy’s conclusion still delivers a “collection of exceptionally choreographed set-pieces.” (Far East Films)



Next up, Lau Kar-leung directs and stars in Mad Monkey Kung Fu. Chen (Kar-leung) is a master of the monkey style of kung fu and an opera star with a bit of a drinking problem. A gangster and brothel owner uses Chen’s drinking problem against him to frame him for a terrible crime that ultimately leaves Chen crippled and his sister forced to work in the brothel. Years later, Chen teaches a young vagrant his style of kung fu, who then avenges him. City On Fire called the finale “a rousing showstopper,” further praising, “It’s definitely a must see.”



In director Mar Lo‘s Five Superfighters, an arrogant kung fu master travels from school to school, beating up teachers that he believes to be teaching “bad kung fu.” After embarrassing one teacher, his three pupils decide to seek training from additional kung fu masters to avenge their teacher. A bit of a lesser-seen Shaw Brothers film, Five Superfighters is highlighted by a final showdown that displays a variety of different fighting styles in one epic battle.



Invincible Shaolin (also known as Unbeatable Dragon) sees the legendary Five Venoms do battle with the Qing Dynasty. Far East Films praised Invincible Shaolin as one of the “greatest kung fu films ever” with “a solid plot, deft characterization and a powerful sense of brotherhood.”



The Five Venoms return in The Kid with the Golden Arm. After the government decides to have a shipment of gold escorted to a famine-stricken area, the Chi Sha gang intends to hijack it. The Kid with the Golden Arm was ranked 20th on Paste’s list of the 100 best martial art films, with the website calling it “pure, unadulterated old-school kung fu fun.”

Director Chang Cheh returns with more high-flying action from the Five Venoms with The Magnificent Ruffians. While lesser-known, and not quite as violent as previous films in the Five Venoms series, The Magnificent Ruffians is still a must-see for martial arts fans.



Ten Tigers of Kwangtung features an all-star cast of Shaw Brothers martial artists that includes Ti Lung, Fu Sheng, Wei Pai, Dick Wei, and Philip Kwok. The Ten Tigers fight to protect a revolutionary from the Manchu government, but their actions have fatal consequences for their disciples.

Kara Hui stars as a young martial arts champion that marries an elderly man so that he can keep his estate from falling into the hands of his greedy brother in My Young Auntie. While a bit more light-hearted than his other works, My Young Auntie still features the signature long-take fight scenes that made Kar-leung a star director of the Shaw Brothers’ stable.

In Mercenaries from Hong Kong, the Shaw Brothers capitalize on the Rambo craze of the ’80s. He Ying (Yu On-On) hires a group of ex-military to go into Cambodia and capture the assassin that killed her father. Voices from the Balcony exclaims, “Fans of Asian action films will love Mercenaries from Hong Kong!” noting that it is has “all the elements that made Hong Kong cinema in the 80s so much fun.”



The Shaw Brothers also dabbled in horror with The Boxer’s Omen. Chan Hung, a gangster from Hong Kong, travels to Thailand after his boxer brother is crippled in a fight with a corrupt Thai Boxer. While there, Chan Hung gets caught up in a web of Buddhism and black magic.

Lau Kar-leung and Jet Li teamed up for the first and only time with 1986’s Martial Arts of Shaolin. After his father is murdered, Lin Zhi-ming (Li) trains at the legendary Northern Shaolin temple to avenge his death. Martial Arts of Shaolin was a smash hit, becoming the highest-grossing film in China in 1987 and earning a nomination for best choreography at the 6th Hong Kong Film Awards.



Shawscope Volume 2 comes to a close with 1993’s The Bare-footed Kid. Aaron Kwok stars as Kwan Fung-yiu, a poor and illiterate orphan who seeks refuge after the death of his father. A loose remake of Disciples of Shaolin, The Bare-footed Kid was well received, with Asian Film Strike giving it 4 stars and calling it “a true pleasure that deserves to be rediscovered.”



Director Eric Pennycoff delivers dark comedy with a twist in The Leech. This holiday tale about a priest that faces the ultimate test of faith after welcoming a struggling couple into his home at Christmas time debuted at the 2022 Chattanooga Film Festival to rave reviews. Writing for the Daily Dead, Michelle Swope awarded the film 4 out of 5 stars, calling it “the obscenely fun, naughty Christmas horror comedy you didn’t know you needed.” The Blu-ray being released on December 6 is the perfect stocking stuffer, containing two audio commentary tracks, a making-of feature, short films, and more bonus content.



Closing out the December 6 releases is Nightmare at Noon, also known as Death Street USA. From cult auteur Nico Mastorakis (Zero Boys, Hired to Kill), residents of a small town are turned into homicidal maniacs after scientists poison the water supply. Nightmare at Noon features an all-star cast headlined by Wings Hauser, Bo Hopkins, George Kennedy, and Brion James. Special features include behind-the-scenes footage, on-set interviews, and a making-of featurette with commentary from Mastorakis.



Arrow’s final release of 2022 is Silent Running, coming on December 13. Director Douglas Trumbull‘s stunning directorial debut takes place in a post-apocalyptic world where Earth is bordering on the brink of extinction. A botanist (Bruce Dern) on a space crew abandons orders to destroy the last of Earth’s botany and instead decides to save the plants. 50 years later, Silent Running continues to earn praise. Famed critic Roger Ebert awarded the film 4 out of 4 stars, while Gary Arnold of The Washington Post praised the film, calling it “the most original and interesting science-fiction melodrama since Planet of the Apes and a new classic of the genre.”

This new Arrow release is available in 4K UHD for the first time, restored from the original camera negative. Special features include multiple audio commentary tracks, an on-set documentary, and an archival conversation with two-time Oscar nominee Dern.



Shawscope Volume 2 [Limited Edition Boxset]





Picking up where Volume One left off, this sophomore collection of Hong Kong cinema classics draws together many of the best films from the final years of the Shaw Brothers studio, proving that while the end was nigh, these merchants of martial arts mayhem weren’t going to go out without a fight! Armed with stunning special features and ravishing new restorations, this boxset is even bigger and bolder than the last one. We begin with kung fu master Lau Kar-leung’s classic The 36th Chamber of Shaolin, in which Gordon Liu achieved overnight stardom as the young man who finds enlightenment on the path to vengeance; Lau and Liu followed the original with two inventive sequels, Return to the 36th Chamber and Disciples of the 36th Chamber, both included here. A genius at blending dazzling action with physical comedy, Lau plays the lead role in the hilarious Mad Monkey Kung Fu, coupled here with Lo Mar’s Five Superfighters. Next, we once again meet Chang Cheh’s basher boy band the Venom Mob in four of their best-loved team-ups: Invincible Shaolin, The Kid with the Golden Arm, Magnificent Ruffians and the all-star Ten Tigers of Kwangtung, co-starring Ti Lung and Fu Sheng. After Lau brings us perhaps his best high-kicking comedy with My Young Auntie, a playful star vehicle for his real-life muse Kara Hui, we see Shaw Brothers embracing 80s excess in our strangest double feature yet: Wong Jing’s breathtakingly wild shoot-’em up Mercenaries from Hong Kong, and Kuei Chih-hung’s spectacularly unhinged black magic meltdown The Boxer’s Omen. Last but certainly not least, Lau Kar-leung directs the last major Shaw production, Martial Arts of Shaolin, filmed in mainland China with a hot new talent named Jet Li in the lead role; it is paired in this set with The Bare-footed Kid, a reverent remake of a Chang Cheh classic with Johnnie To in the director’s chair and Lau back on choreography duties, in arguably the ultimate filmed tribute to Shaws’ everlasting cinematic legacy.



Watch trailer »



Bonus Materials



LIMITED EDITION BLU-RAY COLLECTION CONTENTS

High Definition (1080p) Blu-ray presentations of all fourteen films, including nine new 2K restorations by Arrow Films

Illustrated 60-page collectors’ book featuring new writing by David Desser, Jonathan Clements, Lovely Jon and David West, plus cast and crew listings and notes on each film by Simon Abrams

New artwork by Mike Lee-Graham, Chris Malbon, Kagan McLeod, Colin Murdoch, “Kung Fu” Bob O’Brien, Lucas Peverill, Ilan Sheady, Tony Stella, Darren Wheeling and Jolyon Yates

Hours of never-before-seen bonus features including several cast and crew interviews from the Frédéric Ambroisine Video Archive

Two CDs of music from the De Wolfe Music library as heard in several of the films, exclusive to this collection

DISC ONE – THE 36TH CHAMBER OF SHAOLIN

Brand new 4K restoration by Celestial Pictures and L’Immagine Ritrovata

Newly restored uncompressed Mandarin, Cantonese and English original mono audio

Newly translated English subtitles, plus optional hard-of-hearing subtitles for the English dub

Brand new feature commentary by critic Travis Crawford

Brand new select-scene commentary by film critic and historian Tony Rayns

Interview with star Gordon Liu, filmed in 2003

Interview with cinematographer Arthur Wong, filmed in 2006

Shaolin: Birthplace of a Hero and Elegant Trails, two archive featurettes with Gordon Liu produced by Celestial Pictures in 2003

Tiger Style: The Musical Impact of Martial Arts Cinema, a newly filmed overview of Shaw Brothers’ influence on hip hop and other music genres, featuring music historian Lovely Jon

Cinema Hong Kong: Swordfighting, the second instalment in a three-part documentary produced by Celestial Pictures in 2003 and featuring interviews with Gordon Liu, Lau Kar-leung, Cheng Pei-pei, John Woo, Sammo Hung, Kara Hui, David Chiang and others

Alternate opening credits from the American version titled Master Killer

Hong Kong and German theatrical trailers, plus US TV spot

Image gallery

DISC TWO – RETURN TO THE 36TH CHAMBER / DISCIPLES OF THE 36TH CHAMBER

Uncompressed Cantonese, Mandarin and English original mono audio for both films

Newly translated English subtitles for both films, plus optional hard-of-hearing subtitles for the English dubs

Interview with star Gordon Liu, filmed in 2003

Citizen Shaw, a French TV documentary from 1980 directed by Maurice Frydland, in which Sir Run Run Shaw gives an all-access tour of the Shaw Brothers backlot (including behind-the-scenes footage from Return to the 36th Chamber), remastered in high definit

Hero on the Scaffolding, an archive featurette produced by Celestial Pictures in 2003

Alternate opening credits sequences for both films

Hong Kong theatrical trailers for both films

Image galleries for both films

DISC THREE – MAD MONKEY KUNG FU / FIVE SUPERFIGHTERS

Brand new 2K restorations of both films from the original negatives by Arrow Films

Uncompressed Cantonese, Mandarin and English original mono for both films

Newly translated English subtitles for both films, plus optional hard-of-hearing subtitles for the English dubs

Brand new commentary for Mad Monkey Kung Fu by martial arts cinema experts Frank Djeng and Michael Worth

Newly filmed appreciation of Mad Monkey Kung Fu by film critic and historian Tony Rayns

Interview with actor Hsiao Hou, filmed in 2004

Shaw in the USA, a brand new featurette on how Shaw Brothers broke America featuring Grady Hendrix and Chris Poggiali, authors of These Fists Break Bricks

Hong Kong and US theatrical trailers for Mad Monkey Kung Fu

Hong Kong theatrical trailer and UK VHS promo for Five Superfighters

Image galleries for both films

DISC FOUR – INVINCIBLE SHAOLIN / THE KID WITH THE GOLDEN ARM

Brand new 2K restorations of both films from the original negatives by Arrow Films

Uncompressed Mandarin and English original mono audio for both films, plus Cantonese mono for Invincible Shaolin

Newly translated English subtitles for both films, plus optional hard-of-hearing subtitles for the English dubs

Interview with action director Robert Tai, filmed in 2003

Poison Clan Rocks The World, a brand new visual essay on the Venom Mob written and narrated by author Terrence J. Brady

Alternate ‘continuity’ cut of The Kid With The Golden Arm, presented via seamless branching

Alternate and textless title sequences for The Kid with the Golden Arm

Hong Kong theatrical trailer for Invincible Shaolin

Hong Kong theatrical trailer (audio only) and US TV spot for The Kid with the Golden Arm

Image galleries for both films

DISC FIVE – MAGNIFICENT RUFFIANS / TEN TIGERS OF KWANGTUNG

Brand new 2K restorations of both films from the original negatives by Arrow Films

Uncompressed Mandarin and English original mono audio for both films, plus Cantonese mono for Ten Tigers of Kwangtung

Newly translated English subtitles for both films, plus optional hard-of-hearing subtitles for the English dubs

Brand new audio commentary on Ten Tigers of Kwangtung by filmmaker Brandon Bentley

Interview with star Chin Siu-ho, filmed in 2003

Rivers and Lakes, a brand new video essay on Shaw Brothers’ depiction of Chinese myth and history, written and narrated by Jonathan Clements, author of A Brief History of China

Hong Kong (audio only) and German theatrical trailers for Magnificent Ruffians

Hong Kong trailers (Mandarin and Cantonese audio options) and US TV spot for Ten Tigers of Kwangtung

Image galleries for both films

DISC SIX – MY YOUNG AUNTIE

Uncompressed Cantonese, Mandarin and English original mono audio

Newly translated English subtitles, plus optional hard-of-hearing subtitles for the English dub

Brand new select-scene commentary by film critic and historian Tony Rayns

Interview with star Kara Hui, filmed in 2003

Cinema Hong Kong: The Beauties of the Shaw Studios, the final instalment in the three-part documentary produced by Celestial Pictures in 2003

Alternate standard-definition VHS version

Hong Kong theatrical trailer

Image gallery

DISC SEVEN – MERCENARIES FROM HONG KONG / THE BOXER’S OMEN

Brand new 2K restorations of both films from the original negatives by Arrow Films

Uncompressed Cantonese and Mandarin original mono audio for both films plus English mono for Mercenaries from Hong Kong

Newly translated English subtitles for both films, plus optional hard-of-hearing subtitles for the English dub

Brand new commentary on The Boxer’s Omen by critic Travis Crawford

Newly filmed appreciation of filmmaker Kuei Chih-hung by film critic and historian Tony Rayns

Additional footage from Mandarin VHS version of The Boxer’s Omen

Interview with Mercenaries from Hong Kong action director Tong Kai, filmed in 2009

Hong Kong theatrical trailers for both films

Image galleries for both films

DISC EIGHT – MARTIAL ARTS OF SHAOLIN / THE BARE-FOOTED KID

Uncompressed Cantonese, Mandarin and English original mono audio for both films

Newly translated English subtitles, plus optional hard-of-hearing subtitles for the English dubs

Brand new commentary on Martial Arts of Shaolin by Jonathan Clements

Brand new commentary on The Bare-Footed Kid by Frank Djeng of the NY Asian Film Festival

Newly filmed appreciations of both films by film critic and historian Tony Rayns

Interview with Martial Arts of Shaolin screenwriter Sze Yeung-ping, filmed in 2004

Alternate standard-definition version of Martial Arts of Shaolin

Hong Kong and Japanese theatrical trailers for Martial Arts of Shaolin, plus trailers for the preceding Shaolin Temple films starring Jet Li

Hong Kong theatrical trailer and UK VHS promo for The Bare-Footed Kid

Image galleries for both films

DISC NINE – MUSIC FROM THE 36TH CHAMBER OF SHAOLIN, FIVE SUPERFIGHTERS, INVINCIBLE SHAOLIN AND THE KID WITH THE GOLDEN ARM (CD)

DISC TEN – MUSIC FROM RETURN TO THE 36TH CHAMBER, MAGNIFICENT RUFFIANS, TEN TIGERS OF KWANGTUNG, MY YOUNG AUNTIE, MERCENARIES FROM HONG KONG AND DISCIPLES OF THE 36TH CHAMBER (CD)



The Leech

Dark comedy / horror film about a devout priest who welcomes a struggling couple into his house at Christmas time and the results are disastrous.









From Black Christmas to Rare Exports, there has long been a symbiotic relationship between horror and the season of good cheer. Now, writer/director Eric Pennycoff (Sadistic Intentions) continues this proud tradition with The Leech, a cautionary tale about the perils of opening your door to a stranger. Father David (Graham Skipper, Sequence Break), a Catholic priest struggling to fill the pews in his church, allows a homeless man, Terry (Jeremy Gardner, After Midnight), into his home to escape the December chill. But this simple act of kindness has unforeseen consequences when Terry’s pregnant girlfriend, Lexi (Taylor Gardner, Sadistic Intentions), also decides to crash at the parochial house. Determined to save the warring couple through the healing power of God’s love, David’s ordered existence quickly unravels as he succumbs to the wicked ways of the parasitic pair. Will he pass this apparent test of faith or resort to blood-soaked, Old Testament justice? Agonisingly intense and rib-ticklingly funny in equal measure, The Leech serves as both a festive frightmare and a microcosm of the fault lines of contemporary America. Arrow Video is proud to present this latest inductee into the Christmas horror hall of fame!



Watch trailer »



Bonus Materials

High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation

Lossless DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 and 2.0 stereo soundtracks

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Audio commentary with writer/producer/director Eric Pennycoff and producer Scott Smith

Live Chattanooga Film Festival audio commentary

Virtual Q&A with director Eric Pennycoff and the cast at the 2022 Chattanooga Film Festival

Preaching to the Void – a brand new visual essay exploring The Leech and Pennycoff’s earlier films by critic Anton Bitel

The Voice of Reason – a brand new video interview with Pennycoff and actor Graham Skipper

Introduction and Q&A from the film’s international premiere at FrightFest 2022

Exclusive introductions to the film by Pennycoff and Skipper

The Making of The Leech – behind-the-scenes footage from the film set

Rigo’s music video

Unfortunate, The Pod and Phase II – three early short films by Pennycoff

Trailer

Reversible sleeve featuring newly commissioned artwork by Haunt Love

FIRST PRESSING ONLY: Illustrated collector’s booklet featuring new writing on the film by Julieann Stipidis



Nightmare At Noon

Scientists poison the water supply of a small town, turning the residents into homicidal maniacs who kill each other and anybody who passes through.





DON’T DRINK THE WATER! From cult director Nico Mastorakis (Island of Death, Hired to Kill) comes Nightmare at Noon, a hectic mashup of eco-horror and shoot ’em up full of daring stunts and explosive action! Something strange is afoot in a small remote town in Utah, as a series of sinister state experiments in the surrounding desert leads to the contamination of its water supply, transforming the residents into lethal brainless maniacs. Enter vacationing lawyer Ken Griffiths (Wings Hauser, Vice Squad), his sassy wife Cheri (Kimberly Beck) and Reilly (Bo Hopkins), the mysterious hitchhiker they pick up on the road, who find themselves thrust into the midst of this madness when they stop for a drink at the local diner. Featuring an epic score by Stanley Myers and Hans Zimmer (Inception, The Dark Knight series) and set amongst the spectacular backdrop of Arches National Park, Nightmare at Noon is a non-stop adrenaline pumping thrill ride!

Watch trailer »



Bonus Materials

Brand new restoration from the original negative

High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation

Original uncompressed stereo audio

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Optional Greek subtitles

The Films of Nico Mastorakis: Nightmare at Noon, featurette on the making of the film with commentary from director Nico Mastorakis

Behind-the-scenes footage

Original onset interviews with actors Wings Hauser, Bo Hopkins, Kimberly Beck, George Kennedy and Brion James

Trailer

Image gallery accompanied by the film’s score from Stanley Myers and Hans Zimmer

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Graham Humphreys

FIRST PRESSING ONLY: Illustrated collector’s booklet featuring new writing on the film by Johnny Mains



Silent Running UHD

In a future where all flora is extinct on Earth, an astronaut is ordered to destroy the last of Earth’s botany, in a greenhouse aboard a spacecraft.





In 1968, visual effects pioneer Douglas Trumbull (The Andromeda Strain, Close Encounters of the Third Kind) contributed to the ground-breaking special photographic effects of Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey. Four years later, he stamped his own indelible mark on the science fiction genre with his mesmerizing directorial debut – Silent Running. In the not-so-distant future, Earth is barren of all flora and fauna, with what remains of the planet’s former ecosystems preserved aboard a fleet of greenhouses orbiting in space. When the crews are ordered to destroy the remaining specimens, one botanist, Freeman Lowell (Bruce Dern, The ‘Burbs), rebels and flees towards Saturn in a desperate bid to preserve his own little piece of Earth that was, accompanied only by the ship’s three service robots. Featuring a captivating central performance by Dern, visual effects that rival anything in 2001 and a powerful ecological message, Silent Running is a haunting and prescient sci-fi classic that resonates even more strongly today than it did at the time of its original release.



Watch trailer »



Bonus Materials

Brand new 4K restoration by Arrow Films from the original camera negative

4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)

Original lossless mono audio

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Audio commentary by critics Kim Newman and Barry Forshaw

Original audio commentary by Douglas Trumbull and actor Bruce Dern

Isolated music and effects track

No Turning Back – an interview with film music historian Jeff Bond on the film’s score

First Run – a visual essay by writer and filmmaker Jon Spira exploring the evolution of Silent Running’s screenplay

The Making of Silent Running – an archival 1972 on-set documentary

Silent Running by Douglas Trumbull and Douglas Trumbull: Then and Now – two archival interviews with the film’s director

A Conversation with Bruce Dern – an archival interview with the film’s lead actor

Theatrical trailer

Extensive behind-the-scenes gallery

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Arik Roper

FIRST PRESSING ONLY: Illustrated collector’s booklet featuring writing on the film by Barry Forshaw and Peter Tonguette