Top 3 Image Comics March 2023 Solicitations Spoilers With No One, Junkyard Joe & Seven Sons! Nocterra MIA! UPDATED!

Top 3 Image Comics March 2023 Solicitations Spoilers With No One, Junkyard Joe and Seven Sons! Nocterra MIA!

Image Comics March 2023 solicitations have been released. Our original picks are below as well as the books we anticipated and that are part of the full March 2023 offering. I had anticipated that the following books, that would be on my Top 3 picks list, would be coming out in March 2023 from Image Comics, but one made it into the full solicitations.

Junkyard Joe #6 (of 6) – Concluding the second series of The Unnamed series along with Geiger .

(of 6) – Concluding the second series of series along with . Nocterra #13 – Part 2 of new story arc “No Brakes”.

Solicitations and covers follow.

JUNKYARD JOE #6

JAN230225 – JUNKYARD JOE #6 CVR A FRANK & ANDERSON – 4.99

JAN230226 – JUNKYARD JOE #6 CVR B DANIEL & ANDERSON – 4.99

JAN230227 – JUNKYARD JOE #6 CVR C PERALTA – 4.99

JAN230228 – JUNKYARD JOE #6 CVR D FRANK & ANDERSON – 4.99

(W) Geoff Johns (A / CA) Gary Frank, Brad Anderson

MINISERIES FINALE!

The tales of Mad Ghost’s Unnamed go full-throttle in this final chapter! The man known only as the Custodian won’t relent until he claims Joe’s technology for his clandestine group. And if Muddy Davis and the neighbor kids get in his way, they’re merely collateral damage in the building Unknown War…

In Shops: Mar 29, 2023

SRP: 4.99

So replacing what I thought would be Nocterra issue coming out in March 2023, but isn’t, is the following pick to keep this as a Top 3 column.

NO ONE #1 (OF 10)

JAN230061 – NO ONE #1 (OF 10) CVR A BORGES MV (MR) – 3.99

JAN230062 – NO ONE #1 (OF 10) CVR B MONTES MV (MR) – 3.99

JAN230063 – NO ONE #1 (OF 10) CVR C ENGLERT MV (MR) – 3.99

JAN230064 – NO ONE #1 (OF 10) CVR D 10 COPY INCV WHALEN MV (MR) – 3.99

JAN230065 – NO ONE #1 (OF 10) CVR E 25 COPY INCV MAHFOOD MV (MR) – 3.99

JAN230066 – NO ONE #1 (OF 10) CVR F 50 COPY INCV BORGES & COSTA MV (MR) – 3.99

(W) Kyle Higgins, Brian Buccellato (A / CA) Geraldo Borges

MINISERIES PREMIERE!

Ten months ago, the Richard Roe murders shocked the city of Pittsburgh. In the months since, the killings have sparked a dangerous political movement, copycat killers, and a masked vigilante who’s still determined to hold the powerful accountable. Not a symbol. Not a hero. They could be anyone. They’re NO/ONE.

Superstar writers KYLE HIGGINS (RADIANT BLACK) and BRIAN BUCCELLATO (Chicken Devil) and rising-star artist GERALDO BORGES (Nightwing) bring you the extra-length first chapter of a true crime superhero drama in its own corner of the MASSIVE-VERSE! PLUS!

The story continues in “Who is No/One,” a monthly companion podcast starring RACHAEL LEIGH COOK (She’s All That) and PATTON OSWALT (Netflix’s The Sandman, Minor Threats, Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.)!

NO/ONE is a Massive-Verse series. In Shops: Mar 15, 2023

SRP: 3.99

The Image Comics March 2023 solicitations are here with the below preceding column populating the rest of our Top 3 list for that month.

Top 3 Image Comics March 2023 Solicitations Spoilers With Junkyard Joe, Nocterra and Seven Sons!

Among the initial Image Comics March 2023 solicits we picked out our Top 3. However, it does not appear to be a complete listing yet. There’s even a new series from writer Mark Millar with top industry artists that Image announced for March 2023, but there is no a formal solicit for yet. Based on the Image Comics February 2023 solicitations I am expecting the following two titles to be released in March 2023 which are included in my Top 3.

Do you agree or disagree with the picks?

The Top 3

SEVEN SONS TPB

(W) Robert Windom, Kelvin Mao (CA) Jae Lee

Eisner Award-winning artist JAE LEE returns to creator-owned comics with his first new title since 1994, a seven-issue limited series, collected here in its entirety. In this thriller set in an alternate timeline, Nicolaus Balaak correctly predicted that on July 7, 1977, seven identical sons would be born to virgin mothers. Now, on their 21st birthday, one of these Seven Sons will be revealed as the new son of God and lead humanity into a golden age of morality, peace, and prosperity. It’s The Fugitive meets The Book of Revelation, as Delph breaks free from his sheltered life to uncover the truth behind the Church and find his place in the world before Judgment Day arrives. Collects SEVEN SONS #1-7

In Shops: Mar 01, 2023

The following titles, yet to be solicited, round out the Top 3 as noted earlier.

Pulse Taking

That’s our top picks from the initial Image Comics March 2023 solicitations, but what caught your eye from their offerings?