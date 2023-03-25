DC Comics & Superman #2 Spoilers & Review: Plural Parasite, Marilyn Moonlight & More!

John Babos

Spoilers

DC Comics and Superman #2 Spoilers and Review follows.

Superman logo Dawn of DC

Plural Parasite, Marilyn Moonlight and More!

What To Expect.

Superman #2 spoilers 0-1 Jamal Campbell with Marilyn Moonlight

SUPERMAN #2
Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON
Art and cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL
Variant covers by TONY S. DANIEL, GABRIEL RODRIGUEZ, JONBOY MEYERS, and NATHAN SZERDY
1:25 variant cover by JUANJO LOPEZ
1:50 variant cover by RAHZZAH
1:100 foil variant cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL
$4.99 US | 32 pages | $5.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 3/21/23

NIGHT OF THE PARASITE!

Superman is overwhelmed as Parasite’s new powers are unleashed! Can Superman stop all of Metropolis from being consumed by the power-hungry Parasite or will he need Lex Luthor’s help to save the day? Introducing a new antihero—Marilyn Moonlight, the Spirit of Metropolis—who only operates at night! Is she friend or foe to the Man of Steel?! And how does she connect to Metropolis’s secret past?

In addition the main cover and solicitation above the title has a few variant covers below.

Superman #2 spoilers 0-2 Tony Daniel Superman #2 spoilers 0-3 Gabriel Rodriguez Superman #2 spoilers 0-4 Jonboy Meyers with Darkseid Superman #2 spoilers 0-5 Nathan Szerdy with Marilyn Moonlight Superman #2 spoilers 0-6 Jamal Campbell with Marilyn Moonlight concept art Superman #2 spoilers 0-7 Juanjo Lopez Superman #2 spoilers 0-8 Rahzzah with General Zod

Superman #2 Spoilers and Review.

The Parasite is now major plural threat overrunning Metropolis!

Superman #2 spoilers 2

There’s also a cabal of sinister scientists who may be responsible for the plurality of Parasite.

Superman #2 spoilers 3

We also get teased with the upcoming threat of Bizarro Superman as they, or at least Dr. Pharm, are / is experimenting or working on him too.

Superman #2 spoilers 4

The Parasites attack Supercorp previously known as Lexcorp.

Superman #2 spoilers 5

While Mercy Graves is supporting Superman, a jailed Lex Luthor is communicating with and attempting to help Superman.

Superman #2 spoilers 6

The cabal of sinister scientists are actually Lex Luthor’s enemies that Superman needs to protect Metropolis from.

Superman #2 spoilers 7

In all the chaos, Superman’s wife Lois Lane is MIA.

Superman #2 spoilers 8

Superman goes to find her at work at the Daily Planet and is confronted by a new “billed as” an anti-hero Marilyn Moonlight.

Superman #2 spoilers 9

Her exit, primarily her moonlight, recharges Superman and also causes him to see a vision of the past.

Superman #2 spoilers 10

Lois Lane is actually at the Daily Planet, having being made into a Parasite, as is Superman as the Parasite problem is airborne!

Superman #2 spoilers 11

The Pulse.

Another dynamic issue with solid art with great action and intrigue. A really entertaining read. 8.5 out of 10.

Photo of author

