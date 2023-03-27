WWE Reveals Mattel’s WWE Ultimate Edition WCW Monday Nitro Entrance Stage For CrowdFunding Campaign!
WWE reports.
Mattel’s WWE Ultimate Edition WCW Monday Nitro Entrance Stage revealed: photos
Take a first look at Mattel’s WWE Ultimate Edition WCW Monday Nitro, so you can recreate the Monday Night War with your figures! The collector scale stage comes with a WCW Rey Mysterio figure, and more backers unlock even more!
Crowdfunding for this project begins on Wednesday, March 29, at MattelCreations.com, and runs through Friday, May 5.
