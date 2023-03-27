WWE Reveals Mattel’s WWE Ultimate Edition WCW Monday Nitro Entrance Stage For CrowdFunding Campaign!

John Babos

News

WWE Reveals Mattel’s WWE Ultimate Edition WCW Monday Nitro Entrance Stage For CrowdFunding Campaign!

WWE Mattel logo

WWE reports.

Mattel’s WWE Ultimate Edition WCW Monday Nitro Entrance Stage revealed: photos

Mattel's WWE Ultimate Edition WCW Monday Nitro Entrance Stage 1

Take a first look at Mattel’s WWE Ultimate Edition WCW Monday Nitro, so you can recreate the Monday Night War with your figures! The collector scale stage comes with a WCW Rey Mysterio figure, and more backers unlock even more!

Crowdfunding for this project begins on Wednesday, March 29, at MattelCreations.com, and runs through Friday, May 5.

Mattel's WWE Ultimate Edition WCW Monday Nitro Entrance Stage 2 Mattel's WWE Ultimate Edition WCW Monday Nitro Entrance Stage 3 Mattel's WWE Ultimate Edition WCW Monday Nitro Entrance Stage 4 Mattel's WWE Ultimate Edition WCW Monday Nitro Entrance Stage 5 logo Mattel's WWE Ultimate Edition WCW Monday Nitro Entrance Stage 6 Mattel's WWE Ultimate Edition WCW Monday Nitro Entrance Stage 7 Rey Mysterio Mattel's WWE Ultimate Edition WCW Monday Nitro Entrance Stage 8 Hulk Hogan Mattel's WWE Ultimate Edition WCW Monday Nitro Entrance Stage 9 Diamond Dallas Page DDP Mattel's WWE Ultimate Edition WCW Monday Nitro Entrance Stage 10 Big Poppa Pump Scott Steiner Mattel's WWE Ultimate Edition WCW Monday Nitro Entrance Stage 11 Ultimate Warrior Mattel's WWE Ultimate Edition WCW Monday Nitro Entrance Stage 12 Rey Mysterio Mattel's WWE Ultimate Edition WCW Monday Nitro Entrance Stage 13 Diamond Dallas Page DDP Mattel's WWE Ultimate Edition WCW Monday Nitro Entrance Stage 14 Big Poppa Pump Scott Steiner Mattel's WWE Ultimate Edition WCW Monday Nitro Entrance Stage 15 Ultimate Warrior Mattel's WWE Ultimate Edition WCW Monday Nitro Entrance Stage 16 Rey Mysterio

Crowdfunding for this will be from Wednesday, March 29, 2023 to Friday, May 5, 2023 at MattelCreations.com.

Share on Reddit
Photo of author

About John Babos

John is a long-time pop culture fan, comics historian, and blogger. He is currently the Editor-in-Chief at Comics Nexus. Prior to being EIC he has produced several column series including DEMYTHIFY, NEAR MINT MEMORIES and the ONE FAN'S TRIALS at the Nexus plus a stint at Bleeding Cool producing the COMICS REALISM column. As BabosScribe, John is active on his twitter account, his facebook page, his instagram feed and welcomes any and all feedback. Bring it on!
More from this author

Keep Reading

Explore Similar Categories:

News
Wrestlemania-38-banner-Bobby-Lashley-e1648606709959

Will Bobby Lashley Have Shoulder Surgery After WWE Wrestlemania 38?

Tony-Khan-AEW-Wrestlers-photo-Forbers-scaled-e1645038030640

AEW Has A Talent Budget & Salary Cap That Guides Their Hiring & Contract Renewal Decisions!

FCBD-2022-Avengers-X-Men-banner-e1651598572632

FCBD 2022 Avengers / X-Men #1 Spoilers: When A Primary Spider-Man Character Is Victimized By A New X-Men Villain For Hellfire Gala 2022?!

TV Movies Games Comics Fights Wrestling Figures Music Sports
About Contact Work With Us
Privacy Policy Terms of Service © 2022 Inside Pulse 
Click to learn about our free newsletter, The Pulse