WWE Reveals Mattel’s WWE Ultimate Edition WCW Monday Nitro Entrance Stage For CrowdFunding Campaign!

WWE reports.

Take a first look at Mattel’s WWE Ultimate Edition WCW Monday Nitro, so you can recreate the Monday Night War with your figures! The collector scale stage comes with a WCW Rey Mysterio figure, and more backers unlock even more!

Crowdfunding for this project begins on Wednesday, March 29, at MattelCreations.com, and runs through Friday, May 5.