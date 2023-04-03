WWE Wrestlemania 39 Night 2 Spoilers Sees How Many Of 3 Championships Change Hands?!

The full card for the premium live event is here.

WWE Wrestlemania 39 Night 2 match card

Below is the championship picture before Wrestlemania 39, but Night 1 saw 2 of 3 new champions crowned (full spoilers here) plus some notable defeats at NXT Stand and Deliver 2023 (full spoilers here) may impact the Night 2 events too or at least the upcoming Raw and Smackdown editions this week.

WWE Wrestlemania 38 Champions heading into PPV PLE

Well none of three Championship matches saw new champions leave the event per WWE.

Roman Reigns survives Cody Rhodes with controversial victory at WrestleMania

On WrestleMania Sunday, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns denied Cody Rhodes his dream ending with help from The Bloodline, Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair took down Asuka, Edge survived… Intercontinental Champion Gunther overcame Drew McIntyre and Sheamus in a brutal Triple Threat Match…

Full spoilers for the event are here.

