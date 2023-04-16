Top 10 Knight Terrors Revelations From MASSIVE DC Comics July 2023 Solicitations Spoilers!

DC Comics recently revealed their core Knight Terrors mini-series issues with plus super-villian tie-ins and super-hero tie-ins for their two-month Knight Terrors event.

Top 10 Knight Terrors Spoilers.

10) Shadow Of The Robin

DC Sees Nightwing as seperate from his Robin roots, but the other Robins are interchangeable?

Dick Grayson Nightwing anchors Knight Terrors: Nightwing #1 one-shot.

As well being part of the Knight Terrors: Teen Titans #1 one-shot as well.

Jason Todd Red Hood and Tim Drake Robin anchor Knight Terrors: Robin #1.

Where is the Damian Wayne Robin ahead of his new Dawn of DC Batman and Robin series?

9) Which Flash is on First?

Barry Allen is the event Flash anchoring the Knight Terrors: Flash #1 one-shot.

While Wally West is part of the Knight Terrors: Teen Titans #1 one-shot.

Wally West is also the Flash for his own new ongoing series and is part of the Titans ongoing series with both series part of Dawn of DC.

8) Doubling Down on Shazam

DC really wants the Shazam franchise to take off and stay relevant with two one-shots for Knight Terrors starting with Knight Terrors: Black Adam #1.

As well as Knight Terrors: Shazam #1.

This last one-shot appears to at least include one other member of Shazam’s Family in Mary Marvel.

7) Doubling Down of Batman

No surprise here that Batman gets two Knight Terrors one-shots.

There’s Knight Terrors: Batman #1.

There’s also Knight Terrors: Detective Comics #1.

His on-again and off-again flame also gets some profile in Knight Terrors: Catwoman #1.

6) Out From Under Dad’s Shadow

Deathstroke’s daughter Ravager is considered a super-hero not a super-villain plus she’s a member of Stormwatch for Dawn of DC.

She also gets her own Knight Terrors: Ravager #1 one-shot.

5) Green Lantern’s Yellow Light

Hal Jordan is the only Earth-born Green Lantern that matters.

However, he does share his Knight Terrors: Green Lantern #1 with other members of the Green Lantern Corps, like in his new ongoing Dawn of DC series, yet still gets star billing, as well as Yellow Lantern Sinestro.

4) Joker’s Dysfunctional “Family”

The Joker get his own one-shot in Knight Terrors: The Joker #1.

His past flame also gets her own profile in Knight Terrors: Harley Quinn #1.

However, she also shares the spotlight in her partner’s one-shot Knight Terrors: Poison Ivy #1.

Finally, the Joker’s current flame also gets the one-shot treatment in Knight Terrors: Punchline #1.

While not a former flame, but of one of Gotha City’s maniacal ladies, Angel Breaker gets the Knight Terrors: Angel Breaker #1 treatment.

DC must have some plans for Angel Breaker, like with the Ravager earlier, with this one-shot as either a springboard or a way to keep her profile up.

3) Zatanna Shares Her Spotlight

Surprisingly, Zatanna gets her own-shot.

However, she needs to share Knight Terrors: Zatanna #1 with the Dawn of DC’s Unstoppable Doom Patrol’s Robotman?!

2) Wonder Woman Shares Her Spotlight

The Diana Wonder Woman only gets one special for Knight Terrors.

However, she, like fellow super-heroine Zatanna, has to share the spotlight as with Knight Terrors: Wonder Woman #1 the Queen of the Amazons and another Wonder Woman in Nubuia gets a profile too.

1) Doubling Down on Superman Too?

DC appears to have more faith in Superman in the Dawn of DC era.

There’s a Knight Terrors: Superman #1 one-shot.

Yet there’s also a Knight Terrors: Action Comics #1 one-shot that appears to focus in the Superman Family.

BONUS: Sandman Is Back

Seemingly the Golden Age Sandman, Wesley Dodds, is back.

He’ll help out our super-heroes, with a returning Boston Brand Deadman, in the main Knight Terrors mini-series which will have four issues between July 2023 and August 2023.