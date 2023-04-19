Marvel Comics July 2023 Solicitations Spoilers Celebrates Milestone Captain America #750!

Marvel reports.

The Fallout From ‘Captain America: Cold War Alpha’ Is Revealed and Superstar Guest Creators Assemble in ‘Captain America’ #750

This July, Marvel Comics celebrates 750 issues of Captain America with a giant-size, star-spangled spectacular!

Last week, an all-new new CAPTAIN AMERICA crossover epic kicked off in CAPTAIN AMERICA: COLD WAR ALPHA [full spoilers here]! Over the course of this pulse-pounding saga, Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson’s bond will be tested as they go up against White Wolf and the Outer Circle’s newest member, Bucky Barnes aka the REVOLUTION! This game-changing thriller will have a heavy impact on both Captains and its devastating aftermath will hit just in time for a major Captain America milestone!

Following COLD WAR, the stunning next chapters of CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH and CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY will be told in a jam-packed over-sized issue this July, CAPTAIN AMERICA #750.

THE CAPTAINS AMERICA MOURN THEIR FALLEN! After the harrowing events of CAPTAIN AMERICA: COLD WAR, the Captains America return home to face the cost of victory and honor the power of legacy. Writer Tochi Onyebuchi and artist R.B. Silva reveal the secret origin of Sam Wilson’s new shield, and the reason he chose to pick up the mantle again. Writers Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing and artist Carmen Carnero bring readers the tumultuous reunion of Steve and Bucky. Is there a way forward? Plus, don’t miss a bold new direction for Sharon Carter!

In addition, CAPTAIN AMERICA #750 will include all-new backup stories starring both Steve and Sam! Honoring 750 issues of CAPTAIN AMERICA, a team of fan-favorite guest writers, including classic Cap creators like JM DeMatteis and Dan Jurgens, join forces with superstar artists to spin timeless tales celebrating the epic history of the star-spangled hero!

CAPTAIN AMERICA #750
Written by COLLIN KELLY, JACKSON LANZING, TOCHI ONYEBUCHI, J.M. DEMATTEIS, GAIL SIMONE, DAN JURGENS, STEPHANIE WILLIAMS, & CODY ZIGLAR
Art by CARMEN CARNERO, R.B. SILVA, DAN JURGENS, DANIEL ACUÑA, RACHAEL STOTT, MARCUS WILLIAMS, & SARA PICHELLI
Cover by GARY FRANK
On Sale 7/5

Check out both Captains America jumping into action on Gary Frank’s cover and pick up this landmark issue on July 5!

Cool.

