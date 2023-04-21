Marvel Comics August 2023 Solicitations Spoilers Sees An Amazing Spider-Man Wedding!

Marvel Comics reports.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #31 ZEB WELLS, KAARE ANDREWS & MORE! (W) JOHN ROMITA JR., KAARE ANDREWS & MORE! (A) Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR. WOMEN OF MARVEL VARIANT COVER BY ELENA CASAGRANDE VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PEREZ • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PEREZ VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND VARIANT COVER BY JIM CHEUNG NEGATIVE SPACE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

SPECIAL OVER-SIZED ISSUE!

IT’S THE WEDDING OF THE YEAR! Peter Parker is the best man, and Tombstone is walking the bride down the aisle!

That’s right – Janice Lincoln and Randy Robertson are tying the knot, and there’s NO WAY all the crime bosses in NYC aren’t seeing this as an opportunity to off Tombstone.

This story sets up our big Spider-Event of Zeb and Johnny’s second year on ASM, and that’s just the HALF of it!

Also in this issue: bachelor/bachelorette parties, other ASM-story preludes, glimpses of some of the biggest unannounced Spider-projects and extra bonus awesomeness!

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

ON SALE IN AUGUST!