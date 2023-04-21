Marvel Comics August 2023 Solicitations Spoilers Sees An Amazing Spider-Man Wedding!

John Babos

News

Marvel Comics August 2023 Solicitations Spoilers Sees An Amazing Spider-Man Wedding!

Avengers-Amazing-Spider-Man-logo-movie

Marvel Comics reports.

Amazing Spider-Man #31 A Tombstone

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #31
ZEB WELLS, KAARE ANDREWS & MORE! (W)
JOHN ROMITA JR., KAARE ANDREWS & MORE! (A)
Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.
WOMEN OF MARVEL VARIANT COVER BY ELENA CASAGRANDE
VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PEREZ • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PEREZ
VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND
VARIANT COVER BY JIM CHEUNG
NEGATIVE SPACE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

Amazing Spider-Man #31 B Black Cat

SPECIAL OVER-SIZED ISSUE!

IT’S THE WEDDING OF THE YEAR! Peter Parker is the best man, and Tombstone is walking the bride down the aisle!

That’s right – Janice Lincoln and Randy Robertson are tying the knot, and there’s NO WAY all the crime bosses in NYC aren’t seeing this as an opportunity to off Tombstone.

This story sets up our big Spider-Event of Zeb and Johnny’s second year on ASM, and that’s just the HALF of it!

Also in this issue: bachelor/bachelorette parties, other ASM-story preludes, glimpses of some of the biggest unannounced Spider-projects and extra bonus awesomeness!

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99
ON SALE IN AUGUST!

Interesting.

Share on Reddit
Photo of author

About John Babos

John is a long-time pop culture fan, comics historian, and blogger. He is currently the Editor-in-Chief at Comics Nexus. Prior to being EIC he has produced several column series including DEMYTHIFY, NEAR MINT MEMORIES and the ONE FAN'S TRIALS at the Nexus plus a stint at Bleeding Cool producing the COMICS REALISM column. As BabosScribe, John is active on his twitter account, his facebook page, his instagram feed and welcomes any and all feedback. Bring it on!
More from this author

Keep Reading

Explore Similar Categories:

News
NXT-March-23-2022-Bron-Breaker-vs-Robert-Roode-1-e1647868134672

Road To Wrestlemania 38 & NXT Stand & Deliver 2022 Sees Two Former NXT Champions Clash This Week!

Traila-of-the-Amazons-1-Cheung-banner-e1639720508702

DC Comics Hypes Wonder Woman Trial Of The Amazons! (Sans Spoilers)

Red Goblin #3 spoilers 0 banner vs Goblin King

Marvel Comics & Red Goblin #1 Spoilers: Who Is The New Goblin King? Hint: It’s A Former Hobgoblin! Plus Red Goblin #2 Spoilers Via Preview Tease!

TV Movies Games Comics Fights Wrestling Figures Music Sports
About Contact Work With Us
Privacy Policy Terms of Service © 2022 Inside Pulse 
Click to learn about our free newsletter, The Pulse