Cutthroat Island slices 4K UHD Steelbook in April

While certain stores have gotten out of stocking physical media, Walmart is keeping discs on the shelves and launching a series of 4K UHD/Blu-ray Steelbooks. Are you ready to experience Cutthroat Island in high resolution so you can truly appreciate the sets and ships? The pirate adventure stars Geena Davis (Earth Girls Are Easy) and Matthew Modine (Stranger Things). Here’s the press release from Lionsgate with all the details:

4K UHD + Blu-ray™ + Digital Street Date: 4/2/24

4K UHD + Blu-ray™ + Digital SteelBook® SRP: $39.99

Available only at Walmart

PROGRAM DESCRIPTION

The course has been set for Cutthroat Island, arriving on SteelBook® April 2 exclusively at Walmart from Lionsgate. Prepare the weapons and summon the courage to return to this Geena Davis classic. This release of Cutthroat Island marks the first time the film is available on 4K UHD + Blu-rayTM + Digital SteelBook® for the suggested retail price of $39.99.



OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS

Geena Davis and Matthew Modine deliver a tidal wave of nonstop action and adventure in this swashbuckling saga of ruthless pirates, buried treasure, and bloodthirsty betrayal.



CAST

Geena Davis Thelma & Louise, The Long Kiss Goodnight, The Fly

Matthew Modine Full Metal Jacket, The Dark Knight Rises, TV’s “Stranger Things”

Frank Langella Frost/Nixon, Robot & Frank, The Box

Maury Chaykin My Cousin Vinny, Dances with Wolves, WarGames

Patrick Malahide The World Is Not Enough, The Long Kiss Goodnight, The Singing Detective

Stan Shaw The Monster Squad, Daylight, Rising Sun



4K UHD SPECIAL FEATURES

The Adventure of a Lifetime: Making Cutthroat Island

Charting the Course: Creating Cutthroat Island

Across the Bow: Editing Cutthroat Island

Summon Your Courage: Scoring Cutthroat Island

Ecce Pirate: A Short Film by Matthew Modine

Audio Commentary from Director Renny Harlin

Making of

Behind the Scenes

Storyboards

Interviews

Original Trailer