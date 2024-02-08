Cutthroat Island slices 4K UHD Steelbook in April

While certain stores have gotten out of stocking physical media, Walmart is keeping discs on the shelves and launching a series of 4K UHD/Blu-ray Steelbooks. Are you ready to experience Cutthroat Island in high resolution so you can truly appreciate the sets and ships? The pirate adventure stars Geena Davis (Earth Girls Are Easy) and Matthew Modine (Stranger Things). Here’s the press release from Lionsgate with all the details:
4K UHD + Blu-ray™ + Digital Street Date: 4/2/24
4K UHD + Blu-ray™ + Digital SteelBook® SRP: $39.99
Available only at Walmart
PROGRAM DESCRIPTION
The course has been set for Cutthroat Island, arriving on SteelBook® April 2 exclusively at Walmart from Lionsgate. Prepare the weapons and summon the courage to return to this Geena Davis classic. This release of Cutthroat Island marks the first time the film is available on 4K UHD + Blu-rayTM + Digital SteelBook® for the suggested retail price of $39.99.
OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS
Geena Davis and Matthew Modine deliver a tidal wave of nonstop action and adventure in this swashbuckling saga of ruthless pirates, buried treasure, and bloodthirsty betrayal.
CAST
Geena Davis Thelma & Louise, The Long Kiss Goodnight, The Fly
Matthew Modine Full Metal Jacket, The Dark Knight Rises, TV’s “Stranger Things”
Frank Langella Frost/Nixon, Robot & Frank, The Box
Maury Chaykin My Cousin Vinny, Dances with Wolves, WarGames
Patrick Malahide The World Is Not Enough, The Long Kiss Goodnight, The Singing Detective
Stan Shaw The Monster Squad, Daylight, Rising Sun
4K UHD SPECIAL FEATURES
- The Adventure of a Lifetime: Making Cutthroat Island
- Charting the Course: Creating Cutthroat Island
- Across the Bow: Editing Cutthroat Island
- Summon Your Courage: Scoring Cutthroat Island
- Ecce Pirate: A Short Film by Matthew Modine
- Audio Commentary from Director Renny Harlin
- Making of
- Behind the Scenes
- Storyboards
- Interviews
- Original Trailer
PROGRAM INFORMATION
Year of Production: 1995
Title Copyright: © 1995 Cutthroat Productions L.P. Package Design and Summary: © 2024 Lions Gate Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved. CutThroat Island and Design is a trademark of CutThroat Distribution Inc.
Type: Catalog Re-Release
Rating: PG-13
Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy
Closed-Captioned: N/A
Subtitles: French, German, English SDH
Run Time: 124 Minutes
4K UHD Format: 2160p Ultra High Definition 16×9 (2.35:1) Presentation
4K UHD Audio: English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio™, English 2.0 PCM Stereo, French and German 5.1 DTS-HD Master AudioTM
Artist Information: Luke Preece