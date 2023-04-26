Roderick Strong Is All Elite With AEW Debuting On AEW Dynamite April 26, 2023!

Strong debuted by making the save for his long-time friend Adam Cole along with Bandido and Orange Cassidy who were being mauled by the Jericho Appreciation Society.

He joins AEW which also has is old WWE NXT Undisputed Era stablemates Adam Cole (active) and Kyle O’Reilly (injured).

The fourth member of the faction, Bobby Flash, had a short run with AEW and is no longer with the promotion.

In addition, Strong’s wife Marina Shafir, a former MMA fighter and WWE/NXT alumni, is also signed to AEW.