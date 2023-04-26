Roderick Strong Is All Elite With AEW Debuting On AEW Dynamite April 26, 2023!

John Babos

News

Roderick Strong Is All Elite With AEW Debuting On AEW Dynamite April 26, 2023!

Roderick Strong is All Elite with AEW 042623 Roddy Strong

Strong debuted by making the save for his long-time friend Adam Cole along with Bandido and Orange Cassidy who were being mauled by the Jericho Appreciation Society.

He joins AEW which also has is old WWE NXT Undisputed Era stablemates Adam Cole (active) and Kyle O’Reilly (injured).

Undisputed-Era-WWE-NXT-on-USA-logo-banner-all-the-gold.jpg

The fourth member of the faction, Bobby Flash, had a short run with AEW and is no longer with the promotion.

Roderick Strong Marina Shafir and child

In addition, Strong’s wife Marina Shafir, a former MMA fighter and WWE/NXT alumni, is also signed to AEW.

Share on Reddit
Photo of author

About John Babos

John is a long-time pop culture fan, comics historian, and blogger. He is currently the Editor-in-Chief at Comics Nexus. Prior to being EIC he has produced several column series including DEMYTHIFY, NEAR MINT MEMORIES and the ONE FAN'S TRIALS at the Nexus plus a stint at Bleeding Cool producing the COMICS REALISM column. As BabosScribe, John is active on his twitter account, his facebook page, his instagram feed and welcomes any and all feedback. Bring it on!
More from this author

Keep Reading

Explore Similar Categories:

News
Death-of-Doctor-Strange-5-banner-e1639543428710

Marvel Comics & Death Of Doctor Strange #5 Spoilers: Who Lives, Who Dies, Who Leaves As Sorcerer Supreme?!

Chadwick-Boseman-King-TChalla-Marvel-MCU-Black-Panther-banner-RIP-Wakanda-Forever-e1598708778377

Marvel Comics & Avengers Forever #6 Spoilers & Review: Wakanda Forever Nevermore?!

Batman-vs-Robin-logo-300x121

DC Comics Teases Batman Vs. Robin! (Sans Spoilers)

TV Movies Games Comics Fights Wrestling Figures Music Sports
About Contact Work With Us
Privacy Policy Terms of Service © 2022 Inside Pulse 
Click to learn about our free newsletter, The Pulse