DC Comics September 2023 Solicitations Spoilers Sees Justice League International (JLI) Classic Duo & Justice Society Of America (JSA) Icon Headline Two New Series For Dawn Of DC!

DC Comics September 2023 Solicitations Spoilers Sees Justice League International (JLI) Classic Duo and Justice Society Of America (JSA) Icon Headline Two New Series For Dawn Of DC!

DC Comics reports.

Power Girl, Fire and Ice Take the Lead in Two New Standalone Series From DC

Three fierce DC Super Heroes—Power Girl, Fire and Ice—will shine in two new comic book series featuring the fan-favorite characters as part of the Dawn of DC storytelling initiative, Power Girl and Fire & Ice: Welcome to Smallville. Both new series will spin out of the pages of the Power Girl Special #1, available May 30 at local comic shops.

Power Girl takes center stage in Power Girl Special #1 by Leah Williams (X-Terminators, X-Factor) and artist Marguerite Sauvage (Action Comics). With new powers and a new mission, Power Girl faces a challenge unlike any she’s experienced before in this shocking one-shot rising from the events of Lazarus Planet and Action Comics!

Power Girl Special #1 also features a 10-page backup story about Fire and Ice, written by Joanne Starer (The Gimmick, Sirens of the City), and illustrated by artist Natacha Bustos (Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur, Miles Morales: Spider-Man) and colorist Tamra Bonvillain (Wonder Woman, Batman/Superman: World’s Finest), and lettered by GLAAD-award winning letterer Ariana Maher. In the introductory tale, Fire and Ice respond to a natural disaster in Baltimore, debating whether to involve Ice’s old flame Guy Gardner. When Guy causes some major drama at the scene, Superman gets involved to stop the fight.

Power Girl Special #1 will be available at local comic shops on May 30 with a main cover by Sauvage, open to order variant covers by Stanley “Artgerm” Lau and Amanda Conner, a 1:25 variant by Tula Lotay, a 1:50 variant by Taj Tenfold, and the featured variant by David Nakayama, which will also be available in a special foil format.