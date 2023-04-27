Marvel Comics Reveals How X-Men’s Sins Of Sinister Event Changed The Marvel Universe! Sins Of Sinister: Dominion #1 Spoilers!

Marvel Comics reports.

How ‘Sins of Sinister’ Changed the Marvel Universe The ‘Sins of Sinister’ timeline may have ended, but the fallout from it will continue to shake the very foundations of Krakoa.

In SINS OF SINISTER, Mister Sinister conquered the X-Men’s future. After seizing control of several mutant leaders, Sinister and his agents took over the mutant nation Krakoa before moving onto the rest of the world. But even as Sinister began to understand the true horror of his creation, his corrupted X-Men went to war with the universe and built a cosmic empire that lasted for almost 1000 years. Although Sinister’s empire only existed in an alternate future, its meteoric rise and dramatic fall had a profound effect on the present-day X-Men and their nation. Now, we’re taking a closer look at the way SINS OF SINISTER changed the Marvel Universe and how Sinister and the X-Men will pay for their sins following SINS OF SINISTER: DOMINION (2023) #1 by Kieron Gillen, Paco Medina, Lucas Werneck, Bryan Valenza, and VC’s Clayton Cowles.

MISTER SINISTER LOSES While Mister Sinister may have created the SINS OF SINISTER timeline, the destruction of that future ultimately paved the way for his most devastating defeat. Sinister set the stage for SINS OF SINISTER by creating clones of Moira MacTaggert and using their mutant power to reset the timeline, which allowed him to manipulate events to his liking. Between these Moira “save points” and his lifetime of research, he hoped to achieve Dominion status, an ultimate evolution that would allow him to exist outside of time and space as a universal constant. In the SINS OF SINISTER timeline, Sinister successfully infected four mutant leaders with his personality, but he eventually lost his so-called Moira Engine, stranding him there without an emergency exit. After 1000 years in that future, the real Moira reemerged, found her clones, and killed one, which reset the timeline. Following the future Sinister’s death in battle, Moira sent an ominous message back in time to him and destroyed the rest of his Moira clones—but only after neutralizing their abilities. Although Sinister got close to Dominion in SINS OF SINISTER’s future, Moira devastated the modern Essex by telling him he would ultimately fail. Moira also kept him from learning anything else about her future, which took away one of his main tactical assets. After Krakoa’s leaders learned about the events of SINS OF SINISTER’s future, Sinister also lost his position of influence on the governing Quiet Council, and his modifications to Krakoa’s resurrection process were undone. Now exiled to the Pit deep within Krakoa, Sinister is weaker than he’s been in years.

RASPUTIN IV IN THE MARVEL UNIVERSE In multiple future timelines, Mister Sinister created chimera mutants, or genetically engineered mutants with multiple X-genes and abilities. In SINS OF SINISTER’s future, Sinister created Rasputin IV to be the ultimate chimera with the powers of five mutants: Colossus, Kate Pryde, Kid Omega, Unus the Untouchable, and Laura Kinney’s Wolverine. Although Sinister raised Rasputin on tales of Krakoa and its glory, he ultimately betrayed her in the far future of IMMORAL X-MEN (2023) #3 by Kieron Gillen and Alessandro Vitti. While adrift in space, Rasputin made a rage-fueled deal with Mother Righteous, a genetic clone of Sinister who studied magic instead of mutants. Thanks to Mother Righteous, Rasputin IV arrived in the modern day, where she promptly captured Sinister moments after he killed Charles Xavier, Emma Frost, Hope Summers, and Exodus in IMMORTAL X-MEN (2022) #10 by Gillen and Lucas Werneck. Rasputin presented Sinister to the surviving Quiet Council members to be punished for his past and future crimes against Krakoa, which instantly endeared her to the mutant leaders. This also gave Rasputin enough credibility to introduce the present-day Mother Righteous as the person responsible for stopping SINS OF SINISTER’s future from coming to pass.

MOTHER RIGHTEOUS REVEALED If Mister Sinister was SINS OF SINISTER’s biggest loser, Mother Righteous stands as the timeline’s biggest winner. In the present day, Mother Righteous has quietly been making mystical deals with mutants around Krakoa since she debuted in LEGION OF X (2022) #1 by Si Spurrier and Jan Bazaldua. In exchange for offerings of thanks and loyalty, Mother Righteous struck deals with Banshee, Selene, and Sebastian Shaw. In SINS OF SINISTER’s future, Mother Righteous also broke a curse that turned Nightcrawler into an animal-like creature and manipulated his genetic descendants into helping her build a powerful mystical armory. Although the future Mother Righteous was ultimately killed, she was able to send her knowledge of the future back in time to her present-day self. Now armed with knowledge of the SINS OF SINISTER timeline and her actions within it, Mother Righteous presented herself to the Quiet Council as the savior of Krakoa. When she met the mutant leaders, she told them about Sinister’s use of the Moira Engine and the chaos of SINS OF SINISTER’s future. After Destiny confirmed those revelations, Mother Righteous also revealed which Quiet Council members had been infected by Sinister, which sidelined four of Krakoa’s strongest mutants. In return for all of this, Mother Righteous received an ominous “thanks” from Storm on behalf of Krakoa. Now, Righteous stands ready to influence Krakoa’s leaders in a major way and pursue her plans to reach Dominion status.

THE QUIET COUNCIL EXILES Together, Charles Xavier, Emma Frost, Hope Summers, and Exodus stand as some of Krakoa’s most powerful mutants and influential leaders. However, they also became the unwilling keys to SINS OF SINISTER’s future after Sinister killed them in IMMORTAL X-MEN (2022) #9 by Kieron Gillen and Lucas Werneck. When they were resurrected, Sinister inserted copies of his personality into each of their genetic codes. Although Sinister’s machinations turned these mutants into corrupted versions of themselves during SINS OF SINISTER, Mother Righteous appeared before that could happen in the present. Until such time as Sinister’s modifications can be removed, all four of these mutants agreed to remain in exile in Krakoa’s Pit. Since these four mutants represent a third of Krakoa’s leaders, their absence and potential untrustworthiness put the Quiet Council in a precarious position. With so many potentially compromised leaders, the Quiet Council’s remaining members must try to maintain peace on Krakoa and deal with external threats like the mutant-hating group Orchis while guarding against any traces of Sinister’s potential influence on their peers.

NOTE: The macabre fate of Professor X Charles Xavier and the rest of the Quiet Council was unexpected.

DESTINY’S VISIONS Since Destiny was resurrected and elected to the Quiet Council, the precognitive mutant’s visions of the future have helped guide Krakoa. However, she was devastated by the revelation that all of the futures she could predict led the death of her wife Mystique, which she realized in IMMORTAL X-MEN (2022) #3 by Kieron Gillen and Lucas Werneck. Although Destiny was aware of Sinister’s Moira clones, she did not stop his plans, because she believed that SINS OF SINISTER’s future was the only timeline where Mystique lived a long life, as revealed in STORM AND THE BROTHERHOOD OF MUTANTS (2023) #2 by Al Ewing and Andrea Di Vito. Just as Mother Righteous revealed herself to the Quiet Council, the present-day Destiny was struck by a wave of visions about new possible futures—all while Sinister begged her to stop the other Essex clones from reaching Dominion status. Destiny also confirmed Mother Righteous’ accusations about Sinister and the Moira clones. Taken together, these events have made the rest of the Quiet Council suspicious of Destiny, how much she knows, and the way she may be trying to influence the future.

A NEW DOMINION Over a century ago, scientist Nathaniel Essex created four clones of himself, as revealed in IMMORTAL X-MEN (2022) #8 by Kieron Gillen and Michele Bandini. To transcend the bounds of reality by becoming a Dominion, Mister Sinister dedicated himself to studying mutants and their genetics, while Mother Righteous and his other clones pursued other avenues of study. In the final moments of SINS OF SINISTER’s future, Mister Sinister tried to channel the energy of the universe’s mutants to make himself a Dominion, but he was stopped by another Essex clone who had already reached Dominion status. Although Sinister failed at his life’s work, this revelation means that one of the other Essex clones seems set to become a Dominion. Armed with a millennium’s worth of knowledge, Mother Righteous may know enough to find a way to mystically ascend to Dominion status. Meanwhile, Orbis Stellaris—who studied space—still wields the near-infinite processing power of the World Farm, which could provide him a path to Dominionhood. Finally, Doctor Stasis—with his studies on human genetic potential and his work with Orchis—could also find a way to reach Dominion. Although the mutants of Krakoa still don’t fully understand the threat these Sinister clones pose, one of them has already won the ultimate victory, and the X-Men don’t even realize it yet.

Witness the end of an era and the beginning of a new one in SINS OF SINISTER: DOMINION #1, on sale now!

Marvel Comics further reports.

Kieron Gillen Breaks Down the Twists & Turns of the ‘Sins of Sinister’ Finale ‘Sins of Sinister: Dominion’ writer Kieron Gillen and editor Jordan D. White reveal the impacts of Mister Sinister’s nightmare future on Krakoa and beyond.

The future of the Marvel Universe no longer belongs to Mister Sister—or any of his corrupted X-Men, for that matter. In SINS OF SINISTER: DOMINION (2023) #1, the timeline came to a bloody end when Sinister failed to achieve Dominion status and Moira MacTaggert destroyed the Moira Engine, restoring present-day Krakoa to the moment just after Sinister killed Charles Xavier, Emma Frost, Hope Summers, and Exodus in front of the whole Quiet Council. Despite this, SINS OF SINISTER has left its fingerprints all over the mutant nation… for better and for much, much worse. Speaking to Marvel.com, SINS OF SINISTER mastermind Kieron Gillen and editor Jordan D. White broke down the events of DOMINION and what they mean for Krakoa’s future. They heaped praise on collaborators Al Ewing and Si Spurrier, explained why Mother Righteous was the right winner (for now), and delighted in Mister Sinister’s ultimate punishment. They also teased Rasputin IV’s role moving forward, hinted at what’s to come in FALL OF X, and so much more.

MARVEL.COM: SINS OF SINISTER really opened you up to explore extremely bizarre, out-of-this-world concepts. Of all the far-flung ideas you got to include, what was the one that you’re proudest of? Why? KIERON GILLEN: I think we all had a lot of fun with crafting messy nightmares. I was delighted seeing what Si and Al came up with. It felt like a nerdy freestyle rap battle. I mean, Si’s Heirburst Bomb is a pun on a whole different level. The moment when you realize that Al is going to do an Orbis Stellaris as a Death Star beat? So much good stuff from both of ’em. Teleporting a solar system? Headshotting a Ghost RiderGalactus with a Juggernaut fired 1000 years previously? Al and Si just attacked the page and I was delighted and/or horrified, and knew I was in the best, bad company. For my own stuff, it’s a tossup between Emma Frost and the Exodus worlds. Emma Frost, becoming a living red diamond and then ending up as a red diamond in a forehead of a huge Emma. It was originally a mile-high, diamond Juggernaut clone of Emma, but Alessandro [Vitti] took it in a robotic direction and Al had the inspired Mother Mold beat, but the core triple pun still is there. For the Exodus worlds, it was just a really creepy idea, for me. Whole planets covered with clones with their minds trapped in endless cycles of chanting, all feeding a single Exodus… and there’s loads of different Exoduses, all facing off against one another. Talk about a bleak fate. JORDAN D. WHITE: I agree with everything Kieron said. The whole thing was a really exciting formalist experiment, and one I think all three of these gents jumped into with gusto. The idea of telling their three issues decades and then centuries apart is not an easy task to pull off and still tell a satisfying story, but they nailed it. Every single issue has a bonkers thing that I adore that we only could do with this sort of “gloves off” setup. But I also love that this story is not one that just vanishes into the ether—as you can see from the last segment of DOMINION, this impacts the new timeline in big ways, from Sinister being defeated, to Rasputin’s appearance, to Mother Righteous’ expanding library, to that killer final page shock. MARVEL.COM: What is something that your many collaborators brought to the table that shocked or surprised you? Something that just absolutely stood out to you! JORDAN D. WHITE: Ha ha—Kieron answered this question in his first answer! No psychic abilities there. It’s hard to pick favorite moments, but if I had to, I would say year 100 was my top era: Si’s devastating baby plot and surprise, Kieron’s betrayal of Hope by Exodus, and Al’s revenge double-cross of Destiny were all so excellent. Which is not say year 1000 does not also rule! KIERON GILLEN: I mean, there was no way I was going to not mention my stuff before what everyone else did, right? For a project all about the monomaniacal ego of one man going out of control and ruining the galaxy, the execution is the exact opposite. We’re in this together—in a good way, not a ‘We All Have a Supervillain’s Programmed Evil Genes’ way.

MARVEL.COM: In the race for Dominion, Mother Righteous came out on top. What made her the right Sinister to take home the prize? And how worried should we be for the Marvel Universe, especially with FALL OF X around the corner? KIERON GILLEN: Well, she’s at the top at the moment. She’s certainly in the ascendant, but she’s not squatting out of time as a Dominion yet. (Or is she? Maybe she is. The whole “Dominion exists outside of time and space” means whoever wins is already there, lurking. But you know what I mean.) We leave SINS OF SINISTER with three Sinisters on the board. Mother Righteous has a lot of heat right now, but Stasis has all the present power of Orchis—which is only going to grow more prominent in the coming months. Which leaves Orbis Stellaris as the wild card. We’ll be catching up with them in the Sinister 4 special shortly, where we get Stasis and Mother Righteous butting heads and coming to an understanding. As well as showing the expected machinations, that’s where we really show beneath the mask and what makes them tick. Mother Righteous has her own vibe—it’s one reason why she makes such a great foil and victor in SINS OF SINISTER—but we get a chance to see how Stasis differs from Sinister here, as we delve into what the pair of them have been up to for the last 100+ years… and why they’re even doing it in the first place. I probably should apologize for the Sinister 4 title. It’s about them as a larger entity, but it’s not as if there’s 4 of them in it. Sinister’s busy being a loser, in the Pit. I did kind of want to have the final Sinister 4 cover to have the number 4 marked out and replaced with a “3” to underline the point. JORDAN D. WHITE: And I think, regardless of which Sinister is already successful at becoming a Dominion… the Universe should be extremely worried. And technically always should have been worried and will need to continue to worry forever. KIERON GILLEN: Oh yeah. They’re all bad options.

MARVEL.COM: Mister Sinister absolutely got his just desserts. What makes the conclusion to SINS OF SINISTER: DOMINION the perfect punishment for him? JORDAN D. WHITE: It is so excellent that he ends up in the Pit, exactly as he planned… except this time, he’s screwed. KIERON GILLEN: When planning SINS OF SINISTER, that’s one of the scenes which I was most looking forward to writing for exactly that reason, Jordan. He made a machine to create time loops, and now he’s been crushed by one. Of course it does. Hell, you’ve got some classic Boy Who Cried Wolf energy too—when he’s actually got something of import to tell them, of course no one believes him. Why would anyone believe a snake like Sinister? MARVEL.COM: Rasputin IV also makes a major comeback during SINS OF SINISTER. What was most important for you to bring to her character as you fleshed her out a little more? KIERON GILLEN: Same as any new character, really—giving them a perspective and a thing they bring to a scene, and motivation. Make sure she gives something to a scene that no one else does. She’s a true hero, but created by an absolute monster. She’s been fed stories of the glories and wonders of Krakoa… and now she’s here. She’s this big serious character, who has a fangirl streak about the place she finds herself. That hopefully will be interesting. Plus? She’s a good person who has jumped from working from one truly bad person to having seemingly made a deal with another. That’s going to be interesting too.

NOTE: Rasputin IV unveils Mother Righteous as the X-Men’s savior?!

MARVEL.COM: Independent of the Moira Engine, Moira MacTaggert herself had a role to play in SINS OF SINISTER’s conclusion. What led you to give her such a critical role in this event? KIERON GILLEN: I think if you are mechanized in as horrific a way as Moira was by Sinister, you get to have that moment. As far as I’m concerned, from the moment I conceived of the Moira engine, Moira would have to be the person to turn it off. MARVEL.COM: I want to touch on a moment I loved in SINS OF SINISTER: DOMINION: Jon Ironfire forging himself a Magneto helmet to face off with Xavier. Tell me a little about how this moment came together and why Jon was the best vehicle for it. JORDAN D. WHITE: First off, we need to praise Al Ewing some more because Jon Ironfire was 100% his brainchild. He had the idea to introduce a new character in year 10 that we see again in 100 and 1000 who we—well, solicits for upcoming issues of X-MEN RED have already revealed this, so I will go ahead and say it—who we would then get to meet again for the “first time” in the present. I think he made Ironfire terrifically interesting in SINS OF SINISTER, but there is lots more to learn about him when he shows up in the present. But Kieron, how did that scene in DOMINION come together for you? KIERON GILLEN: Second of all, praise Al Ewing. From the second I got to write Jon, I could tell he was onto something here. He just really has a strong voice, and was a natural to write… and also just has a cool power set to play with. That’s really where the beat came from—it just emerged from the scene. We have a true believer in Storm, who is carrying the mantle of Magneto. He’s close to the last person standing after Al had finished STORM AND THE BROTHERHOOD OF MUTANTS #3. I’ve got a world-sized Xavier-psychic projection attacking him. I want things to get even more desperate… but also for him to survive. As with so much in SINS, it’s just looking at the character and thinking how that all ties together. He can make any metal. Magneto’s helmet is metal. And now we have Xavier having the image of his oldest friend coming back to face him. All roads lead to MAGNETO IS RIGHT, basically.