Trinity Fatu Fka As Naomi In WWE Comments On Her Impact Wrestling Debut With NBC!

Following her Impact Wrestling debut this weekend, and before her first match which also occurred this weekend, Trinity spoke with NBC news about her return to wrestling.

Trinity’s quotes from the articles are below.

“…Being back in wrestling and being with my pack in a place where I feel so welcome and just for the opportunity and just receiving all the love, it was very, very overwhelming. And I really felt it in my heart like I really did. I couldn’t even hide the emotion…” “…I’ve been wrestling 14 years now, and then one day everything, everything just changed. And I felt like my whole world was turned upside down and things were shuffled around. It took a little time to just process everything and really sort out what I want to do, where I want to be…” “…I feel like it was a blessing in disguise [her WWE departure]. I feel that it’s allowed me to to grow and become better in every way, in every aspect. Show me how strong I really am. And now I’ve got this new journey ahead of me, these new goals, and I’m excited and ready to step into this new chapter…”

Wishing Trinity well on this new chapter.