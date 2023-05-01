WWE Draft 2023 Concludes Today On WWE Raw 5/1/23!

The first night last Friday of the WWE Draft 2023 saw many talents drafted on WWE Smackdown followed by the Supplemental Draft on Saturday as revealed on the Smackdown LowDown.

While WWE has yet to reveal its formal WWE Raw April 30, 2023 preview, they did reveal the eligible WWE Superstars for Night 2 of the WWE Draft 2023.

It is expected if not all eligible talent is drafted on WWE Raw that the post show Raw Talk will see a Supplemental Draft.

Finally, coming out of Friday, there are three confirmed Free Agents, who can go on both Smackdown and Raw, and they are Omos, with MVP, Dolph Ziggler and Mustafa Ali.

The eligible WWE Superstars for Night 2 of the WWE Draft 2023 are below.

Night Two: This Monday on Raw Akira Tozawa Alpha Academy (Otis & Chad Gable) Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo Asuka Austin Theory Baron Corbin Braun Strowman & Ricochet Brock Lesnar Bronson Reed Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin Charlotte Flair Dana Brooke Elias Emma Johnny Gargano Judgment Day (Finn Bálor, Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio) [Seperate from the Rhea Ripley] Karrion Kross (w/ Scarlett) Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn LA Knight Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez Nikki Cross Piper Niven Rhea Ripley [Seperate from the Rhea Ripley] Rick Boogs Riddick Moss Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler Seth Rollins Shotzi Tamina Tegan Nox The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland & Butch) The LWO (Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde & Zelina Vega) The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso)[Seperate from the Bloodline] Trish Stratus Xia Li Select NXT Superstars

The new rosters take effect after WWE Backlash on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

WWE Raw airs tonight at 8/7 CT on USA Network followed by Raw Talk streaming right after the show.