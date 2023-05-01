WWE Draft 2023 Concludes Today On WWE Raw 5/1/23!
The first night last Friday of the WWE Draft 2023 saw many talents drafted on WWE Smackdown followed by the Supplemental Draft on Saturday as revealed on the Smackdown LowDown.
While WWE has yet to reveal its formal WWE Raw April 30, 2023 preview, they did reveal the eligible WWE Superstars for Night 2 of the WWE Draft 2023.
It is expected if not all eligible talent is drafted on WWE Raw that the post show Raw Talk will see a Supplemental Draft.
Finally, coming out of Friday, there are three confirmed Free Agents, who can go on both Smackdown and Raw, and they are Omos, with MVP, Dolph Ziggler and Mustafa Ali.
The eligible WWE Superstars for Night 2 of the WWE Draft 2023 are below.
Night Two: This Monday on Raw
Akira Tozawa
Alpha Academy (Otis & Chad Gable)
Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo
Asuka
Austin Theory
Baron Corbin
Braun Strowman & Ricochet
Brock Lesnar
Bronson Reed
Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin
Charlotte Flair
Dana Brooke
Elias
Emma
Johnny Gargano
Judgment Day (Finn Bálor, Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio) [Seperate from the Rhea Ripley]
Karrion Kross (w/ Scarlett)
Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn
LA Knight
Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez
Nikki Cross
Piper Niven
Rhea Ripley [Seperate from the Rhea Ripley]
Rick Boogs
Riddick Moss
Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler
Seth Rollins
Shotzi
Tamina
Tegan Nox
The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland & Butch)
The LWO (Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde & Zelina Vega)
The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods)
The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso)[Seperate from the Bloodline]
Trish Stratus
Xia Li
Select NXT Superstars
The new rosters take effect after WWE Backlash on Saturday, May 6, 2023.
WWE Raw airs tonight at 8/7 CT on USA Network followed by Raw Talk streaming right after the show.