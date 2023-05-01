WWE Draft 2023 Concludes Today On WWE Raw 5/1/23!

WWE Draft 2023 Concludes Today On WWE Raw 5/1/23!

The first night last Friday of the WWE Draft 2023 saw many talents drafted on WWE Smackdown followed by the Supplemental Draft on Saturday as revealed on the Smackdown LowDown.

While WWE has yet to reveal its formal WWE Raw April 30, 2023 preview, they did reveal the eligible WWE Superstars for Night 2 of the WWE Draft 2023.

It is expected if not all eligible talent is drafted on WWE Raw that the post show Raw Talk will see a Supplemental Draft.

Finally, coming out of Friday, there are three confirmed Free Agents, who can go on both Smackdown and Raw, and they are Omos, with MVP, Dolph Ziggler and Mustafa Ali.

The eligible WWE Superstars for Night 2 of the WWE Draft 2023 are below.

Night Two: This Monday on Raw

Akira Tozawa

Alpha Academy (Otis & Chad Gable)

Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo

Asuka

Austin Theory

Baron Corbin

Braun Strowman & Ricochet

Brock Lesnar

Bronson Reed

Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin

Charlotte Flair

Dana Brooke

Elias

Emma

Johnny Gargano

Judgment Day (Finn Bálor, Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio) [Seperate from the Rhea Ripley]

Karrion Kross (w/ Scarlett)

Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

LA Knight

Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez

Nikki Cross

Piper Niven

Rhea Ripley [Seperate from the Rhea Ripley]

Rick Boogs

Riddick Moss

Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler

Seth Rollins

Shotzi

Tamina

Tegan Nox

The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland & Butch)

The LWO (Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde & Zelina Vega)

The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods)

The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso)[Seperate from the Bloodline]

Trish Stratus

Xia Li

Select NXT Superstars

The new rosters take effect after WWE Backlash on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

WWE Backlash 2023 poster Bad Bunny

WWE Raw airs tonight at 8/7 CT on USA Network followed by Raw Talk streaming right after the show.

